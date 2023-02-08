Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Canton, MA Select Board PLUS Podcast

Canton, MA Select Board PLUS Podcast

Podcast Canton, MA Select Board PLUS Podcast
Podcast Canton, MA Select Board PLUS Podcast

Canton, MA Select Board PLUS Podcast

Canton MA, Select Board Meetings plus other town government meeting audio available to you ''on the go." Made available by Canton Community TV.
Government
Canton MA, Select Board Meetings plus other town government meeting audio available to you ‘‘on the go.” Made available by Canton Community TV. (There’s no anno...
  • Select Board of August 8, 2023
    Select Board Meeting Agenda August 8, 2023, 5:30 p.m. Memorial Hall, 801 Washington Street, Canton, MA Salah Meeting Room Chair Thomas W. Theodore | Vice-Chair John J. Connolly Ɩ Clerk Michael C. Loughran I Christopher M. Albert I John R. McCourt Town Administrator Charles E. Doody Estimated Time Item Speaker 5:30 PM Public Hearing regarding the application for a Pledge of Inventory, Pledge of License and a Transfer of a Section 15 All Alcohol Liquor License from Shields Fine Wine, LLC to Canton Cobbs Corner Liq., Inc. dba The Wild Duck Wine and Spirits located at 100 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021 Clerk 5:40 PM Approval for work hours for transmission structure replacement project in ROW along High St J. Blandino 5:50 PM Police Department Body Camera update Chief Rafferty 6:00 PM Saint Gerard Reuse Committee Executive Summary G. Manning/C. Doody 6:10 PM Action Items/New Business 1. Proposed Credit Card Policy/Proposed Expense Reimbursement Policy R. Scollins 2. Vote to Approve: Purchase of 27 Neponset Street Clerk 3. Vote to Authorize: use of up to $20,000 from mitigation for the purchase of 27 Neponset Street Clerk 4. Vote to Amend: Public Comment Period Policy Clerk 5. Vote to Re-Appoint: Members to the Affordable Housing Trust- Charles Doody-Town Administrator Randy Scollins-Finance Director POSTPONED Clerk 77   Michael Loughran-Select Board Representative John McSweeney-Housing Authority Taylor Torres-Town Planner David McCarthy-Citizen at Large   6. Vote to Approve: Application to Obtain a Special License to Serve All Alcohol Beverages at a One-Day Event to be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, One Blue Hill River Road on September 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM until September 24, 2023 at 12:30 AM contingent upon Building Commissioner, Police Chief and Fire Chief approval Clerk 7. Vote to Approve: Request to hold a Block Party on Longmeadow Drive on September 9, 2023 from 4 PM-10 PM (raindate September 10, 2023 4 PM-10 PM) contingent upon Fire and Police approval Clerk 8. Vote to Accept and Authorize: the use of the gift in accordance with the terms there of under MGL Ch. 44 § 53A; the donation of $4000 from Victor Del Vecchio and Alicia R. Lopez Family Fund for the Department of Elder and Human Services Physical Fitness Programming Clerk 9. Vote to Accept and Authorize: the use of the gift in accordance with the terms there of under MGL Ch. 44 § 53A; the donation of $1000 from Victor Del Vecchio and Alicia R. Lopez Family Fund for the Veteran’s Department Clerk 10. Vote to Approve: Staff Engineer job description Clerk 6:25 PM Action Items/Old Business   1. Vote to Authorize: use of mitigation for one time capital start up fee of $10,000 for participation in Norfolk County Weights and Measures program Clerk 6:30 PM Action Items/Other Business   1. The Vendor Warrant total for the week of 7/21/2023: $2,390,933.90 The Payroll Warrant total for the week of 7/21/2023: $ 331,503.43 The Vendor Warrant total for the week of 7/28/2023: $4,536,338.55 The Payroll Warrant total for the week of 7/28/2023: $1,389,748.63 The Vendor Warrant total for the week of 8/04/2023: $1,735,402.00 The Payroll Warrant total for the week of 8/04/2023: $ 412,039.96 Clerk 2. Vote to Approve: Perpetual Care Deeds Clerk 3. Vote to Approve Cemetery Commitment in the amount of $2475 Clerk 6:35 PM Minutes   1. Vote to Approve: Minutes from Select Board Meeting of July 25, 2023 Clerk 6:40 PM Announcements   1. Acknowledgement to resident for Department of Elder and Human Services Clerk                               Topics not anticipated by the Chair 48 hours in advance of the meeting
    8/8/2023
    1:47:33
  • Canton School Committee of Aug. 3, 2023
