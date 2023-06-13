Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
  • Q&A: Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr. on the Murder of Emmett Till and the Search for Justice
    Emmett Till's cousin Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr., who accompanied Till on his trip to Mississippi in 1955, talked about the fateful events leading up to Till's murder by two white men and his efforts to get justice for his late cousin.
    6/19/2023
    1:00:19
  • Booknotes+: Robert Kaplan, "The Tragic Mind"
    Robert Kaplan's 21st book, "The Tragic Mind," revolves around what he has learned over the years from Greek philosophers and William Shakespeare. Yale University Press says that Kaplan "employs the works of ancient Greek dramatists, Shakespeare, German philosophers, and the modern classics to explore the central subjects of international politics: order, disorder, rebellion, ambition, loyalty to family and state, violence, and the mistakes of power." Mr. Kaplan, 70, was born in New York City and graduated from the University of Connecticut.
    6/13/2023
    1:04:55
  • Q&A: Henry Grabar, "Paved Paradise"
    Slate magazine staff writer Henry Grabar, author of "Paved Paradise," talks about the evolution of parking in the United States and the consequences of that development today. He argues that the decades-long importance given to parking has negatively impacted housing costs and development, city traffic, the environment, and more.
    6/12/2023
    1:02:47
  • AW: David Bernhardt, "You Report to Me - Accountability for the Failing Administrative State"
    Former Trump Administration Interior Secretary David Bernhardt argued that the administrative state has amassed unaccountable power over the last twenty years. He was interviewed by American Enterprise Institute senior fellow Adam White.
    6/11/2023
    1:00:44
  • AB: Former FBI Director Comey on Writing Crime Novels
    Former FBI Director James Comey discussed his legal thriller "Central Park West" and why he decided to start writing novels. About Books also reported on the latest publishing industry news and current non-fiction books.
    6/9/2023
    32:13

The C-SPAN Bookshelf podcast feed makes it easy for you to listen to all of the C-SPAN podcast episodes about nonfiction books. Each week we gather episodes from the different C-SPAN podcasts that feature authors talking about history, biography, current events, and culture to make it easier to discover the episodes and listen. If you like nonfiction books, follow this podcast feed so you never miss an episode!
