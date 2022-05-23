This podcast came to fruition after many years of shows and a lot of tequila! We have all met such incredible, kind, fun people at the shows and each one of us ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 22
Episode 22: Small Town Strings
We had our first-ever repeat guest and a lovely conversation with your other favorite family band, Small Town Strings! Listen in to hear about their upcoming Veeps livestream to help fund the making of their first professional EP, upcoming dates for their Ramblin’ tour, and who’s more into rocks than people.
3/22/2023
30:20
Episode 21: Amy Martin
This episode features Denver-based musician and Bramily member, Amy Martin! Listen in to hear about her music, her path to the Bramily, and what's coming up next! The end of the episode features an exclusive premiere of her new song, "Good Morning Beautiful".
11/28/2022
1:06:04
Episode 20: Laura and Klu
We flipped the script! Two Chicks Jerky has taken over as hosts to interview us. Listen in to hear the behind-the-scenes of the podcast and some stories from your host, Laura, and your editor, Klu!
9/24/2022
48:19
Episode 19: Jason
This episode features Jason Tang, one of the photographers and videographers for the band! Jason has photographed the band for years and has worked on multiple video projects including the Carlile Compound Quarantine shows, the Christmas live stream shows, the Broken Horses book tour, and The Gorge.
6/20/2022
1:08:46
Episode 18: Kyleen
In this episode, we hear from the band's incredible violist, vocalist, and strings arranger, Kyleen King! From her experiences as an instrumentalist to a lead singer, Kyleen was full of surprises. Listen in to hear her story and hear about her experiences with the band!
This podcast came to fruition after many years of shows and a lot of tequila! We have all met such incredible, kind, fun people at the shows and each one of us has a story to tell. This podcast is a platform to share those stories and to connect to each other. We want to share your story and the stories of people happily pulled into the BCB orbit.