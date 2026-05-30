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73 episodes
Who Fixes the Freeway? RCTC, Traffic Relief, Toll Lanes & Calimesa’s I-10 Future05/29/2026 | 45 mins.Who is actually responsible for fixing traffic on I-10, I-15, SR-91, and other major corridors in Riverside County?In this episode of Calimesa Insider, Will Kolbow sits down with Aaron Hake, Executive Director of the Riverside County Transportation Commission, to talk about what RCTC does, how transportation projects are funded, why local dollars matter, and why freeway projects can take so long.The conversation also covers the Traffic Relief Plan, the I-15 Smart Freeway Pilot Project in Temecula, express lanes and toll lane misconceptions, Measure A, Freeway Service Patrol, and the connection between transportation planning and habitat conservation through the Western Riverside County Regional Conservation Authority and the MSHCP.For Calimesa and the San Gorgonio Pass, this episode also looks at why I-10 matters, what it takes to deliver interchange projects, and how small cities can make regional transportation priorities more competitive.Learn more:rctc.orgtrafficreliefplan.org
- What’s being built in Calimesa—and what’s coming next?In this episode of the Calimesa Insider Podcast, we walk through the City’s newest tool: an interactive ArcGIS Story Map designed to give real-time updates on development and capital projects across the community.Using this new map, we break down:• Key development projects like Summerwind Commons, Oak Valley Town Center, and Sandalwood Travel Center• Major capital projects including the Cherry Valley Interchange, Singleton improvements, and Calimesa Creek• The future of City Hall and Mountainview Park• How projects get approved—and what the City can (and can’t) controlThis tool is designed to improve transparency and make it easier for residents to stay informed.📍 The Story Map will be available soon on the City’s website.🎧 Listen on your favorite podcast platform or watch here for the full walkthrough.#Calimesa #CityUpdates #Development #Infrastructure #LocalGovernment #CommunityGrowth #PublicWorks #Transparency #Podcast
- Ever read your local Facebook community group and think… “there’s no way this is real”?
In this episode of the Calimesa Insider Podcast, City Manager Will Kolbow takes a lighthearted—but honest—look at real posts and comments from local community groups.
From roundabout confusion… to water quality concerns… to development and housing debates… we break down:
What people are saying
What they’re getting wrong
What they’re getting right (yes, it happens!)
And how things actually work behind the scenes
This episode isn’t about calling anyone out—it’s about clearing up common misconceptions and helping our community better understand how cities really operate.
💡 If you’ve ever wondered:
How roundabouts actually work
Why development happens the way it does
Who decides what businesses come to town
Or how to interpret public notices
This one’s for you.
👉 And if you already know the answers… help us out. Share this episode with someone who might not.
- In this episode of the Calimesa Insider Podcast, City Manager Will Kolbow pulls back the curtain on a question many residents ask but few fully understand: What does a City Manager actually do?Instead of describing the role in theory, this episode walks through a real-world breakdown of the first two months of 2026. Listeners get a behind-the-scenes look at the wide range of responsibilities that come with managing a city—from infrastructure planning and regional coordination to budget oversight, development discussions, and public safety collaboration.The episode highlights how city management requires constant problem-solving and coordination across departments, agencies, and community partners. Topics include major infrastructure projects like the Cherry Valley Boulevard interchange, development planning such as Mesa Verde and Oak Valley Town Center, regional transportation coordination, budget management, and the day-to-day realities of leading a municipal organization.Subscribe to the Calimesa Insider Podcast for regular updates on development, infrastructure, city government, and community events in Calimesa.#LocalGovernment#CityManager#Calimesa#MunicipalGovernment#CityPlanning#PublicAdministration#Infrastructure#EconomicDevelopment
- When a City Manager attends a conference, some residents immediately wonder: is it professional development… or a taxpayer-funded junket?In this episode of Calimesa Insider, City Manager Will Kolbow pulls back the curtain on what actually happens inside a statewide City Manager conference. From state budget deficit warnings and housing mandates to artificial intelligence policy discussions and infrastructure funding shifts, this episode explains how those conversations directly impact Calimesa.He walks through:• State fiscal uncertainty and revenue protection• Housing and homelessness funding trends• Infrastructure funding implications• Why Calimesa is ahead on AI policy• Strategic planning implementation and the March 21 public workshop• Leadership resilience and the council-manager form of governmentThis is not a highlight reel. It’s a behind-the-scenes look at how local government anticipates risk, protects taxpayer dollars, and strengthens institutional stability.🎙 Calimesa Insider is hosted by the City Manager and designed to bring transparency to how local government actually works.#LocalGovernment #CityManagement #Calimesa #PublicService #MunicipalLeadership #StrategicPlanning #ArtificialIntelligence #PublicSafety #CityCouncil #GovernmentTransparency00:00 Conference ‘Junket’ vs. Reality: What City Managers Actually Do00:43 Podcast Intro + Personal Note (A Proud Dad Moment)01:49 Why Napa, and Why Conferences Matter for Stewardship03:34 Conferences as Early-Warning Systems (Risk, Networks, Realism)10:06 Theme 1: State Fiscal & Policy Uncertainty—What It Means for Calimesa14:21 Housing, Homelessness & Public Safety Funding Pressures17:40 Strategic Alignment as a Budget Tool (Priorities Drive Decisions)19:05 Theme 2: AI in City Hall—Innovation with Guardrails & Transparency23:05 Governing in the Digital/Social Media Era: Trust, Facts, and Discipline27:49 Theme 3: Strategic Planning That ‘Sticks’ + Calimesa’s March 21 Workshop30:46 Leadership Resilience, Culture, and the Council-Manager Model33:29 Wrap-Up: Why This Was Stewardship (Not a Junket) + Subscribe
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About Calimesa Insider
Join City Manager Will Kolbow for a look behind the scenes at your city at work. From council meetings, to how your tax dollars are collected and used, and everything in between. This is THE place to get the real scoop of what's happening at your city!Podcast website
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