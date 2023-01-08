Join host Clint Emerson - retired US Navy SEAL (including 10 years as member of the elite SEAL Team Six), New York Times Bestselling Author of 100 Deadly Skills...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 97
Deconstructed: Navy SEAL Kills CIA Officer
In 1999, Major Edward E. Vaught (CIA) was shot nine times and killed by a Navy SEAL in Virginia Beach, VA. In this episode, Clint tells the story and deconstructs how you can keep yourself out of a similar situation.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
8/15/2023
39:29
David Vobora
David Vobora is the Founder of Adaptive Training Foundation, he is a Retired NFL linebacker, and a Keynote Speaker.
In January of 2014, David Vobora, a 5-year veteran of the NFL, met US Army Staff Sergeant Travis Mills, a quadruple amputee. David opened up his personal gym to Travis, offering his training expertise. The pair started working out together, customizing and adapting to the unique challenges posed by Travis’ injuries. Through working with Travis and engaging the veteran community, David developed a passion for helping those with life-altering injuries find life-fulfilling adaptive performance training.
David realized that, while there are many excellent rehabilitation programs as well as adaptive/Paralympic sports organizations, none existed to bridge the gap from basic functional rehabilitation to adapted sport. Adaptive Training Foundation (ATF) was conceived to fill this void.
He continued helping adaptive athletes create sustainable lifestyle changes over the next six months, and by September of 2014, Adaptive Training Foundation had received its 501(c)3 status to allow outside support for these ambitious athletes. To this day, ATF is committed to keeping its services to adaptive athletes 100% free of charge, and relies on the generosity of people like yourself to not only restore lives, but empower them through movement.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
8/8/2023
1:21:21
Deconstructed: Turner and Brown
Clint tells story of the 1996 murder of Jennifer Lea Evans, at the hands of two Navy SEALS. Then Clint breaks down what went wrong and how YOU can prevent it or protect yourself, should you find yourself in a similar situation.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
8/1/2023
42:06
Remi Adeleke
Remi Adeleke is a writer, filmmaker, best selling author, and he served for 13 years as a US Navy SEAL. He is also a friend of Clint's!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
7/25/2023
1:39:28
Rebecca Long
@RedddLong aka Rebecca Long is a world traveler, a mountaineer, a violinist, and a 2023 Everest Summiter. In this episode Clint talks to Rebecca about the experience of summiting Everest from soup to nuts, and there is of course an all new survival scenario!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Join host Clint Emerson - retired US Navy SEAL (including 10 years as member of the elite SEAL Team Six), New York Times Bestselling Author of 100 Deadly Skills, and a pretty sick and twisted interviewer – as he explores hypothetical life-threatening situations with a touch of dark humor and asks a simple question: CAN YOU SURVIVE THIS PODCAST? From earthquakes to home invasions... tsunamis to global pandemics... each episode puts you smack in the middle of a new disaster scenario and provides the essential tools, knowledge and confidence necessary to face any potentially deadly event – and most importantly: SURVIVE.
Listen to Can You Survive This Podcast?, How to Talk to People and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Can You Survive This Podcast?
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.