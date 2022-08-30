S2 E6: Interview With The Winners & Treasure Hunt Recap
In this episode, we interview Korri and Sashley, the winners of the Treasure Hunt. If you know anyone at Channel 2 news, please ask them to send us the audio of the 1st half of our interview, which they selfishly stole from us. Christian also sings a parody song to recap the season, which is... interesting. Thanks for listening; we will catch you on the next hunt!
