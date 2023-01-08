Buffy the Gilmore Slayer: A Buffy and Gilmore Girls Podcast

The one and only Gilmore Girls AND Buffy the Vampire Slayer podcast brought to you by comedians/real life couple Bryan Morris & Stacey Kulow. Bryan grew up obse...
Some Time to Reflect
We've been feeling a little overwhelmed by life, work, and Ikea dressers, so we decided to delay our series wrap-up episode until next week and bring you an episode reflecting on some of our favorite recent social media comments! We shout some of you out, sharing some fun thoughts, theories, and trivia you've passed along lately, as well as share which series some of you thought was better. We also tell you about Bryan's collection of notebooks for women, and we use the word "slough" probably a lot more than you'd like us to. Thanks so much to everyone who's reached out on social media over the years. We absolutely love hearing from you!We're heading to the Gilmore Girls Fan Festival at the end of September, where we'll be hosting the cast pannel! Follow The Fan Fest Society on Instagram and Facebook for updates and info. Also, be sure to join the planning group on Facebook for tips and tricks for attending the event.Links to other things mentioned in this episode:Spike being just KenThe Gilmore Girls/Sopranos paradoxBryan's notebooks for women AKA "feminine pads"
8/15/2023
38:56
Season 7 Wrap-up
In this special episode, we recap our thoughts on Season 7. We count down our top 5 moments from both shows, discuss our least favorite moments, reveal our favorite episodes, point out some similarities, and decide which show had a better season overall. Most would agree that neither show is at its best in Season 7, but we still enjoyed ourselves immensely! Despite these seasons not having all that many similarities, somehow our young heroines both end up, single, liberated, and off on a new adventure on a bus! As far as our next adventure, we hope you continue to follow us! We're so grateful to have such a wonderful audience to make content for every week.Here's a link to that Reddit thread about the significance of the movie Luke was watching while in the hospital with April. Contains spoilers for AYITL if you haven't already seen.Introduction - 0:00Buffy 7 - 7:35Meanwhile on Charmed - 42:05Gilmore Girls Season 7 - 50:29Similarities - 1:20:51The Winner - 1:22:00
8/8/2023
1:31:14
Barbenheimer
This week we took a break from our regularly-scheduled programing to tell you about our Barbenheimer experience! (recorded the day after viewing) Would you believe we actually found quite a few similarities between these two movies? Obviously thoughts of death, but also Nobel Prizes, horses, and mermaids in both?!? (Amy? Rebecca Rand Kirshner? Was this your doing?) Both movies were excellent. We could have easily spent even longer talking about them, but we hope you enjoy this little minisode of just a few of our thoughts. We'll be back to wrap up Season 7 next week!Introduction - 0:00Barbie (spoiler free) - 4:08Barbie (spoilers) - 6:57Oppenheimer (spoiler free...ish*) - 23:12Oppenheimer (spoilers) - 27:47Some last thoughts and similarities!?!? - 33:03 *Note: If you truly want to know nothing about Oppenheimer, maybe skip our discussion of it entirely. We can see how some of what we said before the spoiler marker could be considered spoilers as we did get into a few details about the plot and what the movie does/doesn't depict. It is, however, is a biopic. The history books are full of spoilers, so....
8/1/2023
35:20
Last-Minute Necklaces
Gilmore Girls S7 E22 "Bon Voyage"/Buffy S7 E22 "Chosen"Lorelai and Spike receive necklaces from their loves, as well as the bigger expressions of love they've been waiting for. Lorelai and Faith don't have time to be sad, so they channel those emotions into fighting Turok-Hans and power ironing. Rory and Buffy are still conflicted about their love lives, but have come to accept there'll be time for all that later. Both episodes feature callbacks to the ends of the pilots, as well as what we're calling "Deus ex Hugos". And we're so grateful you've come on this journey with us. Please stay tuned! There's much more Byran and Stacey to come.Here is the Strong Bad email that inspired Trogdor the Burninator.Here is the famous "wave o' babies" episode of Teen Girl Squad that Stacey keeps mentioning. (The wave o' babies is just after the 1:00 mark.)And if you're a Teen Girl Squad fan, you must check out this Tik Tok: Adult Woman Squad.Introduction - 0:00Gilmore Girls S7 E22: Bon Voyage - 6:46Meanwhile on Charmed - 57:43Buffy S7 E22: Chosen - 1:02:01The Winner - 1:49:09
7/25/2023
1:54:24
Surprised by Shiny Objects
Buffy S7 E21 "End of Days"/Gilmore Girls S7 E21 "Unto the Breach"Things get a lot more interesting for Buffy and Rory after receiving their respective objects, but will these objects be... the last surprise? The lore of Buffy's scythe comes kind of out of nowhere, but so does Rory's sudden acceptance of her uncertain future. Andrew and Anya get into a playful wheelchair fight, while Taylor is wheelchair-bound after a tragic foot spa mishap. However, Caleb's bones might be even more brittle than Taylor's. Rory shares an emotional goodbye. Buffy shares an intimate hello. And holy sh*t, there's only one more episode to discuss!Apologies, both of our audio sounds a little weird at points in this episode.Introduction - 0:00Buffy S7 E21: End of Days - 5:28Meanwhile on Charmed - 41:24Gilmore Girls S7 E21: Unto the Breach - 44:26The Winner - 1:18:05
The one and only Gilmore Girls AND Buffy the Vampire Slayer podcast brought to you by comedians/real life couple Bryan Morris & Stacey Kulow. Bryan grew up obsessed with Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Stacey is a huge Gilmore Girls fan, but neither of them have ever seen the other's favorite show. Together they watch their way through both excellent 7-season series, discussing an episode from each show every week, in an attempt to figure out which show is better. Bryan & Stacey are New York-based writer/performers, both born and raised in the Midwest. They met doing improv in Madison, Wisconsin and have been together for over a decade.