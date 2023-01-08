The Building Cyber Resilience podcast shifts the focus on cyber safety from fear to action by sharing simple steps that benefit both your team and your customer...
Exploring Public Cyber Policy and Incentives for the Private Sector
Jacquelyn Schneider, Director of the Hoover Wargaming and Crisis Initiative, and Davis Hake, Co-Founder and Vice President of Policy at Resilience, discuss how private and public sectors influence and implement emerging cyber-security policies.
8/1/2023
37:49
AI: Will ChatGPT replace the underwriter?
Bryce Goodman, Chief Strategist of AI/ML for the US Department of Defense, and Chris Finan, CRO of Symmetry Systems Inc., talk about using AI for cyber attacks and how it affects defensive roles in security.
7/11/2023
36:35
Data Privacy: What is security? What is compliance? What is big brother?
Sheila Jambekar, Chief Privacy Officer at Plaid, and Michael Phillips, Cyber Practice Leader, USA at CFC, discuss the human element at the forefront of security innovations and policies.
6/20/2023
37:18
Data and the DarkWeb: What is it, where is it, and why should we care?
Alison Connolly Halland, DarkOwl’s CBO, and Andrew Bayers, Head of Threat Intel at Resilience, discuss the ways data is collected on the darknet and the tools protecting business information.
6/6/2023
39:30
The Art and (Data) Science of Crypto Security Analytics
Eric Jardine, Cybercrimes Research Lead at Chainalysis Inc., and Victor Fang, Co-Founder and CEO of AnChain.AI, demystify blockchain technology.
