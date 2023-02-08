Canton, MA Select Board PLUS Podcast

Canton School Committee of Aug. 3, 2023

Canton School Committee Open Meeting Agenda Aug. 3, 2023 Members of the public can access the meeting via live stream over the "Student Station" on Comcast 12/Verizon 41 and on Verizon HD2143 as well as CantonCommunityTv.org for specific and easy links to streamed LIVE coverage of the School Committee. The LIVE link will go up on the day of the meeting. Call to Order (10 min.) Superintendent’s Report Superintendent Folan will present District progress, highlights, and accolades. NewBusiness (45 min.) MSBA Update and Presentation: Superintendent Folan will introduce members of Ai3 and LeftField, GMS Design Firm and OPM. (45 min.) School Handbooks (1st Read): Principals will present school handbooks for a 1st read. (5 min.) School Calendar Update/Revision (VOTE): Principal Sperling will present a revision to the CPS 2023-24 school calendar reflecting a change in the CHS graduation date. (5 min.) Policy JLCD, JPP-7 Administration of Medications (VOTE): Superintendent Folan and members of the policy subcommittee will review the policy and request a vote of approval. (5 min.) Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Contract (VOTE): Superintendent Folan will recommend appointment and present contract for a vote of approval. (15 min.) Non-Aligned Salary Increases (VOTE): Mr. Marshall will present the 2023-2024 school year proposed salary increases. (5-30 min.) Public Comment Please click here to sign up to make a public comment. Public comment allows individuals to express an opinion or share a comment on issues to be discussed on the meeting agenda and/or within the School Committee's authority. It is not an opportunity for discussion dialogue between individuals and the School Committee or Administration. To respect the time of all participants in the meeting, the totality of individual comments cannot exceed 5 minutes. For more information and guidance on making public comments, please see the CPS policies here. (10 min.) Director of Finance and Operations Report (5 min.) Consent Agenda The consent agenda is designed to expedite the District's handling of routine and miscellaneous business. The School Committee may adopt the entire Consent Agenda with one motion. At the request of any committee member, any item(s) may be removed and placed on the Regular Agenda for discussion. Note: per Robert’s Rules of Order: A member’s absence from the meeting for which minutes are being approved does not prevent the member from participating in their correction or approval. Regular Session Minutes: May 25, 2023, July 13, 2023, July 13 Workshop Executive Session Minutes: July 13, 2023 Warrants: July 21, August 4- 2023. (5 min.) Update of Sub-Committee, Task Force and Liaison Posts In addition to the core role of governing our schools, the Canton School Committee creates, participates in, and/or designates representatives to help August 3, 2023 Canton High School Distance Learning Lab 900 Washington Street Canton, MA 02021 6:00 PM Open Session 1 manage issues of particular importance to the school district or town. They are listed below for reference in order to prompt priority updates from or questions of representatives as relevant. Subcommittees and Negotiation Teams - Policy, Budget and Finance, Units A&E Contracts, AFSCME Units Contract School Committee Ad Hoc Task Forces/CPS Advisory Committees - Content and Communications, District Planning Process Design, Superintendent Evaluation Process Design, Security and Safety Review, Routine District Attorney Review Liaisons Appointed to Positions on Joint Committees - Master Planning Implementation Committee (MPIC), Canton Community Preservation Committee (CCPC), Building and Renovations Committee (BRC), Canton Diversity Equity and Inclusion (CDEI), Sustainability, Health Insurance Advisory Committee (HIC), Canton Alliance Against Substance Abuse (CAASA), CPS Wellness/SWAG, GMS MSBA School Building Committee, GMS MSBA Design Project TeamCommittee Liaisons to CPS or Town Boards, Committees, and Municipally-Governed Groups - Annual Town Meeting Prep Committee, Select Board, Town Finance Committee, Capital Planning Liaisons to Groups Serving Canton Public Schools - CAPE, CAPT, Student Advisory Committee Liaisons to Regional Organizations - Teaching Education Collaborative (TEC), Massachusetts Association of School Committees (MASC) Other Business Topics not reasonably anticipated 48 hours in advance of the meeting. Future Business The next Open Session meeting is scheduled for Thursday, August 17, 2023 @ 6:00 pm. Adjournment The listing of matters is those reasonably anticipated by the Chair which may be discussed at the meeting. Not all items listed may in fact be discussed and other items not listed may also be brought up for discussion to the extent permitted by law. 2