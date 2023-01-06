We are Kaiya and Aspen, and we're bringing you a brutally honest fan's perspective of the music industry. Subscribe today for weekly episodes unpacking all thin... More
Pop Culture Update Part 2 (Taylor's Version)
Leave it to Taylor Swift to do the absolute most immediately after we put out a pop culture update episode.
Let's talk about the new tracks, surprise songs, and new features.
5/31/2023
This Just In: Pop Culture Update
There's a LOT going on in the world of fan girls right now. Surprise songs at The Eras Tour, a new Olivia Rodrigo album, a Niall Horan tour, and more. Let's chat about it all.
Join us this week as we discuss all of the pop culture headlines, do a little Taylor Fest debrief, and of course a ramble or two along the way.
5/24/2023
Did Someone Kidnap Britney Spears?
This week we are diving into all of the most recent pop culture updates, plus celebrity conspiracies and more!
Is Keanu Reeves immortal? Did Avril Lavigne die? Has Britney Spears been kidnapped?
Join us as we unpack it all, and maybe become believers along the way...
5/17/2023
We Are DONE With Taylor Swift
Yup. YUP. yup. yUP. YUP!! We were SWIFTIES, we were DOWN.
In case you haven't heard, Nashville will go down in history as one of the most iconic and chaotic weekends in Swiftie history.
Join us as we discuss (and of course react to) all of last weekend's events, from night 1 to night 3.
5/10/2023
Now We Got Bad Blood
Since we covered our favorite things last week...it's only right that we get some things off of our chests...
Join us this week as we unpack some of our LEAST favorite things, pet peeves, icks, basically lets rant for a while. Hopefully you can relate to some of these and it's not just us being aggressively negative LOL
