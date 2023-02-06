Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Loryn & Shawn
Less awkward than a first date. Probably. Coming Wednesdays starting 5/31! Married duo Loryn Powell and Shawn Casey are bringing their adorable/gross relations...
Less awkward than a first date. Probably. Coming Wednesdays starting 5/31! Married duo Loryn Powell and Shawn Casey are bringing their adorable/gross relations...

Available Episodes

  • Our first date, and bad date horror stories
    It's been 10 years since Loryn and Shawn's first date, which is really more of a 3-day saga. Despite an odd start, it turned out great for them, unlike some other horrible first dates they've both been on. They also bring up a debate that has plagued their relationship: the flat sheet. Necessary? Or completely useless?
    5/31/2023
    32:11
  • Welcome to the CaPower Hour!
    It’s been 10 years since Loryn and Shawn had their first date. Launching a podcast is definitely...probably...hopefully less awkward. *Launching 5/31* New episodes every Wednesday!
    5/23/2023
    0:56

About CaPower Hour!

Less awkward than a first date. Probably. Coming Wednesdays starting 5/31! Married duo Loryn Powell and Shawn Casey are bringing their adorable/gross relationship goals to ears everywhere. It promises not to be as weird as this description.
