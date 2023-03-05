Buffering: A Rewatch Adventure began in 2016 with Buffering the Vampire Slayer, an episodic rewatch of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, hosted by Jenny Owen Youngs and... More
The eX-Files: An X-Files Podcast | 1.05 The Jersey Devil
This week we're going to the state of pizza, attitudes, malls, and Jennys: NEW JERSEY! Mulder is on a (wild) goose chase for the legendary Jersey Devil after learning of some recent woodsy cannibalism, Scully is going on a date with "Rob" after her best friend told her to get a life, and we've got college professors, park rangers, and VERY loud children also in the mix. Most importantly: Scully told her best friend that Mulder was CUTE. (kisssssssss!) It's Season 1, Episode 5: The Jersey Devil.LaToya Ferguson gives this X-File a scary rating of 1.5/5 GNAWED OFF APPENDAGESLORE Jersey Devil episode:https://www.lorepodcast.com/episodes/remastered9Weird NJ - The Jersey Devil:https://weirdnj.com/stories/jersey-devil/nj.gov:https://nj.gov/nj/about/famous/nj_devil.htmlNPR ARTICLE ON NEW GUINEA'S THE FORE
5/3/2023
1:22:48
The eX-Files: An X-Files Podcast | 1.04 Conduit
RUBAAAAAYYYY!!! This week, we will continue to scream Ruby's name at the sky until the extraterrestrials return her to us. Meanwhile, Mulder is puzzling together 0s and 1s in search of his sist— oops I mean Kevin's sister Ruby, Scully is watching Mulder move through the loss of his sist— oops I mean Kevin's sister Ruby, and we all get to hang out at a biker bar and the library. It's Season 1 Episode 4: "Conduit," where we don't have friends, we just have people we like to hang with.LaToya Ferguson gives this X-File a scary rating of 1/5 Middle of the Night Sunburns
4/26/2023
1:33:27
The eX-Files: An X-Files Podcast | 1.03 Squeeze
Special guest Hrishkesh Hirway joins us today (he scaled a wall and smooshed down a chimney to get here!!) in conversation on The X-Files S1E3: Squeeze. There's simply no one else we'd rather have with us in our beautiful basement bile-nest for the next 30 years.Hrishi gives this X-File a scary rating of 4/5 Ripped Out Livers
4/12/2023
2:02:08
The eX-Files: An X-Files Podcast | 1.02 Deep Throat
It seems the government is building military planes with UFO technology and our most trusted sources are a very stoned Seth Green and amateur-photographer Ladonna who runs the local diner: The Flying Saucer. Should we heed the mysterious warnings of Deep Throat and stay away from the case? OF COURSE NOT!! NO X-FILE STONE WILL BE LEFT UNTURNED!! It's Season 1, Episode 2: "Deep Throat" and we are headed to Idaho to wear our Timberlands and have our memories erased.Come with us on our newest podcast rewatch adventure, where Jenny Owen Youngs is showing her ex-wife Kristin Russo each and every episode of The X-Files one at a time.Producer LaToya Ferguson gives this X-File a scary rating of 1/5 Budahases
4/5/2023
1:29:11
The eX-Files: An X-Files Podcast | 1.01 Pilot
It's the inaugural episode of The eX-Files, and FBI Agent Dana Scully has been assigned to write field reports on (and become best friends with) Agent Fox "Spooky" Mulder. Our first X-File has us going to Bellefleur, Oregon where the Class of '89 simply cannot stay away from the woods, where Scully takes a bath in the dark and gets some mosquito bites, and where Mulder has a f*cking blast losing 9 minutes of that most beloved of universal invariants: TIME!!! Could it be the stinky alien babies?!?!?! Come with us on our newest podcast rewatch adventure, where Jenny Owen Youngs is showing her ex-wife Kristin Russo each and every episode of The X-Files one at a time.Producer LaToya Ferguson gives this X-File a scary rating of 2.5/5 Grey Metallic ImplantsWATCH OUR LIVE RECORDING OF "EPISODE 0" It is, and we cannot stress this enough, a very fun time: stagepilot.com/exfilesOnly available through April 2nd!
Buffering: A Rewatch Adventure began in 2016 with Buffering the Vampire Slayer, an episodic rewatch of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, hosted by Jenny Owen Youngs and Kristin Russo — and now continues through some of the most iconic genre shows rooted in the 90s and 00s. Now rewatching Yellowjackets Season One.