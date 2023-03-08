57. Gloria Nevarez -- Mountain West Conference Commissioner

Gloria Nevarez is the commissioner of the Mountain West Conference. She joined John Canzano and Jon Wilner for a discussion about expansion, San Diego State, the landscape of college athletics and more. What's the plan for the MWC? What was it like to get the letter from San Diego State? What happens next? Subscribe to this podcast and share it. • Read John Canzano's work exclusively at www.JohnCanzano.com. • Read Jon Wilner's work at www.Pac12Hotline.com via the Bay Area News Group. Follow on Twitter: www.Twitter.com/JohnCanzanoBFT www.Twitter.com/WilnerHotline