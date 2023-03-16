Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Calm and Connected Podcast

Janine Halloran
Calm and Connected is created by Janine Halloran, an experienced counselor and mom. Janine gives quick tips and helpful information about coping skills and play
Kids & Family

Available Episodes

5 of 100
  • Two Hands-on Activities to Help Kids Practice Solving Problems
    Throughout your life growing up, have you ever come up against a problem you just couldn’t solve? We learn very valuable skills at school but we don’t learn every single skill needed for everyday life so in this episode, I teach you some hands-on ways to practice problem solving with your child. The topics I cover in this episode are:The 5 steps to problem solvingThe benefits of learning and playing simultaneouslyA newspaper and tape challenge - what is it? The interesting side to different children groups doing the same exerciseMy second strategy with play dough and toothpicksPracticing smaller problems help with bigger problems in real lifeProblem Solving Steps from Encourage Playhttps://www.encourageplay.com/blog/a-simple-5-step-process-for-problem-solvingCreative Problem Solving Prompts - Calm and Connected Podcast 102https://www.janinehalloran.com/podcast/calm-and-connected-episode-102And remember, do not forget about yourself, take a few minutes for you and have a little fun!—About The Host - Janine HalloranJanine Halloran is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor, an author, a speaker, an entrepreneur and a mom. As a Licensed Mental Health Counselor, Janine has been working primarily with children and adolescents for over 15 years. She loves to create products and resources, so she started two businesses to support families and professionals who work with children and teens. ‘Coping Skills for Kids’ provides products and resources to help kids learn to cope with their feelings in safe and healthy ways. It’s the home of the popular Coping Cue Cards, decks of cards designed to help kids learn and use coping skills at home or at school. Janine’s second business ‘Encourage Play’ is dedicated to helping kids learn and practice social skills in the most natural way - through play! Encourage Play has free printables, as well as digital products focused on play and social skills.Coping Skills for Kids - https://copingskillsforkids.comEncourage Play - https://www.encourageplay.comInterested in reading my books? The Coping Skills for Kids Workbook - https://store.copingskillsforkids.com/collections/coping-skills-for-kids-workbook/products/coping-skills-for-kids-workbook-digital-versionSocial Skills for Kids - https://store.copingskillsforkids.com/collections/encourage-play/products/social-skills-for-kids-workbookConnect with Janine on Social MediaInstagram: @copingskillsforkidsFacebook: facebook.com/copingskillsforkids and facebook.com/encourageplayYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JanineHalloranEncouragePlay
    5/11/2023
    6:11
  • Helping Teens with Stress and Depression: An Interview with Elliot Kallen
    Firstly I want to pre-warn you that my guest Elliot Kallen and I discuss the topic of suicide. This might be an uncomfortable topic for you or perhaps younger ears are listening so please click play with care. Sometimes life throws us the most difficult of situations which stop us in our tracks and make us believe it’s too difficult to carry on. This was the unfortunate case for Elliot Kallen’s son and in turn for Elliot himself. But the impressive resilience of human beings allowed Elliot to carry on past his heart ache in order to help other families in similar situations so they wouldn’t have to feel the pain he went through. The strength he possesses is nothing short of amazing so I encourage you to listen to Elliot’s story and how he can help you and your child through depression. The topics we cover in this episode are;Elliot tells the story of how his company ’A Brighter Day’ got startedHow his business evolved to support more people through COVIDElliot explains how his company has partnered with BetterHelp to offer free therapy to teenagersHow his company are looking at other organizations like AA to replicate the help but for depression What signs should we be looking out for with depression in teenagers?Parents can have great intentions but sometimes make bad decisionsSocial media and how it affects your teenagerHow a conversation over dinner can helpOpening up to your kids and being vulnerableTools and strategies that teenagers can use for stress and depression Elliot’s own coping skillsAbout The Guest - Elliot KallenElliot brings 25 years of leadership and management experience from the business sector to his role at A Brighter Day. He co-founded A Brighter Day in 2016 with his wife Tammy after the loss of their son Jake, to support young adults in their transition to adulthood and to help prevent teen suicide. Elliot formerly served as Board President of The Boys and Girls Club of the Diablo Valley, and remains actively involved today. He has helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for this organization, which is on the front lines in providing athletic, social and cultural programming to the children of Diablo Valley. Elliot is also active with The Fallen Heroes Charity.Website - http://www.abrighterday.info/Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/abrighterdaycharity/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/uniteforabrighterday/Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCix1ywbqDiVW2VvKhMFMlwLinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/elliotkallen/Email - [email protected] - If you need to call him (as a parent) - 