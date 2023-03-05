Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to But Are You Thriving? in the App
Listen to But Are You Thriving? in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsHealth & Fitness
But Are You Thriving?

But Are You Thriving?

Podcast But Are You Thriving?
Podcast But Are You Thriving?

But Are You Thriving?

Thrive Market
add
We all want to be healthy. But what does it take, as Maya Angelou put it, “not merely to survive, but to thrive?”Since 2014, Thrive Market founders Nick Green a... More
Health & FitnessMental HealthHealth & FitnessAlternative Health
We all want to be healthy. But what does it take, as Maya Angelou put it, “not merely to survive, but to thrive?”Since 2014, Thrive Market founders Nick Green a... More

Available Episodes

5 of 8
  • Santigold: Practicing Self-Care with Spirituality
    Join co-host Gunnar Lovelace as he dives deep into conversation with the multifaceted singer, songwriter, record producer, and podcast host Santigold in the latest episode of "But Are You Thriving?". Together, they explore the intricacies of her latest album, "Spirituals," unveiling the spiritual background that breathes life into her music.Throughout their conversation, Gunnar and Santigold untangle the connection between thriving and spirituality and the life experiences have colored and shaped her journey, serving as the inspiration behind her groundbreaking new podcast, "Noble Champions".Visit ThriveMarket.com/Podcast now for an exclusive 30% discount on your first order, plus a remarkable FREE $60 gift.  Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    6/14/2023
    51:15
  • Katie Wells: Biohacking Family Wellness
    This week on "But Are You Thriving?" co-host Nick Green chats with Katie Wells, known as the "Wellness Mama." Katie is a mom of six and an award-winning blogger, author, podcaster, and real food crusader. Her mission with Wellness Mama is to provide practical tips, real food recipes, natural beauty and cleaning tutorials, and other advice for healthier families.Together, Katie and Nick explore the world of biohacking and how it can be applied to enhance personal and family wellness, including creating a rhythmic sleep cycle, the benefits of sauna use, intermittent fasting for women, and much more.To learn more about Thrive Market, go to ThriveMarket.com/Podcast for 30% off your first order and a FREE $60 gift!  Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/31/2023
    54:37
  • Byron Katie: Connecting To Your Inner Wisdom
    On today’s episode, Gunnar Lovelace sits down with the wise and inspiring Byron Katie. Byron shares her personal journey of transformation that led to how she developed her methodology, known as “The Work”. She explains how “The Work” involves questioning our thoughts and beliefs in order to find clarity and peace within ourselves. Gunnar and Katie discuss the importance of self-awareness and how it can lead to greater compassion and understanding toward others.Overall, this episode is a thought-provoking and inspiring exploration of how we can cultivate inner wisdom and live more fulfilling lives. Tune in to But Are You Thriving? to hear more from Byron Katie and other experts in the field of personal growth and wellness.To learn more about Thrive Market, go to ThriveMarket.com/Podcast for 30% off your first order and a FREE $60 gift! https://thework.com/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/17/2023
    28:56
  • Melissa Urban: Making Peace With the Past
    On this week's episode of But Are You Thriving? Thrive Market co-founder Nick Green sits down with Whole30 co-founder Melissa Urban. Melissa gets honest about her experience with addiction and shares her story about how she hit rock bottom and worked her way to the top. Melissa is Whole30’s co-founder and CEO, as well as a recovered addict, New York Times bestselling author, mother, podcast host, nature churchgoer, and “That Boundary Lady on Instagram”. Join us as we dive deep into Melissa's journey and learn valuable lessons about resilience, the importance of setting boundaries, and perseverance.To learn more about Thrive Market, go to ThriveMarket.com/Podcast for 30% off your first order and a FREE $60 gift!  Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/3/2023
    51:17
  • Elizabeth Gilbert: Creative Living Beyond Fear
    This week on But Are You Thriving?, Thrive Market co-founder Gunnar Lovelace and bestselling author Elizabeth Gilbert engage in a candid discussion on how to tap into your own magic and thrive in an often-overwhelming world.With books like the beloved memoir “Eat, Pray, Love” and the self-help guide “Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear,” Gilbert empowers her readers to unlock the unique potential within themselves. In this conversation, she shares how to find creative fulfillment through facing your fears, embracing curiosity, and leaning into change. Her story will inspire listeners to push through whatever is holding them back from living their most authentic life.To learn more about Thrive Market go to ThriveMarket.com/Podcast for 30% off your first order and a FREE $60 gift!  Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/19/2023
    51:50

More Health & Fitness podcasts

About But Are You Thriving?

We all want to be healthy. But what does it take, as Maya Angelou put it, “not merely to survive, but to thrive?”



Since 2014, Thrive Market founders Nick Green and Gunnar Lovelace have been on a mission to democratize healthy living by improving access to healthy and affordable food, personal care, and household products—so that every American has the chance to thrive. Along the way, they’ve partnered with countless experts to help turn their vision for a healthier, more equitable future into a reality.



On this podcast, Nick and Gunnar will explore all the things that make up true health, in pursuit of a more expansive and intersectional definition that encompasses our bodies, minds, families, communities, and the planet. Together with thought leaders spanning nutrition, wellness, medicine, and sustainability, they’ll unlock the art of thriving so that everyone can experience it for themselves.



Produced by Hangar Studios


Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Podcast website

Listen to But Are You Thriving?, Lex Appeal and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

But Are You Thriving?

But Are You Thriving?

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store