The eX-Files: An X-Files Podcast | 1.01 Pilot

It's the inaugural episode of The eX-Files, and FBI Agent Dana Scully has been assigned to write field reports on (and become best friends with) Agent Fox "Spooky" Mulder. Our first X-File has us going to Bellefleur, Oregon where the Class of '89 simply cannot stay away from the woods, where Scully takes a bath in the dark and gets some mosquito bites, and where Mulder has a f*cking blast losing 9 minutes of that most beloved of universal invariants: TIME!!! Could it be the stinky alien babies?!?!?! Come with us on our newest podcast rewatch adventure, where Jenny Owen Youngs is showing her ex-wife Kristin Russo each and every episode of The X-Files one at a time.Producer LaToya Ferguson gives this X-File a scary rating of 2.5/5 Grey Metallic ImplantsWATCH OUR LIVE RECORDING OF "EPISODE 0" It is, and we cannot stress this enough, a very fun time: stagepilot.com/exfilesOnly available through April 2nd!LOCATE YOUR HOSTS UPON THE INTERNETJenny Owen Youngs | @jennyowenyoungs; jennyowenyoungs.comKristin Russo | @kristinnoeline; kristinnoeline.comBuffering: A Rewatch Adventure | @bufferingcast on twitter, facebook, and instagramMUSICTheme song and jingles all composed and performed by Jenny Owen Youngs.PATREON patreon.com/bufferingcastMERCHbufferingthevampireslayer.com/shop+++Produced by: Kristin Russo, Jenny Owen Youngs, and LaToya FergusonEdited & Mixed by: John Mark Nelson and Kristin RussoLogo: Devan Power+++We acknowledge that we and our team are occupying unceded and stolen lands and territories. Kristin occupies the Lenape territories of the Esopus Lenape Peoples. Jenny occupies the Wabanahkik territory of the Abenaki and Pennacook Peoples.Learn more about Land Acknowledgments + our continued anti-racist efforts atbufferingthevampireslayer.com/justkeepfighting