In this week's episode, I sat down with Eric and Brittany from Hourless Life. They are 100% fulltime overlanders. International at that! They document their family's journeys on YouTube. We cover a lot in this episode, but it doesn't come close to all the stories they could tell! Make sure you check out the links below and subscribe to their YouTube channel! They plan to continue living this lifestyle for a long time as a family. BioEric and Brittany Highland are driving around the world in a Jeep Gladiator with their six-year-old son, Caspian. In total, they expect the trip to last 10-15 years, the remainder of Caspian's childhood. They crossed the border from the U.S. to Mexico in October 2021 and are currently in southern Ecuador. This is their tenth year of full-time, vehicle-based travel. Their family mission statement is Love. Explore. Study. Share. and they're passionate about inspiring, empowering, and encouraging others to achieve their dreams.LinksWebsite: hourlesslife.comPatreon: patreon.com/hourlesslifeYouTube: youtube.com/HourlessLifeInstagram: instagram.com/hourlesslife/