    Canton School Committee Open Meeting Agenda Aug. 3, 2023 Members of the public can access the meeting via live stream over the "Student Station" on Comcast 12/Verizon 41 and on Verizon HD2143 as well as CantonCommunityTv.org for specific and easy links to streamed LIVE coverage of the School Committee. The LIVE link will go up on the day of the meeting. Call to Order (10 min.) Superintendent’s Report Superintendent Folan will present District progress, highlights, and accolades. NewBusiness (45 min.) MSBA Update and Presentation: Superintendent Folan will introduce members of Ai3 and LeftField, GMS Design Firm and OPM. (45 min.) School Handbooks (1st Read): Principals will present school handbooks for a 1st read. (5 min.) School Calendar Update/Revision (VOTE): Principal Sperling will present a revision to the CPS 2023-24 school calendar reflecting a change in the CHS graduation date. (5 min.) Policy JLCD, JPP-7 Administration of Medications (VOTE): Superintendent Folan and members of the policy subcommittee will review the policy and request a vote of approval. (5 min.) Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Contract (VOTE): Superintendent Folan will recommend appointment and present contract for a vote of approval. (15 min.) Non-Aligned Salary Increases (VOTE): Mr. Marshall will present the 2023-2024 school year proposed salary increases. (5-30 min.) Public Comment Please click here to sign up to make a public comment. Public comment allows individuals to express an opinion or share a comment on issues to be discussed on the meeting agenda and/or within the School Committee's authority. It is not an opportunity for discussion dialogue between individuals and the School Committee or Administration. To respect the time of all participants in the meeting, the totality of individual comments cannot exceed 5 minutes. For more information and guidance on making public comments, please see the CPS policies here. (10 min.) Director of Finance and Operations Report (5 min.) Consent Agenda The consent agenda is designed to expedite the District's handling of routine and miscellaneous business. The School Committee may adopt the entire Consent Agenda with one motion. At the request of any committee member, any item(s) may be removed and placed on the Regular Agenda for discussion. Note: per Robert’s Rules of Order: A member’s absence from the meeting for which minutes are being approved does not prevent the member from participating in their correction or approval. Regular Session Minutes: May 25, 2023, July 13, 2023, July 13 Workshop Executive Session Minutes: July 13, 2023 Warrants: July 21, August 4- 2023. (5 min.) Update of Sub-Committee, Task Force and Liaison Posts In addition to the core role of governing our schools, the Canton School Committee creates, participates in, and/or designates representatives to help August 3, 2023 Canton High School Distance Learning Lab 900 Washington Street Canton, MA 02021 6:00 PM Open Session 1 manage issues of particular importance to the school district or town. They are listed below for reference in order to prompt priority updates from or questions of representatives as relevant. Subcommittees and Negotiation Teams - Policy, Budget and Finance, Units A&E Contracts, AFSCME Units Contract School Committee Ad Hoc Task Forces/CPS Advisory Committees - Content and Communications, District Planning Process Design, Superintendent Evaluation Process Design, Security and Safety Review, Routine District Attorney Review Liaisons Appointed to Positions on Joint Committees - Master Planning Implementation Committee (MPIC), Canton Community Preservation Committee (CCPC), Building and Renovations Committee (BRC), Canton Diversity Equity and Inclusion (CDEI), Sustainability, Health Insurance Advisory Committee (HIC), Canton Alliance Against Substance Abuse (CAASA), CPS Wellness/SWAG, GMS MSBA School Building Committee, GMS MSBA Design Project TeamCommittee Liaisons to CPS or Town Boards, Committees, and Municipally-Governed Groups - Annual Town Meeting Prep Committee, Select Board, Town Finance Committee, Capital Planning Liaisons to Groups Serving Canton Public Schools - CAPE, CAPT, Student Advisory Committee Liaisons to Regional Organizations - Teaching Education Collaborative (TEC), Massachusetts Association of School Committees (MASC) Other Business Topics not reasonably anticipated 48 hours in advance of the meeting. Future Business The next Open Session meeting is scheduled for Thursday, August 17, 2023 @ 6:00 pm. Adjournment The listing of matters is those reasonably anticipated by the Chair which may be discussed at the meeting. Not all items listed may in fact be discussed and other items not listed may also be brought up for discussion to the extent permitted by law. 2
    8/3/2023
    2:02:28
  • St. Gerards’ Reuse Committee Meeting of Aug. 2, 2023
    AGENDA St Gerard’s Reuse Committee Meeting Wednesday, August 2, 2023 - 6:00 PM Pequitside Tavern, 79 Pleasant St I. Review of Past Meeting Minutes and Vote to Approve RECEIVED JUL i 9 2023 TOWN CLERK CANTON, MA Finalization of the Draft Report to the Select Board (Meeting August 8) Confinn Final Steps and Completion Date Needed for PowerPoint Deck to Select Board Old Business, New Business Questions/Concerns/Comments Adjourn
    8/2/2023
    1:30:16
