David Vobora

David Vobora is the Founder of Adaptive Training Foundation, he is a Retired NFL linebacker, and a Keynote Speaker. In January of 2014, David Vobora, a 5-year veteran of the NFL, met US Army Staff Sergeant Travis Mills, a quadruple amputee. David opened up his personal gym to Travis, offering his training expertise. The pair started working out together, customizing and adapting to the unique challenges posed by Travis’ injuries. Through working with Travis and engaging the veteran community, David developed a passion for helping those with life-altering injuries find life-fulfilling adaptive performance training. David realized that, while there are many excellent rehabilitation programs as well as adaptive/Paralympic sports organizations, none existed to bridge the gap from basic functional rehabilitation to adapted sport. Adaptive Training Foundation (ATF) was conceived to fill this void. He continued helping adaptive athletes create sustainable lifestyle changes over the next six months, and by September of 2014, Adaptive Training Foundation had received its 501(c)3 status to allow outside support for these ambitious athletes. To this day, ATF is committed to keeping its services to adaptive athletes 100% free of charge, and relies on the generosity of people like yourself to not only restore lives, but empower them through movement. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices