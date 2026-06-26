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Canes Corner

99.9 The Fan | Raleigh, North Carolina
Sports
Canes Corner
Latest episode

744 episodes

  • Canes Corner

    The Canes' celebration and preparation for the title defense

    06/26/2026 | 55 mins.
    The Canes are STILL the Stanley Cup Champions. Joined by Ryan Henkel of Hockey news to discuss the parade, the landscape of the east and the potential of acquiring a top-flight goaltender.

    Canes Corner is presented by the Aluminum Company of North Carolina. aluminumcompany.com
  • Canes Corner

    The Canes win the Stanley Cup

    06/15/2026 | 50 mins.
    Brandon Bussi made 22 saves, Jackson Blake had a goal and an assist and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Vegas Golden Knights, 3-0, to claim the Stanley Cup. Jordan Staal was named the Conn Smythe Award winner as the Most Valuable Player of the playoffs after a series in which he scored 6 goals, dominated the middle of the ice defensively and won 68% of his faceoffs. Taylor Hall put the Canes on the board less than 4 minutes in with his 7th goal of the postseason and 2nd of the series. Blake, who's defensive play created the chance for the Hall opener, doubled the lead in the 2nd period with his 7th of the playoffs as well. The second year player ends up leading the Canes in playoff scoring with 20 points in 19 games. Nikolaj Ehlers capped the night off with an empty net goal for the final margin. Bussi ended up 3-1 with a 1.60 GAA and a.931 SV% in 4 appearances -- his first ever in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Rod Brind'Amour is the only man to ever captain a Stanley Cup winning team AND lead that same team to a Cup as the head coach.
  • Canes Corner

    Big Boys lead Canes to 4-2, Game 5 win.

    06/12/2026 | 44 mins.
    The Canes are one win away from their second Stanley Cup after beating Vegas, 4-2. Andrei Svechnikov scored twice on the power play, Sebastian Aho broke a 5-game goal drought and Jordan Staal scored for the 5th straight game as the big boys backed Brandon Bussi's 2nd win in as many games. Carolina can close the series out on Sunday in Las Vegas in Game 6. Bussi made 23 saves in the game as he became the first goaltender ever to make his first two career playoff starts in the Stanley Cup Final and win both. Staal is the 5th player in history with goals in each of the first 5 games of a Stanley Cup Final series joining a group that includes three Montreal Canadiens legends -- Maurice Richard (1951), Jean Beliveau (1956) and Yvon Cournoyer (1973). Nikolaj Ehlers had 3 assists and now has 17 points in the playoffs.
  • Canes Corner

    The Captain pilots Canes to 5-3 win in Game 4

    06/10/2026 | 42 mins.
    The Canes beat the Golden Knights, 5-3, taking Game 4 and evening the Stanley Cup Final series at 2-2. Jordan Staal scored twice -- and has now scored at least one goal in each of the four Stanley Cup Final games -- and Brandon Bussi made 18 saves in his first every Stanley Cup playoff start as they head back to Raleigh for Game 5 on Thursday. Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake put the Canes ahead with two goals in the first 3 1/1 minutes. Staal scored on the power play to make it 3-1 later in the opening period. Then Staal's second broke a 3-3 tie in the 3rd. Bussi, who started the 3rd period of the Canes' 5-4 double overtime loss on Saturday, has now stopped 36 of 40 shots in 5+ periods of work.
  • Canes Corner

    Canes stunning rally ends in overtime heartbreak

    06/07/2026 | 46 mins.
    The Canes trailed 4-0 almost midway through the 3rd period. Mitch Marner had the fastest hat trick in Stanley Cup Final history. But, the fastest three goals in Cup history, by Carolina starting with about 7 minutes gone in the frame gave them life and Andre Svechnikov's extra attacker power play goal gtied the game at 4 with just under 2 minutes to play. Unfortunately, Shea Theodore's wild drive caromed off the end boards and went off Brandon Bussi and in for the Vegas Game 3 winner. Yes, Brandon Bussi played. And, he payed well. Canes trail the series 2-1.
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About Canes Corner
Adam Gold hosts Canes Corner, featuring guests from the Carolina Hurricanes organization, hockey writers, and radio and television hockey announcers from around the NHL talking abut the latest happenings for everything that is Caniac Nation. Episodes are posted after each game during the NHL season. This is a production of 99.9 The Fan in Raleigh, North Carolina.
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