  • Town of Canton Zoning Board of Appeals of July 27, 2023
    TOWN OF CANTON ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS July 27, 2023 Meeting starts at 6PM Salah Meeting Room, 2nd Floor AGENDA SCHEDULED HEARINGS Stacy & John Chambers – 2 Forest Avenue – 34-23-ENCB-SP-V Construct two additions to connect an existing single-family dwelling to a pre-existing non- conforming accessory structure Donald McNeice/497 Washington St. LLC – 497 Washington Street – 35-23-Mod SPA- ENCB-SP-V Dimensional relief to construct an addition to a pre-existing non-conforming building Laura Sullivan – 516 Sherman Street – 36-23-ENCB-SP-V Dimensional relief to construct an open deck to a pre-existing non-conforming single family dwelling INFORMAL HEARINGS Playground and Recreation Commission- 20 Pine Street Request permission to replace a previous sign for the Devoll Field CONTINUATIONS TO BE DISCUSSED Mike Judge – 17 Lincolnshire Drive – 30-23-ENCB-SP-V (GP, MK, BB) Dimensional relief to construct an addition to a pre-existing non-conforming dwelling Michael Coskren-Oliver Street Capital/Considine Development Co LLC & Atlantic Oliver II Turnpike – 0, 520, & 530 Turnpike Street – 15-23-SPA-SP-V (GP, BS, MK) Construct a 100,000 sq. ft single story warehouse with internal office space with a maximum height of 50’ Board Business   Minutes from previous meeting   Decisions from previous meeting Topics not reasonably anticipated by the Chairman 48 hours in advance of the meeting. Adjourn Next meeting: August 10, 2023
    7/27/2023
    52:21
  • Select Board Meeting of July 25, 2023
    Select Board Meeting Agenda July 25, 2023, 5:30 p.m. Memorial Hall, 801 Washington Street, Canton, MA Salah Meeting Room Chair Thomas W. Theodore | Vice-Chair John J. Connolly Ɩ Clerk Michael C. Loughran I Christopher M. Albert I John R. McCourt Town Administrator Charles E. Doody Time Item Speaker 5:30 PM Fire Department Pinning Ceremony Deputy Fire Chief – Edwin Freitas Captain – Steven Driscoll Captain– Jamie Meier Lieutenant- Michael Moriarty Clerk 5:40 PM Request for Approval: for temporary license for use of sidewalk in front of 497 Washington St. D. McNeice 5:50 PM Request for review and approval of Affordable Housing Trust’s FY 25 CPC Pre- Application K. Shea 6:00 PM Action Items/New Business   1. Vote to Appoint: Assistant Town Engineer Joshua Gittings Clerk 2. Vote to Appoint: Operations Manager William Walsh Clerk 3. Vote to Appoint: Director of Facilities and Grounds Brian Lynch Clerk 4. Vote to Appoint: Veteran’s Agent Administrator Cynthia Maddestra Clerk 5. Vote to Appoint: Per Diem Retired Police Officer for details Richard Whalen Clerk 6. Vote to Approve: Rate adjustment for Park and Recreation Seasonal Staff Katelyn Taylor Clerk 7. Vote to Approve: Chapter 90 reimbursement in the amount of $130,835.73 for paving York Street from Randolph Street (short of intersection) to Waterman Road Clerk 77 8. Vote to Approve: Application to Obtain a Special License to Serve wine and malt beverages at a One-Day Event at Shop the Cue Warehouse, 15 Marshall St., Unit 12K, Canton, to be held on August 6, 2023 from 10:00 AM-2:00 PM, with no more than 50 occupants, contingent upon Building Commissioner, Police Chief and Fire Chief approval Clerk 9. Vote to Accept and Authorize: the use of the gift in accordance with the terms there of under MGL Ch. 44 § 53A; the donation of $150 from Ms. Michelle Turkoglu (in memory of her mom, Loretta Berardi) to the Department of Elder and Human Services Clerk 10. Vote to Declare: three Police Department trailers as surplus (1999 Wells trailer, 2005 CCTM trailer and 1998 SMTM trailer) Clerk 11. Vote to Appoint: Planning Board Rep to Community Preservation Committee David McCarthy   6:15 PM Action Items/Other Business   1. The Vendor Warrant total for the week of 7/07/2023: $9,853,096.01 The Payroll Warrant total for the week of 7/07/2023: $ 315,521.72 The Vendor Warrant total for the week of 7/14/2023: $2,914,688.99 The Payroll Warrant total for the week of 7/14/2023: $ 313,892.32 (Town) The Payroll Warrant total for the week of 7/14/2023: $ 966,328.47 (School) At fiscal year‐end, 2 p/r warrants for town and school to charge back FY23 payroll expenses. Clerk 6:20 PM Minutes   1. Vote to Approve: Minutes from Select Board Meeting of July 11, 2023 Clerk 6:25 PM Announcements   1. The Select Board will hold its next meeting on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, 5:30 p.m. in the Salah Meeting Room, Memorial Hall, 801 Washington Street Clerk 2. Public Comment Period (15 minutes) Chair Topics not anticipated by the Chair 48 hours in advance of the meeting
    7/25/2023
    45:17

About Canton, MA Select Board PLUS Podcast

Canton MA, Select Board Meetings plus other town government meeting audio available to you ‘‘on the go.” Made available by Canton Community TV. (There’s no annoying pop-up advertising on this podcast. Beware of the stolen version.)
