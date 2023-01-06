Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
We are Kaiya and Aspen, and we're bringing you a brutally honest fan's perspective of the music industry. Subscribe today for weekly episodes unpacking all thin... More
We are Kaiya and Aspen, and we're bringing you a brutally honest fan's perspective of the music industry. Subscribe today for weekly episodes unpacking all thin... More

  • Pop Culture Update Part 2 (Taylor's Version)
    Leave it to Taylor Swift to do the absolute most immediately after we put out a pop culture update episode. Let's talk about the new tracks, surprise songs, and new features. Instagram:  @burningthediscodownpod @kaiyaolsen @aspen.hammer TikTok: @burningthediscodown @kaiyaolsen @aspenswildestdreams
    5/31/2023
    57:49
  • This Just In: Pop Culture Update
    There's a LOT going on in the world of fan girls right now. Surprise songs at The Eras Tour, a new Olivia Rodrigo album, a Niall Horan tour, and more. Let's chat about it all. Join us this week as we discuss all of the pop culture headlines, do a little Taylor Fest debrief, and of course a ramble or two along the way. Instagram:  @burningthediscodownpod @kaiyaolsen @aspen.hammer TikTok: @burningthediscodown @kaiyaolsen @aspenswildestdreams
    5/24/2023
    55:09
  • Did Someone Kidnap Britney Spears?
    This week we are diving into all of the most recent pop culture updates, plus celebrity conspiracies and more! Is Keanu Reeves immortal? Did Avril Lavigne die? Has Britney Spears been kidnapped? Join us as we unpack it all, and maybe become believers along the way... Instagram:  @burningthediscodownpod @kaiyaolsen @aspen.hammer TikTok: @burningthediscodown @kaiyaolsen @aspenswildestdreams
    5/17/2023
    46:51
  • We Are DONE With Taylor Swift
    Yup. YUP. yup. yUP. YUP!! We were SWIFTIES, we were DOWN. In case you haven't heard, Nashville will go down in history as one of the most iconic and chaotic weekends in Swiftie history. Join us as we discuss (and of course react to) all of last weekend's events, from night 1 to night 3. Instagram:  @burningthediscodownpod @kaiyaolsen @aspen.hammer TikTok: @burningthediscodown @kaiyaolsen @aspenswildestdreams
    5/10/2023
    48:23
  • Now We Got Bad Blood
    Since we covered our favorite things last week...it's only right that we get some things off of our chests... Join us this week as we unpack some of our LEAST favorite things, pet peeves, icks, basically lets rant for a while. Hopefully you can relate to some of these and it's not just us being aggressively negative LOL Instagram:  @burningthediscodownpod @kaiyaolsen @aspen.hammer TikTok: @burningthediscodown @kaiyaolsen @aspenswildestdreams
    5/3/2023
    1:06:04

We are Kaiya and Aspen, and we're bringing you a brutally honest fan's perspective of the music industry. Subscribe today for weekly episodes unpacking all things pop culture: fan theories, easter eggs, unpopular opinions, interviews, and more! You can also find us on TikTok: @burningthediscodown and Instagram: @burningthediscodownpod
