Ever read your local Facebook community group and think… “there’s no way this is real”?

In this episode of the Calimesa Insider Podcast, City Manager Will Kolbow takes a lighthearted—but honest—look at real posts and comments from local community groups.

From roundabout confusion… to water quality concerns… to development and housing debates… we break down:

What people are saying

What they’re getting wrong

What they’re getting right (yes, it happens!)

And how things actually work behind the scenes

This episode isn’t about calling anyone out—it’s about clearing up common misconceptions and helping our community better understand how cities really operate.

💡 If you’ve ever wondered:

How roundabouts actually work

Why development happens the way it does

Who decides what businesses come to town

Or how to interpret public notices

This one’s for you.

👉 And if you already know the answers… help us out. Share this episode with someone who might not.