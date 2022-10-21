Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Retired Call of Duty Pro, Now content creator Ian "Crimsix" Porter shares his thoughts and comments on a variety of topics. Don't expect us to educate you over ...
Retired Call of Duty Pro, Now content creator Ian "Crimsix" Porter shares his thoughts and comments on a variety of topics. Don't expect us to educate you over ...
Available Episodes

5 of 6
  • HYDRA REUNITES WITH CRIMSIX I How Hydra Became a Call OF Duty World Champion I Burned Bridges EP.6
    The Reunion that everyone wanted! Paco "HyDra" Rusiewiez joins Ian " Crimsix" Porter in the newest episode of the Burned Bridges Podcast. We discuss Hydra's CDL World Championship run with the New York Subliners (NYSL), How he got contacted by Clayster and Zoomaa to join the team, AND MORE. Hope you guys enjoy this episode, Feel free to comment on who you'll like to see in the next episode. CLIPS Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@crimsixclips Follow me on TWITTER! http://www.twitter.com/Crimsix STREAMING here: http://www.twitch.tv/Crimsix TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@crimsix_c6 Follow me on INSTAGRAM! http://instagram.com/iancrimsix Channel Manager/Editor: https://twitter.com/Valerovzla Thumbnail Designer: https://twitter.com/r9sevelt
    7/20/2023
    1:22:34
  • NEW Rebirth Map Revealed, Ranked Play in MW and Crim's Biggest Fear - Burned Bridges Ep. 5
    Crimsix discusses his expectation on the new game update on Call of Duty MW 2 (Modern Warfare 2) and Warden 2.0. He talks about his thoughts on Ranked Play in the game, his discussion with Multiple game developers in the game ( Activision Developers) and his biggest fear on the 5th Episode of Burned Bridges.
    2/6/2023
    1:13:39
  • SCUMP RETIRES I Who's the Call of Duty GOAT? I Dashy dropped from OpTic Texas I BURNED BRIDGES EP.4
    Welcome back everyone, sorry for the wait. Wanted to work an episode discussing everything regarding Rostermania, the OpTic Texas situation and Scump retiring.   Make sure you guys like and subscribe.  See ya in the next one. Peace CLIPS Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@crimsixclips5015 Follow me on  TWITTER! http://www.twitter.com/Crimsix  STREAMING here: http://www.twitch.tv/Crimsix  TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@crimsix_c6 Follow me on  INSTAGRAM! http://instagram.com/iancrimsix  Channel Manager/Editor: https://twitter.com/Valerovzla  Thumbnail Designer: https://twitter.com/r9sevelt
    1/23/2023
    1:03:57
  • Superstitious COD PROs, NYSL wins Major I & Being dropped from a team - Burned Bridges Ep.3 w, Dana Porter( Crimsix's Wife)
    Third installment of Burned Bridges. We discuss what happened with Crim after NYSL won Major I. We have Dana Porter as our guest. Talking about from her perspective, different moments on Crimsix's career.
    1/3/2023
    1:04:21
  • Why the COL Dynasty was Better than OpTic's, The "Villain" in COD - Burned Bridges Ep. 2 (Aches)
    The master himself has blessed us with his presence in the second edition of Burned Bridges. Our first ever guest in the show, we wanted to start strong. Come find out why the Complexity (COL) Dinasty was better than the OpTic one, Salary evolution in the COD scene, What was like to be "The Villain" in the COD space and many other topics.   Why the COL Dinasty was Better than the OpTic's, The "Villain" in COD - Burned Bridges Ep. 2 (Aches)    Follow me on TWITTER! http://www.twitter.com/Crimsix  STREAMING here: http://www.twitch.tv/Crimsix  TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@crimsix_c6 Follow me on  INSTAGRAM! http://instagram.com/iancrimsix  Channel Manager/Editor: https://twitter.com/Valerovzla  Thumbnail Designer: https://twitter.com/r9sevelt
    10/21/2022
    1:53:48

Retired Call of Duty Pro, Now content creator Ian "Crimsix" Porter shares his thoughts and comments on a variety of topics. Don't expect us to educate you over here, just sit back and enjoy the madness.
