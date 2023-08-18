Trailer

The co-hosts of the successful podcast "Breaking Down: Collapse" now introduce you to their newest series: "Building Up: Resilience".While the former details society's current struggles and the direction the world is headed, this installment explores our potential response to it. What can I, as an average individual, do to help prepare myself and my family for the situations we're increasingly finding ourselves in?Like Breaking Down: Collapse, Building Up: Resilience takes a methodical approach to learning about individual and community resilience. Our step-by-step framework can help anyone, in any situation, build and carry out a plan for themselves on their pathway to resilience.Join us as we teach what we learn along the way!