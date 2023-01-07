Buckeye Talk: Ohio State podcast by cleveland.com

Does Ohio State need to throw more often? Mark It Down Monday

On this Mark It Down Monday, the statistical prediction is a little more complicated. Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means aren't looking at an individual stat -- they are marking down what percent of plays for the 2023 Ohio State Buckeyes will be pass plays, and how many will be run plays. To do that, they look at run-pass OSU percentages of the recent past; they compare the OSU passing game to other successful throwing teams like Washington and Tennessee; and they wonder how much Brian Hartline calling plays, the presence of a quarterback competition and other factors will affect the run-pass balance. And then they mark it down. Thanks as always for listening to Buckeye Talk from cleveland.com.