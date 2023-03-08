John Canzano and Bay Area News Group’s Jon Wilner provide sourced, in-depth reporting and analysis on the Pac-12 and more. You want the goods? We've got them.
60. Oregon and Washington bolt to the Big Ten
John Canzano and Jon Wilner talk about Oregon and Washington's departure to the Big Ten and the demise of the Pac-12 Conference.
What happened? Who is to blame? And what's next?
8/5/2023
27:29
59. Pac-12 survival comes down to Oregon... and border schools
John Canzano and Jon Wilner talk about the survival of the Pac-12... who can be trusted? Will Oregon decide to stay vs. go to the Big Ten? What about the Arizona schools?
8/3/2023
25:08
58. Special Edition -- Colorado out... now what for the Pac-12?
Colorado announced it was leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12 this week. John Canzano and Jon Wilner posted a special edition of the podcast to address questions and strategy.
7/28/2023
32:32
57. Gloria Nevarez -- Mountain West Conference Commissioner
Gloria Nevarez is the commissioner of the Mountain West Conference. She joined John Canzano and Jon Wilner for a discussion about expansion, San Diego State, the landscape of college athletics and more.
What's the plan for the MWC? What was it like to get the letter from San Diego State? What happens next?
7/26/2023
42:50
56. From Las Vegas in the wake of Pac-12 Media Day
John Canzano and Jon Wilner recorded a podcast from Pac-12 Media Day in Las Vegas. It was a good talk about the event, the interviews and the blistering-hot weather.
