Brandon Bussi made 22 saves, Jackson Blake had a goal and an assist and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Vegas Golden Knights, 3-0, to claim the Stanley Cup. Jordan Staal was named the Conn Smythe Award winner as the Most Valuable Player of the playoffs after a series in which he scored 6 goals, dominated the middle of the ice defensively and won 68% of his faceoffs. Taylor Hall put the Canes on the board less than 4 minutes in with his 7th goal of the postseason and 2nd of the series. Blake, who's defensive play created the chance for the Hall opener, doubled the lead in the 2nd period with his 7th of the playoffs as well. The second year player ends up leading the Canes in playoff scoring with 20 points in 19 games. Nikolaj Ehlers capped the night off with an empty net goal for the final margin. Bussi ended up 3-1 with a 1.60 GAA and a.931 SV% in 4 appearances -- his first ever in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Rod Brind'Amour is the only man to ever captain a Stanley Cup winning team AND lead that same team to a Cup as the head coach.