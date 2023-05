Helping Teens with Stress and Depression: An Interview with Elliot Kallen

Firstly I want to pre-warn you that my guest Elliot Kallen and I discuss the topic of suicide. This might be an uncomfortable topic for you or perhaps younger ears are listening so please click play with care. Sometimes life throws us the most difficult of situations which stop us in our tracks and make us believe it’s too difficult to carry on. This was the unfortunate case for Elliot Kallen’s son and in turn for Elliot himself. But the impressive resilience of human beings allowed Elliot to carry on past his heart ache in order to help other families in similar situations so they wouldn’t have to feel the pain he went through. The strength he possesses is nothing short of amazing so I encourage you to listen to Elliot’s story and how he can help you and your child through depression. The topics we cover in this episode are;Elliot tells the story of how his company ’A Brighter Day’ got startedHow his business evolved to support more people through COVIDElliot explains how his company has partnered with BetterHelp to offer free therapy to teenagersHow his company are looking at other organizations like AA to replicate the help but for depression What signs should we be looking out for with depression in teenagers?Parents can have great intentions but sometimes make bad decisionsSocial media and how it affects your teenagerHow a conversation over dinner can helpOpening up to your kids and being vulnerableTools and strategies that teenagers can use for stress and depression Elliot’s own coping skillsAbout The Guest - Elliot KallenElliot brings 25 years of leadership and management experience from the business sector to his role at A Brighter Day. He co-founded A Brighter Day in 2016 with his wife Tammy after the loss of their son Jake, to support young adults in their transition to adulthood and to help prevent teen suicide. Elliot formerly served as Board President of The Boys and Girls Club of the Diablo Valley, and remains actively involved today. He has helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for this organization, which is on the front lines in providing athletic, social and cultural programming to the children of Diablo Valley. Elliot is also active with The Fallen Heroes Charity.Website - http://www.abrighterday.info/Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/abrighterdaycharity/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/uniteforabrighterday/Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCix1ywbqDiVW2VvKhMFMlwLinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/elliotkallen/Email - [email protected] - If you need to call him (as a parent) - 510 206 1103About The Host - Janine HalloranJanine Halloran is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor, an author, a speaker, an entrepreneur and a mom. As a Licensed Mental Health Counselor, Janine has been working primarily with children and adolescents for over 15 years. She loves to create products and resources, so she started two businesses to support families and professionals who work with children and teens. ‘Coping Skills for Kids’ provides products and resources to help kids learn to cope with their feelings in safe and healthy ways. It’s the home of the popular Coping Cue Cards, decks of cards designed to help kids learn and use coping skills at home or at school. Janine’s second business ‘Encourage Play’ is dedicated to helping kids learn and practice social skills in the most natural way - through play! Encourage Play has free printables, as well as digital products focused on play and social skills.Coping Skills for Kids - https://copingskillsforkids.comEncourage Play - https://www.encourageplay.comInterested in reading my books? The Coping Skills for Kids Workbook - https://store.copingskillsforkids.com/collections/coping-skills-for-kids-workbook/products/coping-skills-for-kids-workbook-digital-versionSocial Skills for Kids - https://store.copingskillsforkids.com/collections/encourage-play/products/social-skills-for-kids-workbook Connect with Janine on Social MediaInstagram: @copingskillsforkidsFacebook: facebook.com/copingskillsforkids and facebook.com/encourageplayYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JanineHalloranEncouragePlay