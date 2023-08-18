The co-hosts of the successful podcast "Breaking Down: Collapse" now introduce you to their newest series: "Building Up: Resilience".As the problems facing soci...
Episode 3 - Principles
What drives our co-hosts to come at the topic of resilience in this particular way? A deliberate approach to resilience is shaped by a well-defined set of assumptions and principles. Kory and Kellan use this episode to give that critical context in a way that appropriately sets the stage for every episode from here on out.View on YouTube Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
8/23/2023
41:23
Episode 2 - Why We Need Resilience
You're at the beginning of an entire podcast based on how to build resilience, but why is resilience needed in the first place? In this episode, Kory and Kellan give an impactful explanation (including a condensed summary of over 130 episodes from "Breaking Down: Collapse") in only a brief 80 minutes.View on YouTube Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
8/23/2023
1:19:51
Episode 1 - Introduction
Kory and Kellan share their excitement to begin this new podcast and provide a meaningful introduction of what to expect. They highlight what it is and what it is not, in addition to the purpose and structure of the content. If what they describe aligns with what you're looking for, please join them on this journey toward greater resilience!View on YouTube Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
8/23/2023
27:47
Trailer
The co-hosts of the successful podcast "Breaking Down: Collapse" now introduce you to their newest series: "Building Up: Resilience".While the former details society's current struggles and the direction the world is headed, this installment explores our potential response to it. What can I, as an average individual, do to help prepare myself and my family for the situations we're increasingly finding ourselves in?Like Breaking Down: Collapse, Building Up: Resilience takes a methodical approach to learning about individual and community resilience. Our step-by-step framework can help anyone, in any situation, build and carry out a plan for themselves on their pathway to resilience.Join us as we teach what we learn along the way! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
