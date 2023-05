confessing to your crush?!! the one that got away? feat. clarence angelo

this week bestie clarence angelo is in town!!! this week we're talking CRUSHES - how do you confess? what makes us fall for someone? and why are we both down horrendous.... also we're officially in love??? xx, clarence & hana CLARENCE ANGELO & ASIAN GLOW PODCAST Youtube | https://www.youtube.com/@ClarenceAngelo TikTok | ⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@clarence.angelo⁠ Instagram | ⁠https://www.instagram.com/clarenceeangelo⁠ TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@asianglowpodcast TIMESTAMPS 00:00 intro!!!! lets chat heheh 02:16 modu partnership - https://www.youtube.com/@modustudio 03:29 clarence angelo from asian glow podcast 04:44 the one that got away 08:38 are you the type to confess? 11:11 are you into red flags 12:28 did you date in hs/college? 15:44 have you ever been embarrassed of a crush you had? 16:30 we are down horrendous 29:09 non-negotiables 34:22 how do you confess??? 36:49 have you ever tried to look like (the white) beauty standard? 42:00 have our love languages changed? 45:37 do big life changes lead to break ups? 47:55 h*es in different area codes (the apps in different cities) things mentioned: head in the clouds - https://hitcfestival.com the sex life of college girls - https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11212276 yeems coffee - https://goo.gl/maps/bBYXeQXv5FjufbuY8 nevertheless - https://www.netflix.com/watch/81435651?trackId=255824129 crash course in romance - https://www.netflix.com/watch/81654451?trackId=255824129 BULGOGI POD TikTok | tiktok.com/@bulgogi.podcast Instagram | instagram.com/bulgogi.podcast Twitter | twitter.com/bulgogipodcast HANA Instagram | instagram.com/hanakattt TikTok | tiktok.com/@hanakattt all social media + design work + cover art by diana diane - https://www.instagram.com/dammmmndee/ sounds by 808kino contact us at [email protected] --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/bulgogipod/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/bulgogipod/support