Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Capitol Insurrection Report in the App
Listen to Capitol Insurrection Report in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
Capitol Insurrection Report

Capitol Insurrection Report

Podcast Capitol Insurrection Report
Podcast Capitol Insurrection Report

Capitol Insurrection Report

Scott Koon
add
A podcast about the events of the Capitol Insurrection of January 6th, 2021, with updates on official hearings and cases developed by the Justice Department. More
Government
A podcast about the events of the Capitol Insurrection of January 6th, 2021, with updates on official hearings and cases developed by the Justice Department. More

Available Episodes

5 of 63
  • S3E18: Navarro and Special Guest Patr10tic
    We recap recent developments, including Pence's grand jury testimony, the Proud Boys seditious conspiracy verdict, the civil case brought by E Jean Carroll and news that Special Jack Smith is investigating the Big Rip-Off. I then have a conversation with a sedition hunter who goes by the handle Patr10tic who has applied his skills in artificial intelligence to develop tools, and who has lately been keeping tabs on the community that has developed a series of bizarre conspiracy theories regarding January sixth, including an especially strange claim that individuals in the mob of attackers were supplied with some very unusual communications equipment on January 6th. The rest of the episode consists of a reading of the many transcripts that mention former Trump White House trade czar Peter Navarro, including his work on the Navarro Report, his contacts with Bannon and other co-conspirators, the Green Bay Sweep, and his efforts to bring as many people to DC as possible for January sixth. https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/justice-department/capitol-rioter-shot-local-deputies-fbi-informed-jan-6-charges-rcna80725 https://www.newsweek.com/pence-testimony-sharply-incriminating-evidence-trump-kirschner-1797201 https://www.msnbc.com/deadline-white-house/deadline-legal-blog/trumps-embrace-new-hampshire-jan-6-defendant-dangerous-precedent-rcna81955 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9zpPoruxy7k https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/63359365/united-states-v-navarro/ https://vimeo.com/470515015 https://www.govinfo.gov/collection/january-6th-committee-final-report?path=/gpo/January%206th%20Committee%20Final%20Report%20and%20Supporting%20Materials%20Collection/Supporting%20Materials%20-%20Transcribed%20Interviews%20and%20Depositions https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/maddowblog/prosecutors-reported-interest-trumps-fundraising-matters-rcna82198 https://rumble.com/vhpam3-episode-980the-border-tipping-pointpeter-navarro-on-the-stolen-election-and.html https://www.pinalcentral.com/san_tan_valley_sentinel/local_news/gop-lawsuit-questions-duplicateballots-in-queen-creek/article_ee9557d0-97e4-53e9-a269-5beb4b64370a.html https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/23595949-letter-to-irs-re-request-for-review-of-501-c-3-status-61 https://archive.org/details/dominion-voting-systems-report-final-12-2-20.docx-1/page/n9/mode/2up https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/mar/16/trump-white-house-aide-secret-author-dominion-report https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/24/politics/timothy-parlatore-testified-grand-jury-maralago-trump/index.html https://www.cnn.com/2018/03/13/politics/john-mcentee-white-house-security-clearance/index.html https://nypost.com/2021/11/09/book-reveals-how-johnny-mcentee-became-deputy-president-of-trump-wh/ https://www.axios.com/2020/06/14/john-mcentee-white-house-trump https://www.cbsnews.com/colorado/news/colorado-attorney-trump-legal-adviser-jenna-ellis-censured/
    5/5/2023
    3:02:50
  • S3EP17: Sedition VIPs with Jewelz
    We begin with a short summary of recent sentencings in January 6th cases: many of the defendants who have faced more serious charges have opted to go to trial, which has meant that we were always going to reach a point when a large number of serious felony defendants would be found guilty and sentenced all at once. We have reached that point, so I take a moment to take stock of the felony defendants who have been sentenced since March 1. The bulk of the episode consists of an interview with a sedition hunter who I address as Jewelz, who specializes in “Sedition VIPs” and who can be found on Twitter @BetoAngelMommas. We have a broad-ranging conversation regarding the activities of sedition VIPs on January 6th, the role they and organizers played in the runup to January 6th, and the assymetric polarization of the Republican Party beginning during the Obama era. Jewelz also discusses the link between the Council for National Policy and a slew of persons involved in January 6th, and how the conservative funder Foster Friess has bankrolled any number of far-right actors over the years, including Ali Alexander, Charlie Kirk and Project Veritas. We also discuss the interlocking network of extremist groups, including