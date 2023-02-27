The BrushwithBritt Podcast is your go-to source for expert guidance and support on advancing your dental hygiene career. Hosted by Britt, a dental hygienist wit... More
8. Unlocking the Magic of Pediatric Dental Care
Welcome to another exciting episode of the BrushwithBritt podcast!
In this episode, I have the pleasure of speaking with Angela Do, also known as @thepediatricRDH.
Join us as we delve into the fascinating world of pediatric dentistry and explore the vital role it plays in ensuring a lifetime of healthy smiles for our little ones. Angela shares her wealth of knowledge and experience, offering valuable insights into the importance of specialized care tailored to children.
From techniques for making children feel comfortable and at ease during their visits to effective communication strategies, Angela provides us with great practical tips and tricks that can be implemented in your daily practice.
Moreover, we explore the significance of early education in oral health and how parents can be proactive in creating good habits right from the start. Angela highlights the essential information that expecting parents need to know about caring for their child's oral health, empowering them to make informed decisions that positively impact their little one's oral health.
Whether you're a dental professional seeking to enhance your skills in pediatric care or a parent eager to learn how to give your child the best oral health foundation, this episode is filled with practical insights and actionable advice.
Tune in to this enlightening conversation with Angela Do as we explore key strategies to successful pediatric dental care and empower parents with the tools they need to promote optimal oral health for their children.
An Chih “Angela” Do, RDH, MEd, MAADH has been practicing in pediatric dentistry for over 17 years as a dental assistant and hygienist. She is a speaker that brings impactful information to clinicians. Her background in film and television allows her creativity to expand beyond the operatory. As an immigrant and first-generation college graduate, she knows the impact that education can make. This awareness drives her to empower dental professionals with tools to better care for their patients.
She runs her social media platform, @ThePediatricRDH, which provides valuable information to dental professionals on how to care for pediatric patients. She is a co-host of a podcast, “Positively Hygiene,” which explores the world of dental hygiene with a focus on positivity. Angela is an active American Dental Hygienists’ Association member who has served on all tripartite levels. She is a Past President of the Greater Houston Dental Hygienists’ Association and Speaker of the House for the Texas Dental Hygienists’ Association. She was also a District IX delegate and appointed to ADHA's 2021-2022 IDEA committee. She is also a mother of two young boys.
You can contact her at [email protected]
5/28/2023
37:52
7. Dental Hygiene Diaries: Navigating School and Beyond
Join me as we review and answer some of your most pressing questions. From study tips and clinical techniques to career opportunities. I'll share practical tips, personal experiences, and insights from my journey from RDA to RDH. Whether you're wondering about effective time management strategies, best practices for patient care, or how to establish a work-life balance as a new graduate, I've got you covered. My aim is to empower you with the knowledge and resources you need to succeed in dental hygiene school and beyond.
3:50 What should i do in preparation before starting class (starting in fall)
6:28 Is anatomy really as hard as everyone says? I'm taking that and chem in the summer.
8:55 Struggling with Pharm, any tips?
11:20 How would you say being a DA in the past helped you with hygiene school?
16:50 How long was dh school for you?
18:15 How hard was it to get into hygiene school?
19:52 I want to work weekends is it possible with all the homework?
22:27 As a student I still feel like I miss calculus.
24:47 Best advice you wish you knew as a DH student
29:38 When to apply for jobs exams passed and graduation in 2 weeks
31:05 My grades reflect i will pass but i don't feel like I'm fit for this job.
33:00 #1 thing you struggled with as a new grad
33:43 How can I ask for extra time as a new grad?
34:54 About to graduate..can you walk me through a step by step appointment for your patients
40:55 How to feel confident after you graduate
41:45 What is your advice to a new grad and someone in transitioning into an office
5/21/2023
45:45
6. Unmasking Imposter Syndrome: Strategies for Overcoming Self-Doubt
Join Stephanie Botts and me as we delve into the topic of imposter syndrome in the dental industry, sharing personal experiences and insights on why it's prevalent among new grad hygienists. In this episode, we explore effective strategies for handling imposter syndrome, navigating office dynamics, and dealing with workplace drama. We discuss the importance of recognizing when it's time to move on from a toxic work environment and becoming a better communicator. Tune in to discover the power of problem-solving, conflict resolution, and understanding personality types to enhance your relationships with coworkers and patients. Don't miss out on this enlightening and informative discussion!
