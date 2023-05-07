Life can be messy. It can also still be beautiful. Humans are resilient, and although there are times that we may feel completely overwhelmed due to life's many...
Lessons from the Northern Lights
How many times have we overlooked the beauty in our lives because we were simply viewing it through the wrong lens? In this episode, I share my husband Rob's and my quest to witness the breathtaking Northern Lights in Norway, and the parallel quest my son undertook at the same time—and the unexpected lessons we all learned about perspective, patience, and faith.Just like our quest for the Northern Lights, our lives are filled with uncertainties, apparent failures, and changes in perspective. But, by applying the lessons learned from our journey, we can open ourselves up to new ways of seeing and experiencing the world.Links/Past Episodes:Episode 20: Growth MindsetEpisode 25: Stress MindsetResources:The "Memory Matters" course---in the end, our memories are really all we are ever left with, so protect them.The Advanced Nervous System Resilience training—get on the wait list! It's all things nervous system, personally and professionally, and how to integrate it in your coaching.My video series, "The 30 Second Burnout Solution", a resource I created to help those dealing with stress and burnout---particularly compassion fatigue and secondary traumatic stress. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
7/19/2023
22:06
From Stress to Success: Taming Your Nervous System as an Entrepreneur
Believe it or not, your nervous system could be the secret sauce to your success as an entrepreneur.In this episode, we dive into understanding and befriending our nervous system—specifically how it impacts our journey in entrepreneurship.We uncover how it responds to safety and danger cues, as well as the uncertainty that’s the daily life of an entrepreneur. Learning to control these responses, however, can empower us to make better decisions, solve problems more effectively, and lead more compassionately.Don’t miss this episode—let me help you transform your brain from stress to success. Links/Past Episodes I Mentioned:Episode 110: The Zone of ResilienceEpisode 121: The Three Stories You Tell (Story Follows State)Episode 125: The Three Components of Self-regulationEpisode 129: Understanding Your CEO Resources:The "Memory Matters" course---in the end, our memories are really all we are ever left with, so protect them.The Advanced Nervous System Resilience training—It's all things nervous system, personally and professionally, and how to integrate it in your coaching.My video series, "The 30 Second Burnout Solution", a resource I created to help those dealing with stress and burnout---particularly compassion fatigue and secondary traumatic stress.Let's stay connected! Visit me on Facebook or Instagram. You can also find me on my website and book a mini session with me! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
7/12/2023
24:08
Three Guiding Principles for Improving Your Memory
Forgetting a name. Losing your keys. It can be super frustrating, and we’ve all been there. If you’ve ever wished you could do something to improve your memory, this episode is for you.In this episode of Building Resilience, we dive deep into the world of memory improvement. We’ll go over neuroplasticity (a recurring topic on this podcast), and I’ll introduce you to an easy-to-remember framework of ways to improve or enhance your memory —MAP (Mindset, Attention, Practice).If today’s episode inspired you to take your memory care more seriously, you won’t want to miss my "Memory Matters" course---in the end, our memories are really all we are ever left with, so let’s make sure we protect them. Embark on this journey of active learning, practice the techniques shared, and watch your memory skills flourish. And remember, it's not about being perfect—it's about progress. Links:Ep. 85: The 10 Principles of Neuroplasticity Resources:The Advanced Nervous System Resilience training—get on the wait list! It's all things nervous system, personally and professionally, and how to integrate it in your coaching.My video series, "The 30 Second Burnout Solution", a resource I created to help those dealing with stress and burnout---particularly compassion fatigue and secondary traumatic stress.Visit me on Facebook or Instagram. You can also find me on my website and book a mini session with me! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
7/5/2023
19:58
Takeaways from 15 Years of Marriage
Have you ever wondered what it takes to not only maintain a marriage, but to make it flourish? My husband, Rob, and I may not be the experts, but we’re certainly experienced! As we recently celebrated our 15th wedding anniversary, we thought it would be the perfect opportunity to share 15 key insights that have kept our relationship strong, joyful, and resilient over the years.Drawing from a combined experience of over 26 years in marriage, we delve into various practices and mindset shifts that have contributed to our thriving relationship. We also dive into the concept of treating your marriage as a "third entity" and the importance of supporting each other's growth.From consciously choosing your partner every day to integrating laughter into your daily interactions, these insights aim to inspire and help you strengthen your own relationships. Resources:The "Memory Matters" course---in the end, our memories are really all we are ever left with, so protect them.The Advanced Nervous System Resilience training—get on the wait list! It's all things nervous system, personally and professionally, and how to integrate it in your coaching.My video series, "The 30 Second Burnout Solution", a resource I created to help those dealing with stress and burnout---particularly compassion fatigue and secondary traumatic stress. Visit me on Facebook or Instagram. You can also find me on my website and book a mini session with me! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
6/28/2023
35:48
Exploring Empathy and Compassion
Ever found yourself lost in someone else's pain, unsure where their feelings end and yours begin? In this episode, we unpack the differences between empathy and compassion, exploring how these two vital aspects of human connection can sometimes blur. And more importantly, how you can show someone that love and human connection without getting pulled into the “pit” yourself.Listen up and you’ll learn how we should embrace the power of shared humanity—because in the end, we are all interconnected. Links:Episode 109: All About Compassion FatigueEpisode 22: Self Compassion Resources:The "Memory Matters" course---in the end, our memories are really all we are ever left with, so protect them.The Advanced Nervous System Resilience training—get on the wait list! It's all things nervous system, personally and professionally, and how to integrate it in your coaching.My video series, "The 30 Second Burnout Solution", a resource I created to help those dealing with stress and burnout---particularly compassion fatigue and secondary traumatic stress. Stay connected! Visit me on Facebook or Instagram. You can also find me on my website and book a mini session with me! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
