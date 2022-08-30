Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Cache Me Outside in the App
Listen to Cache Me Outside in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsLeisure
Cache Me Outside

Cache Me Outside

Podcast Cache Me Outside
Podcast Cache Me Outside

Cache Me Outside

Cache Me Outside
add
Three friends sit down to discuss the latest news and clues surrounding the Utah Treasure Hunt - a $20,000 prize hidden somewhere in the Utah foothills. Do you... More
LeisureHobbies
Three friends sit down to discuss the latest news and clues surrounding the Utah Treasure Hunt - a $20,000 prize hidden somewhere in the Utah foothills. Do you... More

Available Episodes

5 of 10
  • S3 E1: The Treasure Is Inside of You
    In our season opener, we discuss the many possible meanings behind the first 4 lines of the poem, books about time, Utah history, and the treasure inside of all of us. The clue has only been released for a few hours, so let's "crack open those books" and find the trailhead on this season of Cache Me Outside. --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/cache-me-outside/message
    5/26/2023
    37:15
  • S2 E6: Interview With The Winners & Treasure Hunt Recap
    In this episode, we interview Korri and Sashley, the winners of the Treasure Hunt. If you know anyone at Channel 2 news, please ask them to send us the audio of the 1st half of our interview, which they selfishly stole from us. Christian also sings a parody song to recap the season, which is... interesting.  Thanks for listening; we will catch you on the next hunt!  --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/cache-me-outside/message
    9/19/2022
    44:15
  • S2 E5: New Clues, A Bag Full Of Drugs, And A One-Armed Stripper
    In this episode we discuss the new clues that John and Dave revealed in our recent interview with them. We also share an amazing story from a treasure hunter about the discovery of a backpack full of drugs. We also reveal how a clue about a one-armed stripper helped us to discover the 2nd billboard.  --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/cache-me-outside/message
    9/12/2022
    37:24
  • S2 E4: EXCLUSIVE Video Interview with Dave and John
    In this episode we sit down with the Lords of the Hunt themselves, David and John. We discuss how the hunts began, their plans for future hunts, and even get a couple exclusive clues regarding the location of the $20k prize! --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/cache-me-outside/message
    9/12/2022
    35:11
  • S2 E3: Giving Us the Flappy Bird
    In this episode we commiserate over all the emotional pain that was brought upon us by digital birds. We also discuss our stupid solutions to a riddle that hit a little too close to home (literally). There is also at least a minute worth of discussion of the bathing habits of Harry Potter characters.  If you have any insights or funny treasure-hunting stories to share, reach out to us at [email protected]! --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/cache-me-outside/message
    8/30/2022
    34:58

More Leisure podcasts

About Cache Me Outside

Three friends sit down to discuss the latest news and clues surrounding the Utah Treasure Hunt - a $20,000 prize hidden somewhere in the Utah foothills. Do you have insight you’d like to share? Email is at: [email protected] to be featured on an upcoming episode!
Podcast website

Listen to Cache Me Outside, Knights of the Braille and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Cache Me Outside

Cache Me Outside

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store