Lost At Sea
What causes the strange disappearances in the Bermuda Triangle? Today, Ben shares a campfire story about why all those planes, boats, and people might go missing into the great unknown.
9/17/2022
19:14
You Matter
Welcome to Camp Adventure! Today, we talk about why you really, truly matter. We will also learn a fact about space, hear a funny joke, and more with our fellow campers.
9/10/2022
17:32
The Haunted Mansion
Can a place really be haunted? Today, Ben shares a campfire story about hunting for ghosts and other spooky, paranormal activity people have experienced.
9/3/2022
16:38
Being Someone Others Can Count On
Welcome to Camp Adventure! Today, we talk about what it means to be dependable. We will also learn another fact about our bodies, hear some funny jokes, and more with our fellow campers.
8/27/2022
15:17
When the Dead Return
Do you believe that people can come back from the dead? Today, Ben shares a campfire story about zonbis (different than zombies) and whether the dead can actually come back to life.