Groundswell, the Conservative Action Group, Judicial Watch and the Tea Party, where many of the activists who organized January 6th gained experience and connections. https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/pr/ohio-man-pleads-guilty-felony-charge-actions-jan-6-capitol-breach https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/pr/maryland-man-sentenced-felony-and-misdemeanor-charges-related-capitol-breach https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/pr/texas-man-sentenced-felony-and-misdemeanor-charges-related-capitol-breach https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/pr/north-carolina-man-sentenced-assaulting-officers-during-jan-6-capitol-breach https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/pr/pennsylvania-woman-found-guilty-felony-and-misdemeanor-charges-related-capitol-breach https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/pr/kentucky-woman-pleads-guilty-assaulting-officers-during-jan-6-capitol-breach https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/pr/three-men-are-first-capitol-breach-defendants-convicted-trial-assaulting-police-officers https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/pr/nevada-man-pleads-guilty-assaulting-officers-during-jan-6-capitol-breach https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/7273354-CNP-Membership-Directory-September-2020 https://washingtonspectator.org/nelson-cnp/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/alisondurkee/2022/02/22/justice-clarence-thomas-wife-ginni-behind-group-that-reportedly-pushed-january-6-fake-electors-scheme/ https://www.foiaresearch.net/organization/groundswell-group
    4/13/2023
    1:40:08
  • S3E16: Trump's First Indictment
    In the defendant profile, will revisit Shane Jenkins, who was convicted on all counts on March 29, 2023, and faces a lengthy stint in the federal prison system. Also covering the news that a Manhattan grand jury has issued an indictment for 34 charges, which may be the first of several indictments to be issued in the many potential cases in which Trump would stand as a defendant. The majority of the episode consists of a close reading of the transcript of Senior Advisor to the President Eric Herschmann, who, despite offering useful testimony with regard to the now-infamous White House meeting with "team crazy," nonetheless has some odd memory issues, and seems oddly protective of Rudy Giuliani. https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/pr/texas-man-found-guilty-felony-and-misdemeanor-charges-related-capitol-breach-1 https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/3923044-pence-on-ruling-that-he-must-testify-in-jan-6-probe-i-have-nothing-to-hide/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/30/politics/donald-trump-indictment/index.html https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-grand-jury-hush-money-playboy-model-b2311288.html https://apnews.com/article/amazoncom-inc-donald-trump-jeff-bezos-business-ad911dcfadb4441fc3e7d9e0018c1dec https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/30/politics/allen-weisselberg-attorney-trump-organization/index.html https://www.politico.com/news/2023/03/29/manhattan-trump-grand-jury-set-to-break-for-a-month-00089422 https://www.politico.com/news/2023/03/29/manhattan-trump-grand-jury-set-to-break-for-a-month-00089422 https://thehill.com/homenews/house/3917300-squeezed-by-investigations-trump-escalates-violent-rhetoric/ https://www.govinfo.gov/app/details/GPO-J6-TRANSCRIPT-CTRL0000062567/
    3/31/2023
    2:38:08
  • S3E15: Jared's Memory Problems
    This episode begins with the numbers, and the description of a category of defendants who have recently been charged, after a long wait. These are defendants whose cases center in the "heave-ho" attack in the Lower West Terrace Tunnel, who it appears are being charged with felony counts of acts of violence on restricted grounds during civil disorder, rather than Assault on a Federal Officer. We then move on to some recent news, including what may be the most significant January 6th case to date, the arrest of Bannon's billionaire financer and CPAC sponsor, Trump's premature claim that he was to have been arrested this week in the hush money case, and the ruling by Chief Judge Howell of the DCD that Trump attorney Evan Corcoran must hand over documents and testify in the stolen classified documents case, overcoming attorney-client privilege based on the crime-fraud exception. The remainder of the episode consists of a close reading of the transcript of the seven-hour testimony of Jared Kushner, with an examination of his role in the "Big Rip-Off" detailed in Appendix 3 of the Final Report of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack. https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/pr/indiana-couple-arrested-actions-lower-west-terrace-during-jan-6-capitol-breach https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/press-release/file/1574611/download https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/ho-wan-kwok-aka-miles-guo-arrested-orchestrating-over-1-billion-dollar-fraud-conspiracy https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2022/06/guo-wengui-lin-wood-steve-bannon-million-maga-march/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/18/politics/donald-trump-manhattan-da-arrest-protests/index.html https://abcnews.go.com/US/sources-special-counsel-claims-trump-deliberately-misled-attorneys/story?id=98024191 https://news.yahoo.com/court-makes-extraordinary-night-demands-040839431.html https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/24/politics/trump-classified-documents-maralago-eluded-fbi/index.html https://www.govinfo.gov/app/details/GPO-J6-TRANSCRIPT-CTRL0000060760/
