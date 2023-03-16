Peaceful Discipline: An Interview with Sarah Moore

After an unbelievable routine check at the pediatrician's office, Sarah's life changed forever. The experience she talks about in this episode made her get serious about parenting and educating other parents about peaceful discipline. Yes, it is helpful to look at evidence based research on parenting but ultimately, you need to find out what works for you specifically. Listen to this episode to find out how…The topics we cover in this episode are;Sarah's life-changing pediatrician storySarah's book 'Peaceful Discipline: Story Teaching, Brain Science, and Better Behavior.'Evidence based research vs what works for youFear based practices and how it affects a child's brainTalk to kids when they're little and have little problems… but why is that helpful? How games can challenge in a playful wayUsing stories to teachHow healing the world can start at homeHow Sarah relaxesAbout The Guest - Sarah MooreA decade ago, an uninformed doctor advised Sarah R. Moore to "never pick up her baby when she cried" and to let him know when she was ready to "get serious about parenting." Sarah's gotten serious about parenting, alright, as evidenced by her new book, "Peaceful Discipline: Story Teaching, Brain Science, and Better Behavior." Now a certified Master Trainer of conscious parenting, she's as serious about parenting as it gets. In addition to being a parent, Sarah has coached hundreds of families around the world, using her training in child development, trauma recovery, interpersonal neurobiology, executive negotiation, classroom experience, and improv comedy. Her book is endorsed by the amazing Drs. Tina Payne Bryson (Whole-Brain Child and No-Drama Discipline), Mona Delahooke (Beyond Behaviors and Brain-Body Parenting), Michele Borba (Thrivers), Jessica Joelle Alexander (Danish Way of Parenting), Elizabeth Pantley (No-Cry Sleep Solution), Raffi (children's troubadour and founder of The Raffi Foundation for Child Honouring), Andrew Newman (Conscious Stories), and others.

About The Host - Janine HalloranJanine Halloran is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor, an author, a speaker, an entrepreneur and a mom. As a Licensed Mental Health Counselor, Janine has been working primarily with children and adolescents for over 15 years. She loves to create products and resources, so she started two businesses to support families and professionals who work with children and teens. 'Coping Skills for Kids' provides products and resources to help kids learn to cope with their feelings in safe and healthy ways. It's the home of the popular Coping Cue Cards, decks of cards designed to help kids learn and use coping skills at home or at school. Janine's second business 'Encourage Play' is dedicated to helping kids learn and practice social skills in the most natural way - through play!