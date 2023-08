Buffy the Gilmore Slayer: A Buffy and Gilmore Girls Podcast

Barbenheimer

This week we took a break from our regularly-scheduled programing to tell you about our Barbenheimer experience! (recorded the day after viewing) Would you believe we actually found quite a few similarities between these two movies? Obviously thoughts of death, but also Nobel Prizes, horses, and mermaids in both?!? (Amy? Rebecca Rand Kirshner? Was this your doing?) Both movies were excellent. We could have easily spent even longer talking about them, but we hope you enjoy this little minisode of just a few of our thoughts. We'll be back to wrap up Season 7 next week!

Don't forget to check out our music video for "Getaway (Stars Hollow)" from super talented musical artist, The Other Realm.

Introduction - 0:00
Barbie (spoiler free) - 4:08
Barbie (spoilers) - 6:57
Oppenheimer (spoiler free...ish*) - 23:12
Oppenheimer (spoilers) - 27:47
Some last thoughts and similarities!?!? - 33:03 

*Note: If you truly want to know nothing about Oppenheimer, maybe skip our discussion of it entirely. We can see how some of what we said before the spoiler marker could be considered spoilers as we did get into a few details about the plot and what the movie does/doesn't depict. It is, however, is a biopic. The history books are full of spoilers, so....