Welcome to the Budget Overland Podcast! If you like exploring, camping and nature you'll find this podcast interesting, relevant and entertaining! My name is Be...
Overland Shenanigans
Happy Monday! We listen to two voicemails! I catch you up about my 4runner. Be on the lookout for the highly anticipated BO patch! Get yours today?! at https://www.budgetoverlandportal.com/shop ALSO go to https://carolinamoonlightleather.com/products/budget-overland-hat?fbclid=IwAR2KwTFQPaeY7kfARsUPslJUnhYS9tUuWBPbR9L0IpguWSUtR1qHirFGPUQ to get you a BO hat! $36 shipped!!! Thanks for the support!!!! Call and leave me a VOICEMAIL! +01-314-266-9536See ya back here Thursday!-Benji
8/7/2023
13:38
Lavi & Ollie | Youngest pair to circumnavigate the globe by motorcycle!
In this week's episode, I was able to catch-up with Lavi & Ollie. You may remember them from S1E6 (04/06/2022). Hopefully you have been following their adventures on YouTube and social media pages as they are attempting a Guinness World Record to be the youngest pair to circumnavigate the globe by motorcycle! 🏅🏍🌎Super thrilled to see that they are both doing well and still on track to accomplish what they set out to do! Set a WORLD RECORD! It was very hard to squeeze as much as possible in this episode in only one hour. However, I think it was still interesting and entreating at the same time! EnjoyTo follow Lavi & Ollie, visit their links below. YouTubehttps://www.youtube.com/@LaviandOllie/featuredInstagramhttps://www.instagram.com/lavi.and.ollie/Facebookhttps://www.facebook.com/laviandollie
8/3/2023
1:02:36
Overland Shenanigans
Happy Monday! I think I figured out what's wrong with my 4runner...We had one voicemail and Had Michael on from PKV for this week's "Small Business Shoutout"! Be sure to check out his website and social media accounts! Tune back on Thursday as I was able to catch up with Lavi and Ollie! They are attempting to set a world record for being the youngest pair to circumnavigate the world via motorcycle! BIOPKV was founded by Michael Pruitt with the passion and desire to create good, quality knives. Handcrafted in Searcy, AR with a passion for a quality blade that stays sharp. EDC, hunting, skinning, camp, kitchen knives. Don't see what you're looking for? Contact me and we can design a knife specifically for your needs! Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/pruittknivesofvalor/Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/pruittknivesofvalorWebsite:https://indiecart.com/stores/PruittKnivesofValor**Budget Overland Voicemail +01-314266-9536 (open 24/7)**
7/31/2023
22:33
Hourless Life | Full-time International Overlanding
In this week's episode, I sat down with Eric and Brittany from Hourless Life. They are 100% fulltime overlanders. International at that! They document their family's journeys on YouTube. We cover a lot in this episode, but it doesn't come close to all the stories they could tell! Make sure you check out the links below and subscribe to their YouTube channel! They plan to continue living this lifestyle for a long time as a family. BioEric and Brittany Highland are driving around the world in a Jeep Gladiator with their six-year-old son, Caspian. In total, they expect the trip to last 10-15 years, the remainder of Caspian's childhood. They crossed the border from the U.S. to Mexico in October 2021 and are currently in southern Ecuador. This is their tenth year of full-time, vehicle-based travel. Their family mission statement is Love. Explore. Study. Share. and they're passionate about inspiring, empowering, and encouraging others to achieve their dreams.LinksWebsite: hourlesslife.comPatreon: patreon.com/hourlesslifeYouTube: youtube.com/HourlessLifeInstagram: instagram.com/hourlesslife/
7/27/2023
1:03:26
Overland Shenanigans
Happy Monday! A lot of things happening on today's episode. We had 2 voicemails this week! I talk about my weekend trip down to Arkansas and I added a new segment to the shenanigans show. "Small Business Shoutout". My intention is to help promote smaller businesses in this industry for FREE! Today's spotlight business is Topper Tent! Check out their cool products below, go give them a follow on their socials and if you buy something, tell em Benji sent ya! https://thetoppertent.com/ Also, new Stickers are now available (helps support the show) go to https://www.budgetoverlandportal.com/CALL the BO HOTLINE and leave a VOICEMAIL! +01-314-266-9536Have a great Monday, see you back here Thursday!
Welcome to the Budget Overland Podcast! If you like exploring, camping and nature you'll find this podcast interesting, relevant and entertaining! My name is Benji Ward, I created Budget Overland in 2021. What started out as me creating a Facebook page in hope of connecting with other like-minded people, quickly led to having a Podcast, YouTube channel and connecting with a lot of really cool people from the overland community worldwide! Like most of you, the idea of having to spend a lot of money in order to go camp in the woods wasn't very appealing. With a handful of other hobbies plus having a wife and young son, spending a lot of money upfront just wasn't an option. There's nothing wrong with big ticket items. "Buy once, cry once". Having a better understanding of your needs vs wants can provide a clearer choice when time times to pull the trigger on the more expensive items. I have low end gear and premium gear. The more you get out. Camping and long trips, you'll soon know what your "needs" over "wants" will be. We have real life discussions about overlanding. Guests range from noobs to pros and all in between! Hope you enjoy! -Benji