    3/22/2023
    3:29:14
  • S3 E14: Alex Cannon, Private Eye
    A quick update on some of the latest January sixth news, followed by a close reading of 300 pages of transcripts from crucial testimony by a key figure in the January sixth Committee Report, Trump campaign attorney Alex Cannon. Topics include the arrest of an AFO defendant who was arrested on January 6th, only to be released from his cuffs by the mob of Trumpist thugs, an analysis of the daunting task of reading some 18,000 pages of testimony, a call for assistance with regard to this task, with inquiries to be directed to @capinsurrep on Twitter, and some discussion of the question of whether the speech and debate clause actually applies to members of the executive branch, such as the vice president. The main body of the episode consists of a close reading of the two transcripts of testimony by Trump campaign lawyer Alex Cannon in April and August of 2021. Cannon offered very useful testimony to Committee with regard to the big lie, and had documentation to support his position that he had opposed "team crazy." Nonetheless, the transcripts make it clear that this opposition had its limits, and Cannon took pains to absent himself from the work of "team crazy," even going so far as to move his office. Although the Committee did not delve much into the question of Cannon's involvement in the TMAGAC "Big Rip-Off" scheme, already addressed in S3E11, "The Big Rip-Off," which was relegated to Appendix 3 of the Final Report, Cannon, whose expertise consists mainly of drawing up vendor contracts, lies at a nexus of Trump insiders who created LLCs that received disbursements from the Trump campaign and his PACs, sometimes totaling millions of dollars. Though the Committee seemingly took pains not to undermine Cannon's credibility, the questions surrounding these unusual dealings are reportedly of interest to Special Counsel Jack Smith. Cannon's transcript also shows how Cannon, who was represented by Daniel Benson, a named partner at Kasowitz, Benson and Torres, is linked to another KB&T client: Jared Kushner. Cannon told the Committee that it was Kushner, acting on the instruction of Donald Trump, who sought to create the Save America PAC as a leadership PAC because it would allow the campaign to transfer over 200 million dollars, ostensibly raised for the purposes of creating an Election Defense Fund that ultimately was never created, into an entity with few restrictions on how these funds could be spent. This move raises issues of FEC violations, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Also, in rare scoop for the podcast, I will reveal that Cannon authorized a secret investigation into January 6th funded with Trump PAC money. Cannon claims the investigation was conducted by 2M Document Management and Imaging, LLC, a firm with no clients not affiliated with Trump. Cannon also claims that this investigation, which was funded with part of the 6.2 million dollars disbursed to 2M, is work product subject to attorney-client privilege. Cannon asserted that neither the Committee, nor the public, nor anyone else, will ever see this privileged work product, which raises questions regarding accountability and transparency. https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/crime/jesse-james-rumson-sedition-panda-jan-6-b2291006.html https://www.thedailybeast.com/trumps-shell-spending-scheme-comes-under-doj-scrutiny https://www.politico.com/news/2020/12/22/trump-brass-campaign-firm-449402 https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/16/politics/secret-grand-jury-special-counsel-trump/index.html https://www.lawfareblog.com/how-much-can-speech-or-debate-clause-protect-mike-pence https://www.golocalprov.com/news/blocks-voter-fraud-allegations-spark-controversy-in-rhode-island https://www.govinfo.gov/app/details/GPO-J6-TRANSCRIPT-CTRL0000062449/ https://www.govinfo.gov/app/details/GPO-J6-TRANSCRIPT-CTRL0000916113/
    3/7/2023
    2:52:27

More Government podcasts

About Capitol Insurrection Report

A podcast about the events of the Capitol Insurrection of January 6th, 2021, with updates on official hearings and cases developed by the Justice Department.
Podcast website

Listen to Capitol Insurrection Report, Hardee Midday and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Capitol Insurrection Report

Capitol Insurrection Report

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Capitol Insurrection Report: Podcasts in Family