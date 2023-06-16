Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to But you haven't seen my bookshelf in the App
Listen to But you haven't seen my bookshelf in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsArts
But you haven't seen my bookshelf

But you haven't seen my bookshelf

Podcast But you haven't seen my bookshelf
Podcast But you haven't seen my bookshelf

But you haven't seen my bookshelf

Heather McLarry
add
Your new book best friend. On the podcast Heather talks about the books she has read, discussing what she liked, didn't like, book theories, wtf moments, which ...
More
ArtsBooks
Your new book best friend. On the podcast Heather talks about the books she has read, discussing what she liked, didn't like, book theories, wtf moments, which ...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 24
  • My most anticipated book releases
    Hi friends! Thanks for listening! Youtube: Heather McLarry or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyg6elp3HOFzle4NQL-CWLw Instagram and Tik Tok: @heaths.bookclub Bookclub: https://fable.co/club/distracting-from-reality-with-heather-mclarry-666233312893 Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/user/show/150076375 All my book recommendations: https://www.amazon.com/shop/influencer-712b9dd6?ref_=cm_sw_r_apin_aipsfshop_aipsfinfluencer-712b9dd6_SFH88MG39N2819D6MWTN Books: Hopeless by Elsie Silver House of Flame and Shadow by Sara J Mass Unknown title by Sophie Lark Bride by Ali Hazelwood
    7/21/2023
    30:44
  • 10 Kindle Unlimited book recommendations
    Hi friends! Thanks for listening! Go follow my instagram, @heaths.bookclub, for everyday book content. I am super active on there :) Youtube: Heather McLarry or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyg6elp3HOFzle4NQL-CWLw Instagram and Tik Tok: @heaths.bookclub Bookclub: https://fable.co/club/distracting-from-reality-with-heather-mclarry-666233312893 Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/user/show/150076375 All my book recommendations: https://www.amazon.com/shop/influencer-712b9dd6?ref_=cm_sw_r_apin_aipsfshop_aipsfinfluencer-712b9dd6_SFH88MG39N2819D6MWTN Books: Our Scorching Summer by Kels and Denise Stone From Lukov with Love by Mariana Zapata The perfectly Imperfect series by Neva Altaj Done and Dusted by Lyla Sage A False Start by Elsie Silver The Bootleg Springs Series by Lucy Score and Claire Kingsley Garnet Flats by Devney Perry My Dark Romeo by LJ Shen and Parker S Huntington Minx by Sophie Lark The Sixty/Forty Rule by Ellie K. Wilde
    7/14/2023
    27:11
  • The books I read in the month of June
    Hi friends! Thanks for listening! Go follow my instagram, @heaths.bookclub, for everyday book content. I am super active on there :) Youtube: Heather McLarry or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyg6elp3HOFzle4NQL-CWLw Instagram and Tik Tok: @heaths.bookclub Bookclub: https://fable.co/club/distracting-from-reality-with-heather-mclarry-666233312893 Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/user/show/150076375 All my book recommendations: https://www.amazon.com/shop/influencer-712b9dd6?ref_=cm_sw_r_apin_aipsfshop_aipsfinfluencer-712b9dd6_SFH88MG39N2819D6MWTN
    6/30/2023
    26:43
  • My current top 10 books
    Hi friends! Thanks for listening! Go follow my instagram, @heaths.bookclub, for everyday book content. I am super active on there :) Youtube: Heather McLarry or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyg6elp3HOFzle4NQL-CWLw Instagram and Tik Tok: @heaths.bookclub Bookclub: https://fable.co/club/distracting-from-reality-with-heather-mclarry-666233312893 Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/user/show/150076375 All my book recommendations: https://www.amazon.com/shop/influencer-712b9dd6?ref_=cm_sw_r_apin_aipsfshop_aipsfinfluencer-712b9dd6_SFH88MG39N2819D6MWTN
    6/16/2023
    24:03
  • Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
    Hi friends! Thanks for listening! Go follow my instagram, @heaths.bookclub, for everyday book content. I am super active on there :) Youtube: Heather McLarry or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyg6elp3HOFzle4NQL-CWLw Instagram and Tik Tok: @heaths.bookclub Bookclub: https://fable.co/club/distracting-from-reality-with-heather-mclarry-666233312893 Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/user/show/150076375 All my book recommendations: https://www.amazon.com/shop/influencer-712b9dd6?ref_=cm_sw_r_apin_aipsfshop_aipsfinfluencer-712b9dd6_SFH88MG39N2819D6MWTN
    6/9/2023
    32:44

More Arts podcasts

About But you haven't seen my bookshelf

Your new book best friend. On the podcast Heather talks about the books she has read, discussing what she liked, didn't like, book theories, wtf moments, which fictional character she is in love with at the time, and more. If you asked Heath what she loves most in life, other than her animals and Lana Del Ray, she would probably tell you it's reading. And she loves sharing her love for reading with everyone.
Podcast website

Listen to But you haven't seen my bookshelf, The Moth and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

But you haven't seen my bookshelf

But you haven't seen my bookshelf

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store