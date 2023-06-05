About Bye, Bitches! Podcast

BYE B!TCHES is a rewatch and interview style podcast hosted by actor Melinda Clarke (The OC, Nikita, CSI, Entourage, Spawn) with her sidekick and daughter, CG Mirich. Fresh off the OC rewatch, Melinda, aka Mindy is excited to continue to this format with CG! Mindy and CG will rewatch and react to iconic Movies and TV shows that have had an impact on us and our culture. The gals will sometimes be joined by the very actors and artists that made them. Get ready for a wild nostalgia ride as Gen X Mindy introduces her Gen Z daughter to the hits of the yesteryears and CG shows her mom what’s up in pop culture now.