Ms. Stephanie Botts has been a clinical dental hygienist for over 14 years. She is a Certified Ergonomics Assessment Specialist providing both in-office and virtual ergonomics consulting and coaching to dental professionals. She also provides CE to dental and dental hygiene associations on the topic of ergonomics. Her experience as a clinical dental hygienist and ergonomics expert has allowed her to recognize the unique challenges of practicing pain-free in the dental setting. Stephanie believes that by learning effective strategies to optimize proper ergonomics both inside and outside the operatory, dental professionals can practice pain-free and ensure career longevity.
She can be reached through her website at www.polishedposture.net or through email at
[email protected]
DISC Personality Test: https://discpersonalitytesting.com/free-disc-test/
4/29/2023
33:12
5. Grief Literacy: for patients and healthcare professionals
In this episode, Jeannette Diaz, MPH, MS, RDHAP, RDH shares what grief literacy is and why it's important to healthcare professionals. Jeannette currently works as a dental liaison for the California Department of Developmental Services. She also owns and operates a portable dental hygiene practice that primarily serves older adults and people with special healthcarehealth-care needs. Jeannette is also an adjunct faculty at the Forsyth School of Dental Hygiene’s online graduate program at MCPHS University.
As dental hygienists, there will be times in our career that we encounter grief in our personal lives. Do we know how to cope? How can we continue to provide high quality care while grieving? Am I equipped with tools to help me while grieving? These are all questions we should be asking ourselves as healthcare professionals.
Every day we talk to our patients and build patient rapport. We learn about their day to day and get to hear about exciting milestones. But what about when our patients experience loss? Do we know how to respond? Are we equipped to have that conversation with our patients?
This is where Jeannette has raised awareness about grief literacy. Throughout this episode she provides helpful tips and tools on how we can speak to our patients and ourselves while grieving. If you are a hygienist or healthcare professional, you don't want to miss this episode!
"Grief literacy promotes compassionate care in dentistry" by Jeannette Diaz, MPH, MS, RDHAP, RDH
https://www.dentistryiq.com/resources/contact/14186397/jeannette-diaz-msdh-rdhap
https://unique-pioneer-6675.ck.page/griefresource
Connect with Jeannette email her at [email protected] or find her on Instagram @californiaRDHAP
3/26/2023
24:28
4. Public Health RDH with @thelatinardh
What does it mean to work in public health as a dental hygienist?
In this episode, Amber Lovatos aka @thelatinardh explains why she has a passion for public health and how she started working as a public health dental hygienist.
Amber Lovatos, RDH, BSDH, Amber Lovatos, RDH, BSDH, is a clinician, educator, author, and champion for public health issues, she inspires industry colleagues with unique stories that include triumph over abuse and discovering her identity as “The Latina RDH.” Celebrated as her family’s first college graduate, Amber holds a bachelor’s degree in dental hygiene from The University of Texas School of Dentistry She now hosts A Cuento De Dos Higienistas podcast. Amber is recipient of numerous national and state awards and academic scholarships including being named 2021’s Dimensions of Dental Hygiene Six Dental Hygienists You Want to Know & 2022 Sunstar Award of Distinction recipient. Amber is the co-author of Smiles Por Vida a Spanish & Spanglish not for profit children’s dental book. Amber is also the founder of Latin RDH, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering the Latin dental hygiene community.
Connected with her @thelatinardh or email her at [email protected]
https://www.latinrdh.com/about-5
The BrushwithBritt Podcast is your go-to source for expert guidance and support on advancing your dental hygiene career. Hosted by Britt, a dental hygienist with over a decade of experience, this podcast provides valuable insights, tips, and strategies to help you take your career to new heights. With a focus on inter-professional collaboration and medical-dental integration, Britt shares her vast knowledge and expertise to inspire excellence in the dental industry. Join Britt on this exciting journey and discover the endless possibilities that await you in the world of dental hygiene.