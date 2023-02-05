Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Bulgogi Pod in the App
Listen to Bulgogi Pod in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSociety & Culture
Bulgogi Pod

Bulgogi Pod

Podcast Bulgogi Pod
Podcast Bulgogi Pod

Bulgogi Pod

Bulgogi Podcast
add
A lifestyle, comedy podcast for anyone trying to navigate their 20s, Hana talks with her guests on all things popular culture, dating, and personal revelations.... More
Society & CultureRelationships
A lifestyle, comedy podcast for anyone trying to navigate their 20s, Hana talks with her guests on all things popular culture, dating, and personal revelations.... More

Available Episodes

5 of 108
  • people pleasing leads to resentment
    this week i'm talking about people pleasing! i am very guilty of doing things for the sake of other people and ignoring my needs but this is the year of change!! we're being confrontational, being direct, and trying to be bold :-) xx, hana hehe ~things i've been hyperfixated on~ good culture double cream organic cottage cheese - https://www.goodculture.com/ boon sauce - https://www.boonsauce.com/ extreme arts and crafts tshirt - https://www.extremeartsandcrafts.com/ sandy liang salomon collab - https://www.salomon.com/ homer a-ok ring - https://www.homer.com/products/a-ok-ring-silver TIMESTAMPS 00:00 intro hehe 00:35 ~things i've been hyperfixated on~ 05:35 confronting people is hard 06:51 bottling up my emotions = anger 07:18 friendship fights scare me 09:31 people pleasing leads to resentment 11:00 the start of my people pleasing 13:05 communicating with my parents 15:24 you're going to disappoint people!! 15:55 don't bottle things up babes 17:00 how to practice speaking your mind STUDIO MODU Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/studio.modu/  Youtube | https://www.youtube.com/@modustudio  BULGOGI POD TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@bulgogi.podcast/  Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/bulgogi.podcast/  Twitter | https://twitter.com/bulgogipodcast/  HANA Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/hanakattt/  TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@hanakattt/  all social media + design work + cover art by ashley peng https://www.instagram.com/lilshashimii/ sounds by 808kino contact us at [email protected] --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/bulgogipod/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/bulgogipod/support
    5/9/2023
    22:04
  • do guys like it when a girl approaches first? feat. luke shim
    this week my long time friend luke joins us to talk about dating from a guys perspective!! we talk about dating etiquette, how to approach people irl (im working on it ya'll), and if it's okay to have a roster loooool. hope ya'll laugh along w us heheh xx, luke & hana TIMESTAMPS: 00:00 Intro 02:04 Laps around the club 02:57 Confidence 08:49 Is it okay for a girl to approach first? 18:09 Do guys know immediately if they're attracted to a girl? 25:21 Learning to love myself through a relationship 27:17 Rosters 36:03 Roses on Hinge & dating etiquette LOOL tiktok by - https://www.tiktok.com/@troietalkstoomuch LUKE SHIM Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/lshim95/ STUDIO MODU Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/studio.modu/  Youtube | https://www.youtube.com/@modustudio  BULGOGI POD TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@bulgogi.podcast/ Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/bulgogi.podcast/ Twitter | https://twitter.com/bulgogipodcast/ HANA Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/hanakattt/ TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@hanakattt/ all social media + design work + cover art by ashley peng - https://www.instagram.com/lilshashimii/ sounds by 808kino contact us at [email protected] --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/bulgogipod/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/bulgogipod/support
    5/2/2023
    44:13
  • is it wrong to want to be a trophy wife? feat. june choi & hannah hwang
    this week the girlies june choi and hannah hwang join the pod to discuss if we can have it all - our careers and a thriving personal life. we discuss what we envisioned our lives to look like when we were younger, how that's changed, and if we can meet society's expectations as working women. xx, Hannah, June, & Hana TIMESTAMPS 00:00 intro 01:58 can you have both? career and personal life 05:57 what were your parents' expectations of you? 08:16 not knowing what do you want to do with your life... 09:35 growing up in a bicultural household 15:09 work life balance 22:35 is it bad to want to be a trophy wife? 39:39 WHAT DO YOU WANT PRODUCTS MENTIONED: Fair play by Eve Rodsky JUNE CHOI Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/junehyojuchoi/ HANNAH HWANG Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/luv_haena/ STUDIO MODU Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/studio.modu/ Youtube https://www.youtube.com/@modustudio  BULGOGI POD TikTok | tiktok.com/@bulgogi.podcast/ Instagram | instagram.com/bulgogi.podcast/ Twitter | twitter.com/bulgogipodcast/ HANA Instagram | instagram.com/hanakattt/ TikTok | tiktok.com/@hanakattt/ all social media + design work + cover art by diana diane - https://www.instagram.com/dammmmndee/ sounds by 808kino contact us at [email protected] --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/bulgogipod/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/bulgogipod/support
