8. Unlocking the Magic of Pediatric Dental Care

Welcome to another exciting episode of the BrushwithBritt podcast! In this episode, I have the pleasure of speaking with Angela Do, also known as @thepediatricRDH. Join us as we delve into the fascinating world of pediatric dentistry and explore the vital role it plays in ensuring a lifetime of healthy smiles for our little ones. Angela shares her wealth of knowledge and experience, offering valuable insights into the importance of specialized care tailored to children. From techniques for making children feel comfortable and at ease during their visits to effective communication strategies, Angela provides us with great practical tips and tricks that can be implemented in your daily practice. Moreover, we explore the significance of early education in oral health and how parents can be proactive in creating good habits right from the start. Angela highlights the essential information that expecting parents need to know about caring for their child's oral health, empowering them to make informed decisions that positively impact their little one's oral health. Whether you're a dental professional seeking to enhance your skills in pediatric care or a parent eager to learn how to give your child the best oral health foundation, this episode is filled with practical insights and actionable advice. Tune in to this enlightening conversation with Angela Do as we explore key strategies to successful pediatric dental care and empower parents with the tools they need to promote optimal oral health for their children. An Chih “Angela” Do, RDH, MEd, MAADH has been practicing in pediatric dentistry for over 17 years as a dental assistant and hygienist. She is a speaker that brings impactful information to clinicians. Her background in film and television allows her creativity to expand beyond the operatory. As an immigrant and first-generation college graduate, she knows the impact that education can make. This awareness drives her to empower dental professionals with tools to better care for their patients. She runs her social media platform, @ThePediatricRDH, which provides valuable information to dental professionals on how to care for pediatric patients. She is a co-host of a podcast, “Positively Hygiene,” which explores the world of dental hygiene with a focus on positivity. Angela is an active American Dental Hygienists’ Association member who has served on all tripartite levels. She is a Past President of the Greater Houston Dental Hygienists’ Association and Speaker of the House for the Texas Dental Hygienists’ Association. She was also a District IX delegate and appointed to ADHA's 2021-2022 IDEA committee. She is also a mother of two young boys. You can contact her at [email protected]