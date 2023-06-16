Your new book best friend. On the podcast Heather talks about the books she has read, discussing what she liked, didn't like, book theories, wtf moments, which ...

Books: Our Scorching Summer by Kels and Denise Stone From Lukov with Love by Mariana Zapata The perfectly Imperfect series by Neva Altaj Done and Dusted by Lyla Sage A False Start by Elsie Silver The Bootleg Springs Series by Lucy Score and Claire Kingsley Garnet Flats by Devney Perry My Dark Romeo by LJ Shen and Parker S Huntington Minx by Sophie Lark The Sixty/Forty Rule by Ellie K. Wilde

Books: Hopeless by Elsie Silver House of Flame and Shadow by Sara J Mass Unknown title by Sophie Lark Bride by Ali Hazelwood

About But you haven't seen my bookshelf

Your new book best friend. On the podcast Heather talks about the books she has read, discussing what she liked, didn't like, book theories, wtf moments, which fictional character she is in love with at the time, and more. If you asked Heath what she loves most in life, other than her animals and Lana Del Ray, she would probably tell you it's reading. And she loves sharing her love for reading with everyone.