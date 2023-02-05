A lifestyle, comedy podcast for anyone trying to navigate their 20s, Hana talks with her guests on all things popular culture, dating, and personal revelations.... More
people pleasing leads to resentment
this week i'm talking about people pleasing! i am very guilty of doing things for the sake of other people and ignoring my needs but this is the year of change!! we're being confrontational, being direct, and trying to be bold :-)
xx,
hana hehe
~things i've been hyperfixated on~
good culture double cream organic cottage cheese - https://www.goodculture.com/
boon sauce - https://www.boonsauce.com/
extreme arts and crafts tshirt - https://www.extremeartsandcrafts.com/
sandy liang salomon collab - https://www.salomon.com/
homer a-ok ring - https://www.homer.com/products/a-ok-ring-silver
TIMESTAMPS
00:00 intro hehe
00:35 ~things i've been hyperfixated on~
05:35 confronting people is hard
06:51 bottling up my emotions = anger
07:18 friendship fights scare me
09:31 people pleasing leads to resentment
11:00 the start of my people pleasing
13:05 communicating with my parents
15:24 you're going to disappoint people!!
15:55 don't bottle things up babes
17:00 how to practice speaking your mind
5/9/2023
22:04
do guys like it when a girl approaches first? feat. luke shim
this week my long time friend luke joins us to talk about dating from a guys perspective!! we talk about dating etiquette, how to approach people irl (im working on it ya'll), and if it's okay to have a roster loooool. hope ya'll laugh along w us heheh
xx,
luke & hana
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
02:04 Laps around the club
02:57 Confidence
08:49 Is it okay for a girl to approach first?
18:09 Do guys know immediately if they're attracted to a girl?
25:21 Learning to love myself through a relationship
27:17 Rosters
36:03 Roses on Hinge & dating etiquette LOOL
5/2/2023
44:13
is it wrong to want to be a trophy wife? feat. june choi & hannah hwang
this week the girlies june choi and hannah hwang join the pod to discuss if we can have it all - our careers and a thriving personal life. we discuss what we envisioned our lives to look like when we were younger, how that's changed, and if we can meet society's expectations as working women.
xx,
Hannah, June, & Hana
TIMESTAMPS
00:00 intro
01:58 can you have both? career and personal life
05:57 what were your parents' expectations of you?
08:16 not knowing what do you want to do with your life...
09:35 growing up in a bicultural household
15:09 work life balance
22:35 is it bad to want to be a trophy wife?
39:39 WHAT DO YOU WANT
4/18/2023
52:01
what are signs of a toxic relationship? feat. ashley peng
this week ashley peng joins us to talk about her experience in a notsohealthy relationship. we cover healing, how much is doing TOO MUCH, and how there is hope out there!!!
xx,
Ashley & Hana
TIMESTAMPS
00:00 Intro
00:15 unboxing muahah
03:08 ashley peng!!!
03:55 is jealousy in relationships healthy?
10:00 feeling isolated
11:48 oh he crazy crazy???
16:51 giving him another chance
19:53 wanting to support your partner
21:20 moving cities and healing
22:58 what even is a healthy relationship?
27:41 are healthy relationships boring!!!
35:44 happy, healthy dating
37:18 hana, are you dating?
39:58 advice :)
4/11/2023
42:59
confessing to your crush?!! the one that got away? feat. clarence angelo
this week bestie clarence angelo is in town!!! this week we're talking CRUSHES - how do you confess? what makes us fall for someone? and why are we both down horrendous.... also we're officially in love???
xx,
clarence & hana
