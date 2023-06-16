But you haven't seen my bookshelf

Your new book best friend. On the podcast Heather talks about the books she has read, discussing what she liked, didn't like, book theories, wtf moments, which ...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 24
My most anticipated book releases
Hi friends! Thanks for listening!
Youtube: Heather McLarry or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyg6elp3HOFzle4NQL-CWLw
Instagram and Tik Tok: @heaths.bookclub
Bookclub: https://fable.co/club/distracting-from-reality-with-heather-mclarry-666233312893
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/user/show/150076375
All my book recommendations: https://www.amazon.com/shop/influencer-712b9dd6?ref_=cm_sw_r_apin_aipsfshop_aipsfinfluencer-712b9dd6_SFH88MG39N2819D6MWTN
Books: Hopeless by Elsie Silver
House of Flame and Shadow by Sara J Mass
Unknown title by Sophie Lark
Bride by Ali Hazelwood
7/21/2023
30:44
10 Kindle Unlimited book recommendations
Hi friends! Thanks for listening! Go follow my instagram, @heaths.bookclub, for everyday book content. I am super active on there :)
Youtube: Heather McLarry or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyg6elp3HOFzle4NQL-CWLw
Instagram and Tik Tok: @heaths.bookclub
Bookclub: https://fable.co/club/distracting-from-reality-with-heather-mclarry-666233312893
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/user/show/150076375
All my book recommendations: https://www.amazon.com/shop/influencer-712b9dd6?ref_=cm_sw_r_apin_aipsfshop_aipsfinfluencer-712b9dd6_SFH88MG39N2819D6MWTN
Books: Our Scorching Summer by Kels and Denise Stone
From Lukov with Love by Mariana Zapata
The perfectly Imperfect series by Neva Altaj
Done and Dusted by Lyla Sage
A False Start by Elsie Silver
The Bootleg Springs Series by Lucy Score and Claire Kingsley
Garnet Flats by Devney Perry
My Dark Romeo by LJ Shen and Parker S Huntington
Minx by Sophie Lark
The Sixty/Forty Rule by Ellie K. Wilde
7/14/2023
27:11
The books I read in the month of June
Hi friends! Thanks for listening! Go follow my instagram, @heaths.bookclub, for everyday book content. I am super active on there :)
Youtube: Heather McLarry or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyg6elp3HOFzle4NQL-CWLw
Instagram and Tik Tok: @heaths.bookclub
Bookclub: https://fable.co/club/distracting-from-reality-with-heather-mclarry-666233312893
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/user/show/150076375
All my book recommendations: https://www.amazon.com/shop/influencer-712b9dd6?ref_=cm_sw_r_apin_aipsfshop_aipsfinfluencer-712b9dd6_SFH88MG39N2819D6MWTN
6/30/2023
26:43
My current top 10 books
Hi friends! Thanks for listening! Go follow my instagram, @heaths.bookclub, for everyday book content. I am super active on there :)
Youtube: Heather McLarry or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyg6elp3HOFzle4NQL-CWLw
Instagram and Tik Tok: @heaths.bookclub
Bookclub: https://fable.co/club/distracting-from-reality-with-heather-mclarry-666233312893
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/user/show/150076375
All my book recommendations: https://www.amazon.com/shop/influencer-712b9dd6?ref_=cm_sw_r_apin_aipsfshop_aipsfinfluencer-712b9dd6_SFH88MG39N2819D6MWTN
6/16/2023
24:03
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
Hi friends! Thanks for listening! Go follow my instagram, @heaths.bookclub, for everyday book content. I am super active on there :)
Youtube: Heather McLarry or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyg6elp3HOFzle4NQL-CWLw
Instagram and Tik Tok: @heaths.bookclub
Bookclub: https://fable.co/club/distracting-from-reality-with-heather-mclarry-666233312893
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/user/show/150076375
All my book recommendations: https://www.amazon.com/shop/influencer-712b9dd6?ref_=cm_sw_r_apin_aipsfshop_aipsfinfluencer-712b9dd6_SFH88MG39N2819D6MWTN
Your new book best friend. On the podcast Heather talks about the books she has read, discussing what she liked, didn't like, book theories, wtf moments, which fictional character she is in love with at the time, and more. If you asked Heath what she loves most in life, other than her animals and Lana Del Ray, she would probably tell you it's reading. And she loves sharing her love for reading with everyone.