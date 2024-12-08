building community together. - City of Abilene, TX

Holiday Waste Woes? Smart Solutions for the Season
Boxes, food, and trees— 🥴! Need help handling that holiday excess? Our friends from Solid Waste and the Recycling Centers have some solutions.
18:36
Holiday Takeoff: Stress-Free Airport Travel Tips
The holiday rush is no match for you with these expert airport travel tips! In this episode, we’re sharing hacks for smoother security checks and navigating terminals with ease. Whether you’re a seasoned traveler or taking your first holiday flight, tune in for advice that’ll get you to your destination with less hassle and more holiday cheer!
23:50
Holiday Fireside Chat: Keeping the Season Safe
The holidays bring warmth and joy, but they can also spark unexpected dangers. Join us as we unpack simple fire safety tips to protect your home, loved ones, and festive spirit.
13:13
The "Poop Report" and what it says about our community health
The Abilene Taylor County Public Health Department has a unique way of tracking illnesses around our community. Learn how they use wastewater to determine the current health trends for Abilene residents.
16:06
Holiday celebrations at the Abilene Zoo
Abilene is bursting with holiday magic, especially at the zoo! From the spook-tacular "Boo at the Zoo" to the merry Christmas Celebration, there's something enchanting for every family member. Come for the festive vibes, stay for the unforgettable memories!