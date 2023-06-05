Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
  • Bye Bitches Podcast Launching June 1st
    Get ready on June 1st- The BYE B!TCHES podcast will be launching it's first episode! Bye B!tches is a rewatch and interview style podcast hosted by actor, Melinda Clarke with her sidekick and daughter, CG Mirich. Fresh off THE OC rewatch, Melinda, aka "Mindy", is excited to continue to this format with CG! Mindy and CG will rewatch and react to iconic Movies and TV shows that have had an impact on us and our culture. The gals will sometimes be joined by the very actors and artists that made them. Get ready for a wild nostalgia ride as Gen X Mindy introduces her Gen Z daughter to the hits of the yesteryears and CG shows her mom what’s up in pop culture now.Subscribe & Follow Bye, Bitches: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bye-bitches-podcast/id1686651893 on YouTube: https://youtube.com/@TheByeBitchesPodcast and on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/byebitches. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/6/2023
    1:42

BYE B!TCHES is a rewatch and interview style podcast hosted by actor Melinda Clarke (The OC, Nikita, CSI, Entourage, Spawn) with her sidekick and daughter, CG Mirich. Fresh off the OC rewatch, Melinda, aka Mindy is excited to continue to this format with CG! Mindy and CG will rewatch and react to iconic Movies and TV shows that have had an impact on us and our culture. The gals will sometimes be joined by the very actors and artists that made them. Get ready for a wild nostalgia ride as Gen X Mindy introduces her Gen Z daughter to the hits of the yesteryears and CG shows her mom what’s up in pop culture now.


Head over to our Patreon for more exclusive bonus content for not only Bye, Bitches but for Welcome to the OC, Bitches with Rachel Bilson: https://www.patreon.com/byebitches


Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