510 206 1103About The Host - Janine HalloranJanine Halloran is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor, an author, a speaker, an entrepreneur and a mom. As a Licensed Mental Health Counselor, Janine has been working primarily with children and adolescents for over 15 years. She loves to create products and resources, so she started two businesses to support families and professionals who work with children and teens. ‘Coping Skills for Kids’ provides products and resources to help kids learn to cope with their feelings in safe and healthy ways. It’s the home of the popular Coping Cue Cards, decks of cards designed to help kids learn and use coping skills at home or at school. Janine’s second business ‘Encourage Play’ is dedicated to helping kids learn and practice social skills in the most natural way - through play! Encourage Play has free printables, as well as digital products focused on play and social skills.Coping Skills for Kids - https://copingskillsforkids.comEncourage Play - https://www.encourageplay.comInterested in reading my books? The Coping Skills for Kids Workbook - https://store.copingskillsforkids.com/collections/coping-skills-for-kids-workbook/products/coping-skills-for-kids-workbook-digital-versionSocial Skills for Kids - https://store.copingskillsforkids.com/collections/encourage-play/products/social-skills-for-kids-workbook Connect with Janine on Social MediaInstagram: @copingskillsforkidsFacebook: facebook.com/copingskillsforkids and facebook.com/encourageplayYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JanineHalloranEncouragePlay
    4/27/2023
    37:53
  • Making a Coping Skills Toolkit at Dollar Tree
    In this episode, I am talking about coping skills tool kits that you can make at the Dollar Tree. I have previous similar episodes based on different stores such as Five Below, Target, Michael’s and Oriental Trading and one more general episode right back when I started this podcast. I talk about different styles of coping skills like relaxation, distraction, movement, sensory and processing.The topics I cover in this episode are;How coloring books can be relaxing OR a distractionBuilding bricks as a calm down kitPlaying Word findsPlaying Uno Go!The different games and activities you can play with large diceFidgets and how they can help on a sensory levelWhy journaling is one of my favorite tools for kidsCoping Skills Toolkit at Five Belowhttps://www.janinehalloran.com/podcast/calm-and-connected-episode-55Coping Skills Toolkit at Targethttps://www.janinehalloran.com/podcast/calm-and-connected-episode-41Coping Skills Toolkit at Michael’shttps://www.janinehalloran.com/podcast/calm-and-connected-episode-44Coping Skills Toolkit at Oriental Tradinghttps://www.janinehalloran.com/podcast/calm-and-connected-episode-49How to Make a Coping Skills Toolkit https://www.janinehalloran.com/podcast/calm-and-connected-episode-23And remember, do not forget about yourself, take a few minutes for you and have a little fun!—About The Host - Janine HalloranJanine Halloran is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor, an author, a speaker, an entrepreneur and a mom. As a Licensed Mental Health Counselor, Janine has been working primarily with children and adolescents for over 15 years. She loves to create products and resources, so she started two businesses to support families and professionals who work with children and teens. ‘Coping Skills for Kids’ provides products and resources to help kids learn to cope with their feelings in safe and healthy ways. It’s the home of the popular Coping Cue Cards, decks of cards designed to help kids learn and use coping skills at home or at school. Janine’s second business ‘Encourage Play’ is dedicated to helping kids learn and practice social skills in the most natural way - through play! Encourage Play has free printables, as well as digital products focused on play and social skills.Coping Skills for Kids - https://copingskillsforkids.comEncourage Play - https://www.encourageplay.comInterested in reading my books? The Coping Skills for Kids Workbook - https://store.copingskillsforkids.com/collections/coping-skills-for-kids-workbook/products/coping-skills-for-kids-workbook-digital-versionSocial Skills for Kids - https://store.copingskillsforkids.com/collections/encourage-play/products/social-skills-for-kids-workbookConnect with Janine on Social MediaInstagram: @copingskillsforkidsFacebook: facebook.com/copingskillsforkids and facebook.com/encourageplayYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JanineHalloranEncouragePlay
    4/13/2023
    7:49
  • Using TV, Movies, and Books to Spark Conversations about Coping Skills
    Starting a conversation with a child about their own struggles and coping skills can be difficult. The best way around that in my opinion is to show through examples in books and TV. We all know how hard direct feedback and critique can be, yet if it is explained in a lighter way using someone else as an example, it can be much easier to digest and a perfect way to teach children. The topics I cover in this episode are;I give multiple examples of books you can use for really little childrenUsing characters in tv shows to work out what they can do when they have big emotionsWhat works for older children? I will explain my new resource library called ‘The Coping Skills Hub’.Make sure you check out my new resource library here - copingskillsforkids.com/hubAnd remember, do not forget about yourself, take a few minutes for you and have a little fun!