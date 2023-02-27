7. Dental Hygiene Diaries: Navigating School and Beyond

Join me as we review and answer some of your most pressing questions. From study tips and clinical techniques to career opportunities. I'll share practical tips, personal experiences, and insights from my journey from RDA to RDH. Whether you're wondering about effective time management strategies, best practices for patient care, or how to establish a work-life balance as a new graduate, I've got you covered. My aim is to empower you with the knowledge and resources you need to succeed in dental hygiene school and beyond. 3:50 What should i do in preparation before starting class (starting in fall) 6:28 Is anatomy really as hard as everyone says? I'm taking that and chem in the summer. 8:55 Struggling with Pharm, any tips? 11:20 How would you say being a DA in the past helped you with hygiene school? 16:50 How long was dh school for you? 18:15 How hard was it to get into hygiene school? 19:52 I want to work weekends is it possible with all the homework? 22:27 As a student I still feel like I miss calculus. 24:47 Best advice you wish you knew as a DH student 29:38 When to apply for jobs exams passed and graduation in 2 weeks 31:05 My grades reflect i will pass but i don't feel like I'm fit for this job. 33:00 #1 thing you struggled with as a new grad 33:43 How can I ask for extra time as a new grad? 34:54 About to graduate..can you walk me through a step by step appointment for your patients 40:55 How to feel confident after you graduate 41:45 What is your advice to a new grad and someone in transitioning into an office