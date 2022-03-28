Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast 捕蛇者说
《捕蛇者说》是一档以编程为主题的聊天节目。我们会聊聊编程、程序员和 Python。 More
《捕蛇者说》是一档以编程为主题的聊天节目。我们会聊聊编程、程序员和 Python。

  • Ep 40. Rust 和 PyO3：让 Python 再次伟大 🦀 ❤️ 🐍
    嘉宾 Messense 主播 laixintao 小白 Adam Wen laike9m 链接 PyO3 PyO3 有哪些应用？ polars: Fast multi-threaded DataFrame library in Rust | Python | Node.js. pydantic-core: Core validation logic for pydantic written in Rust. cryptography: Python cryptography library with some functionality in Rust. orjson: Fast, correct Python JSON library supporting dataclasses, datetimes, and numpy PyO3 前身：rust-cpython Maturin: Build and publish crates with pyo3, rust-cpython and cffi bindings as well as rust binaries as python packages What Are Python Wheels and Why Should You Care? PEP 517 – A build-system independent format for source trees Ruff: An extremely fast Python linter, written in Rust. typos: Source code spell checker ChatGPT 写的 Rust 调用 Python C-API 的例子 use std::os::raw::{c_char, c_int}; use std::ffi::CString; use libc::{c_double, c_void}; #[link(name = "python3.8")] extern "C" { fn Py_Initialize(); fn Py_Finalize(); fn Py_BuildValue(format: *const c_char, ...) -> *mut c_void; } fn main() { unsafe { // 初始化 Python 解释器 Py_Initialize(); // 构建一个 Python 元组对象，并打印它 let x = 1.23 as c_double; let y = 4.56 as c_double; let format = CString::new("dd").unwrap().as_ptr(); let result = Py_BuildValue(format, x, y); let s = CString::from_raw(result as *mut c_char).into_string().unwrap(); println!("{}", s); // 关闭 Python 解释器 Py_Finalize(); } } pyo3-ffi: Python-API bindings for the PyO3 ecosystem 在 PyO3 里通过 allow_threads 关掉 Python GIL pybind11 — Seamless operability between C++11 and Python Cython CFFI: C Foreign Function Interface for Python. Interact with almost any C code from Python, based on C-like declarations that you can often copy-paste from header files or documentation. zig cc: a Powerful Drop-In Replacement for GCC/Clang wechatpy: 微信公众平台第三方 Python SDK OrbStack: Fast, light, simple Docker & Linux on macOS FancyWM - a dynamic tiling window manager for Windows 10/11 CSAPP: Computer Systems: A Programmer's Perspective APUE: Advanced Programming in the UNIX® Environment 提到的读书撕书的灵感来自于：李敖先生 吴恩达 prompt engineering 课程: ChatGPT Prompt Engineering for Developers Kiwi 浏览器
    5/13/2023
    1:17:27
  • Ep 39. 和 Alex 聊聊向量数据库与职业规划
    如果喜欢我们的节目，欢迎通过爱发电打赏支持：https://afdian.net/@pythonhunter 嘉宾 Alex 主播 小白 laike9m 时间轴 00:00:30 开场 00:00:59 嘉宾自我介绍 00:02:55 [第一部分]向量数据库 milvus 简介 00:07:35 向量数据库的「向量」代表什么以及其应用场景 00:14:16 原始数据到向量数据的转化 00:15:42 不同方式产生的向量数据格式是否相同、能否混用 00:19:04 milvus 存储向量数据的方式以及应用场景描述 00:25:59 怎样利用 milvus 进行向量数据查找 00:27:46 向量数据库存在的必要性 00:33:56 milvus 商业化道路讨论 00:41:57 [第二部分]嘉宾加入当前公司的契机是什么 00:52:54 在三类不同阶段的公司工作分别的工作体验是怎样的 00:53:41 小白：未融资的初创公司 00:57:39 Alex：已经融资进入正轨的创业公司 01:04:02 laike9m：Google 01:08:30 Alex：one more thing 01:12:13 好物分享 01:17:04 结语 相关链接 00:00:47 zilliz 00:00:53 milvus 00:04:26 milvus start history in github 00:06:04 Facebook(Meta) faiss 00:06:21 Elasticsearch 00:06:24 Lucene 00:06:47 Google scann 00:06:50 Microsoft DiskANN 00:09:11 Embedding 维基百科 | 国内网络中没有找到权威解释这里引用一篇博文 embedding 的原理及实践 00:10:03 以图搜图 | 百度搜图 | Google 的话在 goole.com 的搜索栏旁边有一个相机的图标点击就能使用 00:14:50 Hugging Face 00:14:58 towhee 00:36:22 Databricks 00:45:47 B站：李自然说 01:04:23 A career ending mistake 01:12:37 AnimeGANv2 01:14:48 nintendo switch sports 01:16:35 古明地觉-博客园 | 里面有公众号的图片 | 古明地觉-知乎
    1/23/2023
    1:18:45
  • Ep 38. 和 Frost Ming 聊聊 PDM
    PDM（Python Development Manager）是由 Frost Ming 开发的一款 Python 包管理工具。 本期由于一些技术原因，声音效果可能欠佳，还请各位听众见谅。 嘉宾 Frost Ming 主播 laike9m laixintao 章节 00:00:19 PDM 介绍 00:03:13 Python 包管理的历史, pyproject.toml, lockfile 00:11:48 Wheel 格式, Python 打包和安装的过程 00:20:00 为什么用户应该选择 PDM？ 00:36:15 为什么 PDM 2.0 不再默认开启 PEP 582 00:41:17 Python 虚拟环境有哪些缺陷 00:50:15 PDM 2.0 里的改进和新功能 1:04:38 开发 PDM 过程中值得一说的事 1:18:30 作为开源库维护者的经验 链接 PDM Ep 15. 和 PyPA 的成员聊聊 Python 开发工作流 Python打包指南2021 What Are Python Wheels and Why Should You Care? 为什么选择 PDM PDM 2.0 有什么新特性？ rich: a Python library for rich text and beautiful formatting in the terminal. unearth: A utility to fetch and download python packages 用 PDM 解决数独问题 https://github.com/frostming/sodoku-solver
    12/24/2022
    1:31:30
  • Ep 37. 和 Gray 聊聊工程化学习（上）
    本期是与 Gray 访谈的上期，我们聊了聊他的「工程化」学习 嘉宾 GrayCode 主播 Manjusaka Adam Wen laike9m 时间线 00:18 嘉宾介绍 02:15 Gray 在非洲做土木的经历 06:14 Gray 在转行时遇到的困难与挑战 09:49 怎么算工程能力 23:32 工程能力的一些表现是什么 33:40 我们如何选取一个合适的抽象度
    7/11/2022
    1:11:52
  • Ep 36. 和 lepture 聊聊在日本的工作与生活
    本期是 lepture 访谈的下期，于 2020 年末录制。我们聊了聊他的工作流，以及在日本工作与生活的体验。 嘉宾 lepture 主播 Adam Wen laike9m
    3/28/2022
    53:40

About 捕蛇者说

《捕蛇者说》是一档以编程为主题的聊天节目。我们会聊聊编程、程序员和 Python。