—About The Host - Janine HalloranJanine Halloran is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor, an author, a speaker, an entrepreneur and a mom. As a Licensed Mental Health Counselor, Janine has been working primarily with children and adolescents for over 15 years. She loves to create products and resources, so she started two businesses to support families and professionals who work with children and teens. ‘Coping Skills for Kids’ provides products and resources to help kids learn to cope with their feelings in safe and healthy ways. It’s the home of the popular Coping Cue Cards, decks of cards designed to help kids learn and use coping skills at home or at school. Janine’s second business ‘Encourage Play’ is dedicated to helping kids learn and practice social skills in the most natural way - through play! Encourage Play has free printables, as well as digital products focused on play and social skills.Coping Skills for Kids - https://copingskillsforkids.comEncourage Play - https://www.encourageplay.comInterested in reading my books? The Coping Skills for Kids Workbook - https://store.copingskillsforkids.com/collections/coping-skills-for-kids-workbook/products/coping-skills-for-kids-workbook-digital-versionSocial Skills for Kids - https://store.copingskillsforkids.com/collections/encourage-play/products/social-skills-for-kids-workbookConnect with Janine on Social MediaInstagram: @copingskillsforkidsFacebook: facebook.com/copingskillsforkids and facebook.com/encourageplayYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JanineHalloranEncouragePlay
    3/30/2023
    9:18
  • Peaceful Discipline: An Interview with Sarah Moore
    After an unbelievable routine check at the pediatrician’s office, Sarah’s life changed forever. The experience she talks about in this episode made her get serious about parenting and educating other parents about peaceful discipline. Yes, it is helpful to look at evidence based research on parenting but ultimately, you need to find out what works for you specifically. Listen to this episode to find out how…The topics we cover in this episode are;Sarah’s life-changing pediatrician storySarah’s book ‘Peaceful Discipline: Story Teaching, Brain Science, and Better Behavior.’Evidence based research vs what works for youFear based practices and how it affects a child’s brainTalk to kids when they’re little and have little problems… but why is that helpful? How games can challenge in a playful wayUsing stories to teachHow healing the world can start at homeHow Sarah relaxesAbout The Guest - Sarah MooreA decade ago, an uninformed doctor advised Sarah R. Moore to "never pick up her baby when she cried" and to let him know when she was ready to "get serious about parenting." Sarah's gotten serious about parenting, alright, as evidenced by her new book, "Peaceful Discipline: Story Teaching, Brain Science, and Better Behavior." Now a certified Master Trainer of conscious parenting, she's as serious about parenting as it gets. In addition to being a parent, Sarah has coached hundreds of families around the world, using her training in child development, trauma recovery, interpersonal neurobiology, executive negotiation, classroom experience, and improv comedy. Her book is endorsed by the amazing Drs. Tina Payne Bryson (Whole-Brain Child and No-Drama Discipline), Mona Delahooke (Beyond Behaviors and Brain-Body Parenting), Michele Borba (Thrivers), Jessica Joelle Alexander (Danish Way of Parenting), Elizabeth Pantley (No-Cry Sleep Solution), Raffi (children’s troubadour and founder of The Raffi Foundation for Child Honouring), Andrew Newman (Conscious Stories), and others. Get your copy today.Website - https://www.dandelion-seeds.comInstagram - https://www.instagram.com/dandelionseedspositiveliving/?hl=enFacebook - https://www.facebook.com/DandelionSeedsPositiveParenting/Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/c/DandelionSeedsPositiveParenting/featuredTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@sarah_r_moore?lang=enTwitter: https://twitter.com/DandelionSeeds5Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/dandelionseeds5/ResourcesBook: https://a.co/d/1yNmvx8Mini-Courses: https://dandelion-seeds.com/courses/About The Host - Janine HalloranJanine Halloran is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor, an author, a speaker, an entrepreneur and a mom. As a Licensed Mental Health Counselor, Janine has been working primarily with children and adolescents for over 15 years. She loves to create products and resources, so she started two businesses to support families and professionals who work with children and teens. ‘Coping Skills for Kids’ provides products and resources to help kids learn to cope with their feelings in safe and healthy ways. It’s the home of the popular Coping Cue Cards, decks of cards designed to help kids learn and use coping skills at home or at school. Janine’s second business ‘Encourage Play’ is dedicated to helping kids learn and practice social skills in the most natural way - through play! Encourage Play has free printables, as well as digital products focused on play and social skills.Coping Skills for Kids - https://copingskillsforkids.comEncourage Play - https://www.encourageplay.comInterested in reading my books? The Coping Skills for Kids Workbook - https://store.copingskillsforkids.com/collections/coping-skills-for-kids-workbook/products/coping-skills-for-kids-workbook-digital-versionSocial Skills for Kids - https://store.copingskillsforkids.com/collections/encourage-play/products/social-skills-for-kids-workbook Connect with Janine on Social MediaInstagram: @copingskillsforkidsFacebook: facebook.com/copingskillsforkids and facebook.com/encourageplayYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JanineHalloranEncouragePlay
    3/16/2023
    24:36

About Calm and Connected Podcast

Calm and Connected is created by Janine Halloran, an experienced counselor and mom. Janine gives quick tips and helpful information about coping skills and play
