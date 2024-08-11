Episode 66: GLP-1’s: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly with Women’s Health Nurse Practitioners Ivy Emery and Andrea Zimmerman

In today’s conversation with Nurse Practitioners Ivy Emery and Andrea Zimmerman, we'll explore what GLP-1s are, how they work in the body, as well as the benefits and risks associated with them. This episode is packed with valuable insights on how to navigate these trendy weight loss drugs in a way that supports your overall health. In this episode: * What are GLP-1's and how do they work? * Difference bettween Ozempic and Wegovy * The Good (the benefits) * The Bad (risks and side effects) * The Ugly (worst case scenario) * Best candidates for GLP-1s * Common misconceptions * Q & A Book: https://thepauselife.com/pages/the-new-menopause-book Host: Danielle Rancourt, MS, RD, CSSD, LD Owner & Lead Dietitian of Pivot Nutrition Coaching Connect with Dani on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/dani_the_rd/?hl=en) or by visiting her website at pivotnutritioncoaching.com (https://pivotnutritioncoaching.com/) Guests: Ivy Emery and Andrea Zimmerman: Women's Health Nurse Practitioners and Co-Owners of Harmoni Wellness (https://harmoni-wellness.com/about/) Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/harmoniwellnessmn) Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/harmoniwellnessmn/) This episode was brought to you by Cozy Earth. Sleep matters for every part of your life! Get your sheets now for 40% off with code PIVOT at checkout. cozyearth.com (https://cozyearth.com/)