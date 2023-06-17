Unfiltered insight into the world of supercross and motocross hosted by professional racer, Christian Craig. More
TAKE 1 | Welcome to CANDID with Christian Craig
Welcome to the first take of CANDID with Christian Craig. Providing you listeners with an injury update, who I am and what you'll be hearing on this podcast. I'm really excited to launch into this new adventure and bring more light to the sport of Supercross and Motocross. Next up will be a fun guest that a lot of you will be excited to hear from! Thank you for listening and following along. -Christian