In this episode, we’re joined by Michelle Oravitz, founder of The Wholesome Lotus. After struggling with years of irregular periods and stress due to a demanding career as a NYC architect, Michelle turned to acupuncture and experienced a transformative shift in her well-being. Inspired by this, she became a renowned acupuncturist and fertility coach, helping women finally get pregnant after trying just about everything.
How & why Michelle pivoted from architect to acupunturist
Lifetsyle changes people can make
Choosing a good prenatal vitamin
What men can do to support a healthy pregnancy
The power of mindset when trying to conceive
Tips for successful IUI's
Can you influence the gender of your baby?
Host: Danielle Rancourt, MS, RD, CSSD, LD
Owner & Lead Dietitian of Pivot Nutrition Coaching
Resources Mentioned:
Power of subconscious mind - Joseph Murphy (https://www.amazon.com/Power-Your-Subconscious-Mind/dp/1614270198)
Connect with Dani on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/dani_the_rd/?hl=en) or by visiting her website at pivotnutritioncoaching.com (https://pivotnutritioncoaching.com/)
Guest:
Michelle Oravitz (https://www.michelleoravitz.com)
--------
53:46
Episode 69: A Dietitian's Diary: Questions we get asked all the time as RD's
If dietitian coaches kept diaries, what do you think they would write about? In this week's episode, my colleague Sam and I share our thoughts on questions and conversations we encounter on a weekly basis as dietitian coaches. This episode is a fun one; I'll even share the craziest thing someone's ever said to me!
Why we're not going to make you a meal plan
Things you actually need to achieve your health goals
Innocent questions we get asked all the time as dietitians
The craziest thing someone ever told me about my coaching program
Favorite one-liners I've told clients lately
Host: Danielle Rancourt, MS, RD, CSSD, LD
Owner & Lead Dietitian of Pivot Nutrition Coaching
Connect with Dani on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/dani_the_rd/?hl=en) or by visiting her website at pivotnutritioncoaching.com (https://pivotnutritioncoaching.com/)
Co-Host:
Samantha Ferguson, MS, RD (https://www.instagram.com/dietitian_samferg/)
--------
53:17
Episode 68: Get Inspired to have No Bad Days with Hunter Pinke
Hunter Pinke, a former Division I college athlete, sustained a full spinal cord injury in 2019, resulting in paralysis from the chest down. Although this life-altering event could have led to a negative path, Hunter shifted his perspective and decided to channel his journey into motivating those around him to embrace a mindset of having no bad days.
In this episode:
* Hunter's Accident
* Pivoting to adaptive sports
* "No Bad Days" mindseet
* Hunter's 3 truths
* Advice for those at rock bottom
Host: Danielle Rancourt, MS, RD, CSSD, LD
Owner & Lead Dietitian of Pivot Nutrition Coaching
Connect with Dani on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/dani_the_rd/?hl=en) or by visiting her website at pivotnutritioncoaching.com (https://pivotnutritioncoaching.com/)
Guests: Hunter Pinke
Connect with Hunter on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/hunter_pinke/) or by visiting his Website at https://www.hunterpinke.com (https://www.hunterpinke.com)
This episode was brought to you by Cozy Earth. Sleep matters for every part of your life! Get your sheets now for 40% off with code PIVOT at checkout. cozyearth.com (https://cozyearth.com/)
--------
52:46
Episode 67: From Weight Watchers at 10 years old to Breaking Free from Generational Dieting
Your childhood truly does shape your future, especiallly when it comes to nutrition. In today's episode, Pivot client Lindsay Archer shares her dieting history which dates all the way back to her youth and what it finally took to break generational dieting and rewrite these narratives. While Lindsay's success story includes fat loss, the non-scale victories outshine the number on the scale. Tune in for a real, inspiring story that all starts with a mindset shift.
In this episode:
* What made Lindsay finally apply for coaching?
* Lindsay's dieting history
* Non-scale victories worth celebrating
* What it's like working with a Pivot dietitian
* How coaching positively impacted her family
Host: Danielle Rancourt, MS, RD, CSSD, LD
Owner & Lead Dietitian of Pivot Nutrition Coaching
Connect with Dani on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/dani_the_rd/?hl=en) or by visiting her website at pivotnutritioncoaching.com (https://pivotnutritioncoaching.com/)
Guests: Lindsay Archer
Pivot Nutrition Coaching Client
This episode was brought to you by Cozy Earth. Sleep matters for every part of your life! Get your sheets now for 40% off with code PIVOT at checkout. cozyearth.com (https://cozyearth.com/)
--------
44:40
Episode 66: GLP-1’s: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly with Women’s Health Nurse Practitioners Ivy Emery and Andrea Zimmerman
In today’s conversation with Nurse Practitioners Ivy Emery and Andrea Zimmerman, we'll explore what GLP-1s are, how they work in the body, as well as the benefits and risks associated with them. This episode is packed with valuable insights on how to navigate these trendy weight loss drugs in a way that supports your overall health.
In this episode:
* What are GLP-1's and how do they work?
* Difference bettween Ozempic and Wegovy
* The Good (the benefits)
* The Bad (risks and side effects)
* The Ugly (worst case scenario)
* Best candidates for GLP-1s
* Common misconceptions
* Q & A
Book: https://thepauselife.com/pages/the-new-menopause-book
Host: Danielle Rancourt, MS, RD, CSSD, LD
Owner & Lead Dietitian of Pivot Nutrition Coaching
Connect with Dani on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/dani_the_rd/?hl=en) or by visiting her website at pivotnutritioncoaching.com (https://pivotnutritioncoaching.com/)
Guests:
Ivy Emery and Andrea Zimmerman: Women's Health Nurse Practitioners and Co-Owners of Harmoni Wellness (https://harmoni-wellness.com/about/)
Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/harmoniwellnessmn)
Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/harmoniwellnessmn/)
This episode was brought to you by Cozy Earth. Sleep matters for every part of your life! Get your sheets now for 40% off with code PIVOT at checkout. cozyearth.com (https://cozyearth.com/)
I'm Dani, a registered dietitian, certified sports dietitian and CEO of Pivot Nutrition Coaching. In this podcast, I share my all foods fit approach and real life client success stories to inspire you to pivot away from all the fad diet nonsense and confusion.