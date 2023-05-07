Takeaways from 15 Years of Marriage

Have you ever wondered what it takes to not only maintain a marriage, but to make it flourish? My husband, Rob, and I may not be the experts, but we’re certainly experienced! As we recently celebrated our 15th wedding anniversary, we thought it would be the perfect opportunity to share 15 key insights that have kept our relationship strong, joyful, and resilient over the years.Drawing from a combined experience of over 26 years in marriage, we delve into various practices and mindset shifts that have contributed to our thriving relationship. We also dive into the concept of treating your marriage as a "third entity" and the importance of supporting each other's growth.From consciously choosing your partner every day to integrating laughter into your daily interactions, these insights aim to inspire and help you strengthen your own relationships. Resources:The "Memory Matters" course---in the end, our memories are really all we are ever left with, so protect them.The Advanced Nervous System Resilience training—get on the wait list! It's all things nervous system, personally and professionally, and how to integrate it in your coaching.My video series, "The 30 Second Burnout Solution", a resource I created to help those dealing with stress and burnout---particularly compassion fatigue and secondary traumatic stress. Visit me on Facebook or Instagram. You can also find me on my website and book a mini session with me! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.