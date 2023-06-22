Business rivals are doing battle every day. On Business Wars Daily, we'll give you a brief daily update on the latest wars between the world's biggest companies...
Big Pharma Sues The Government Over Medicare
Today is Tuesday, June 27, and we're looking at Bristol Meyers Squibb vs. Merck.
6/27/2023
4:14
Ultra Long-Haul Flying is Back
Today is Monday, June 26, and we're looking at Qantas vs. Singapore Airlines.
6/26/2023
4:31
Listen Now: Spellcaster: The Fall of Sam Bankman-Fried
From Wondery and Bloomberg, the makers of The Shrink Next Door, comes a new story of incredible wealth, betrayal, and what happens when "doing good" goes really, really bad.When nerdy gamer Sam Bankman-Fried rocketed to fame as the world's richest 29-year-old, he pledged to donate his billions to good causes. But when Sam's crypto exchange FTX collapsed, billions of dollars went missing, and Sam was in handcuffs, those who knew him were left wondering — who was Sam really? A well-meaning billionaire who made a mistake? Or a calculated con man?Listen to Spellcaster: Wondery.fm/SC_BWD
6/24/2023
9:09
These Companies Send Drugs to Space
Today is Friday, June 23, and we're looking at Varda Space Industries vs. InnoStudio.
6/23/2023
3:47
Delivery Apps Have to Double Driver Wages in NYC
Today is Thursday, June 22, and we're looking at DoorDash vs. Uber Eats.
