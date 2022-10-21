Why the COL Dynasty was Better than OpTic's, The "Villain" in COD - Burned Bridges Ep. 2 (Aches)

The master himself has blessed us with his presence in the second edition of Burned Bridges. Our first ever guest in the show, we wanted to start strong. Come find out why the Complexity (COL) Dinasty was better than the OpTic one, Salary evolution in the COD scene, What was like to be "The Villain" in the COD space and many other topics. Why the COL Dinasty was Better than the OpTic's, The "Villain" in COD - Burned Bridges Ep. 2 (Aches) Follow me on TWITTER! http://www.twitter.com/Crimsix STREAMING here: http://www.twitch.tv/Crimsix TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@crimsix_c6 Follow me on INSTAGRAM! http://instagram.com/iancrimsix Channel Manager/Editor: https://twitter.com/Valerovzla Thumbnail Designer: https://twitter.com/r9sevelt