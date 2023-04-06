C3 NYC is a church for the people of New York City led by Pastors Josh and Georgie Kelsey. Our vision is Jesus Christ, our reality is freedom, our mission is p... More
He Will Speak
How do you know you're hearing the voice of God? In our PNEUMA series, we've been exploring how we relate to the person of the Holy Spirit, and this Sunday Pastor Josh Kelsey unpacks seven ways to discern the voice of God.
6/18/2023
36:04
What We Do When We Wait
We often think that because we wait, we are patient, but patience is not just the act of waiting. It's our actions, attitude, and character during times of waiting. During these moments, seasons of waiting or moments of offense, that we have an opportunity to grow, learn, and deepen our faith. In this staff meeting, lead pastor Josh Kelsey shares on waiting patiently on the Lord and remaining steadfast as we trust his timing.
6/13/2023
45:04
The Character of the Spirit
Pastor Jon Laurenzo preaches in PNEUMA series as we press into the presence of God and the character of the Holy Spirit! The character of the Holy Spirit is forming us into a dwelling place for God, and the more you say yes to the Spirit, the stronger your spirit becomes.
6/12/2023
35:42
Transformation by the Spirit
How are we transformed? Brooklyn location pastor Ryan Schlachter shares at a C3 NYC staff meeting on the process of transformation or sanctification by the Holy Spirit. If we try to address or change behavior without God doing the inner work, we will become burnt out and religious. But the Spirit wants to transform our minds, our hearts and then our actions—changing us from the inside out.
6/6/2023
45:06
He Will Never Leave Us
In Exodus, we see that Moses is a forerunner showing us what Christ would do for all of us. Often we forget what it cost for God to give us the Holy Spirit because it didn’t cost us anything, but it cost God everything. This Sunday, Pastor Josh Kelsey unpacks how the Holy Spirit is the difference maker in our hearts by bringing us into true rest and life. The true sign of the Holy Spirit is that you want to invite and include others in it, not just keep it to yourself.
