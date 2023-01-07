Buckeye Talk: Ohio State podcast by cleveland.com

The latest analysis on Ohio State football, basketball and recruiting from cleveland.com's Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means. Usually, quite a goo...
Ohio State's defensive recruiting standard, with Justin Scott in and Marquise Lightfoot out
Justin Scott committed to Ohio State on Sunday, and Marquise Lightfoot picked Miami over the Buckeyes on Monday. It was two major defensive decisions as the Buckeyes try to get back to their old standard of recruiting on the defensive side of the ball.
On this Tuesday Buckeye Talk (Happy 4th) Doug Lesmerises and Stephen Means break down the state of talent acquisition on defense.
That starts with a long look at the decision of top-20 player and 310-pound defensive tackle Scott to choose the Buckeyes.
Then it's onto edge rusher Lightfoot picking the Hurricanes over Ohio State.
In that are long debates about the recruiting of defensive line coach Larry Johnson; of what the Buckeyes have done lately in the Chicago area (where both Scott and Lightfoot are from); and about the last time Ohio State landed a player like Scott.
The last part of the episode then focuses on comparing Ohio State defensive recruiting in 2024 to previous OSU defensive classes. And it outlines the major defensive targets still on the board for the Buckeyes, when they are scheduled to commit, and who the Buckeyes are recruiting against.
7/4/2023
1:23:35
Does Ohio State need to throw more often? Mark It Down Monday
On this Mark It Down Monday, the statistical prediction is a little more complicated. Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means aren't looking at an individual stat -- they are marking down what percent of plays for the 2023 Ohio State Buckeyes will be pass plays, and how many will be run plays.
To do that, they look at run-pass OSU percentages of the recent past; they compare the OSU passing game to other successful throwing teams like Washington and Tennessee; and they wonder how much Brian Hartline calling plays, the presence of a quarterback competition and other factors will affect the run-pass balance.
And then they mark it down. Thanks as always for listening to Buckeye Talk from cleveland.com.
7/3/2023
1:04:06
Where Ohio State is 20 years ahead of Michigan
On this weekend Buckeye Talk from cleveland.com, Doug Lesmerises is talking about the new national focus for Michigan, which has reportedly instituted a Beat Georgia practice period.
Doug theorizes (0:30) that means Ohio State is 20 years ahead of Michigan in being a national program.
Then he (11:35) compares the top-10 wins in the histories of the two programs and what that tells us about their national ambitions and success.
Finally (24:16) it's what a bit of a Georgia focus by the Wolverines would mean for the Ohio State-Michigan game.
Thanks for listening to Buckeye Talk. Weird that it's this short, eh?
7/1/2023
35:35
The most dominant part of Ohio State's offense
What is the single most dominant aspect of Ohio State's offense? On this Thursday Buckeye Talk from cleveland.com, Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means give their answer to that question from an Ohio State text subscriber.
Doug is back from vacation (0:30) and ready to jabber, and that means everyone needs to be ready to give and defend their answers.
First Nathan (3:13), then Stephen (21:02), then Doug (48:38).
Thanks for listening to Buckeye Talk.
6/29/2023
1:15:30
Are Ohio State and Michigan destined for overtime in The Game in 2023?
Ohio State and Michigan have played only one overtime game -- the 2016 classic that sent the Buckeyes to the playoff. Could they be destined for their second such outcome in The Game in Ann Arbor on Nov. 25? Tyler Shoemaker, Buckeye Talk's resident oddsmaker, joins the show to discuss his preseason power rankings. That includes a razor-thin margin for the regular-season finale at the Big House.
Tyler also discusses why Ohio State's offense remains so highly ranked despite many preseason questions, why the Buckeye defense is expected to be better and what his numbers say about the rest of the Big Ten Conference. While Tyler's numbers are meant to be compared to betting lines, what do they tell us about what we expect from the Buckeyes for reasons beyond the cold, hard numbers?
Discussion topics include:
• (1:30) Tyler explains the TSI and how he tweaked his system for 2023.
• (6:00) What the TSI predicts for Ohio State
• (7:45) Why the OSU-Michigan rankings caused Tyler to double-check his numbers
• (9:00) Why Tyler's numbers still predict OSU to have the nation's best offense despite new QB, offensive line questions, etc.
• (17:15) What TSI predicts for Ohio State's defense, and why
• (23:30) How TSI accounts for teams like Michigan that outperform their recruiting rankings
• (28:00) What TSI predicts for The Game against Michigan
• (36:30) How Ohio State's strength of schedule affects its win-loss prediction
• (43:00) How a Drew Allar breakout would affect Penn State relative to its expectations and other predictions around the Big Ten