    4/18/2023
    52:01
  • what are signs of a toxic relationship? feat. ashley peng
    this week ashley peng joins us to talk about her experience in a notsohealthy relationship. we cover healing, how much is doing TOO MUCH, and how there is hope out there!!! xx, Ashley & Hana TIMESTAMPS 00:00 Intro 00:15 unboxing muahah 03:08 ashley peng!!! 03:55 is jealousy in relationships healthy? 10:00 feeling isolated 11:48 oh he crazy crazy??? 16:51 giving him another chance 19:53 wanting to support your partner 21:20 moving cities and healing 22:58 what even is a healthy relationship? 27:41 are healthy relationships boring!!! 35:44 happy, healthy dating 37:18 hana, are you dating? 39:58 advice :) PRODUCTS MENTIONED Seed Daily Synbiotic - https://seed.com/daily-synbiotic Sandy Liang Mary Jane Point Shoes - https://www.sandyliang.info/collections/shoes/products/mary-jane-pointe-shoe-in-black-satin Return to Sandy Liang Necklace - https://www.sandyliang.info/collections/jewelry-1/products/return-to-sandy-liang-necklace ASHLEY PENG Instagram | www.instagram.com/ashsesame/ Graphic Design | www.instagram.com/lilshashimii/ STUDIO MODU Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/studio.modu/ Youtube https://www.youtube.com/@modustudio  BULGOGI POD TikTok | tiktok.com/@bulgogi.podcast/ Instagram | instagram.com/bulgogi.podcast/ Twitter | twitter.com/bulgogipodcast/ HANA Instagram | instagram.com/hanakattt/ TikTok | tiktok.com/@hanakattt/ all social media + design work + cover art by diana diane - https://www.instagram.com/dammmmndee/ sounds by 808kino contact us at [email protected] --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/bulgogipod/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/bulgogipod/support
    4/11/2023
    42:59
  • confessing to your crush?!! the one that got away? feat. clarence angelo
    this week bestie clarence angelo is in town!!! this week we're talking CRUSHES - how do you confess? what makes us fall for someone? and why are we both down horrendous.... also we're officially in love??? xx, clarence & hana CLARENCE ANGELO & ASIAN GLOW PODCAST Youtube | https://www.youtube.com/@ClarenceAngelo TikTok | ⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@clarence.angelo⁠ Instagram | ⁠https://www.instagram.com/clarenceeangelo⁠ TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@asianglowpodcast TIMESTAMPS 00:00 intro!!!! lets chat heheh 02:16 modu partnership - https://www.youtube.com/@modustudio 03:29 clarence angelo from asian glow podcast 04:44 the one that got away 08:38 are you the type to confess? 11:11 are you into red flags 12:28 did you date in hs/college? 15:44 have you ever been embarrassed of a crush you had? 16:30 we are down horrendous 29:09 non-negotiables 34:22 how do you confess??? 36:49 have you ever tried to look like (the white) beauty standard? 42:00 have our love languages changed? 45:37 do big life changes lead to break ups? 47:55 h*es in different area codes (the apps in different cities) things mentioned: head in the clouds - https://hitcfestival.com the sex life of college girls - https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11212276 yeems coffee - https://goo.gl/maps/bBYXeQXv5FjufbuY8 nevertheless - https://www.netflix.com/watch/81435651?trackId=255824129 crash course in romance - https://www.netflix.com/watch/81654451?trackId=255824129 BULGOGI POD TikTok | tiktok.com/@bulgogi.podcast Instagram | instagram.com/bulgogi.podcast Twitter | twitter.com/bulgogipodcast HANA Instagram | instagram.com/hanakattt TikTok | tiktok.com/@hanakattt all social media + design work + cover art by diana diane - https://www.instagram.com/dammmmndee/ sounds by 808kino contact us at [email protected] --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/bulgogipod/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/bulgogipod/support
    4/4/2023
    51:42

More Society & Culture podcasts

About Bulgogi Pod

A lifestyle, comedy podcast for anyone trying to navigate their 20s, Hana talks with her guests on all things popular culture, dating, and personal revelations. With guests like bridal designer, Andrew Kwon, and artist, Tabi Reyes, they explore what it means to be the dash between Asian-American. Coining it a Personal Public Diary, Hana and her guests use their humor and vulnerability to connect with our Gogis on a weekly basis. New episodes every Tuesday. Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/bulgogipod/support
Podcast website

Listen to Bulgogi Pod, Brilliant Observations and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Bulgogi Pod

Bulgogi Pod

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Bulgogi Pod: Podcasts in Family