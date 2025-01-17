Powered by RND
Brown Shoes Blues

Omar Dykes
Omar Dykes from Omar and the Howlers created this podcast to educate fans about the Blues Masters, entertain the audience with personal stories about their infl...
  Episode 6 Muddy Waters Later Career
    Send us a textSubscribe monthly to this podcast and be enrolled in opportunities to win free merchandise in supporter drawings to be announced in episodes:https://www.buzzsprout.com/2405236/supportor https://www.givesendgo.com/brownshoesblues 6  MUDDY WATERS Later Career Episode 6 is a continuation of the previous episode about the life and musical career of Blues Master Muddy Waters. This episode is about the later years of his career.  Muddy was born in Mississippi and is known as the ‘King of Chicago Blues’.  The titles of releases on my label Big Guitar Music the songs are taken from in this episode include Rhythm and Western by the Howlers, Big Town Playboy, World Wide Open, and The Screamin' Cat.  A music track playlist for this podcast is available on Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple, and YouTube for your listening pleasure. The musicians featured in the tracks on this episode are B E “Frosty” Smith, Bobby “Crow” Field, Chris Searles, Danny Dozier, Gary Clark Jr, Hugh Garraway, Jimmy Barnett, Malcolm “Papa Mali” Welbourne, Mark Hallman, Nick Connolly, Paul Jr, Robert McEntee, Ronnie James, Steve Kilmer, Tommy Conner, and Wes Starr. Omar’s Picks for further study of copyrighted music not used in Episode 6 are Can’t Get No Gridin’, Chess Records, Muddy Mississippi Waters Live, Blue Sky Records, and One More Mile, MCA/Chess Records.Visit my website for more info  www.omarandthehowlers.comThank you to Matthew Garza (Upwork.com) for his work mastering this podcast.Support the show
    34:02
  Episode 5 Muddy Waters Early Career
    Send us a textSubscribe monthly to this podcast and be enrolled in opportunities to win free merchandise in supporter drawings to be announced in episodes:https://www.buzzsprout.com/2405236/support 5  MUDDY WATERS Early Career Episode 5 is about the life and musical career of Blues Master Muddy Waters and his earlier years.  Muddy was born in Mississippi and is known as the ‘King of Chicago Blues’.  The titles of my releases the songs are taken from in this episode include Rhythm and Western by the Howlers and Courts of Lu Lu.   A music track playlist for this podcast is available on Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple, and YouTube for your listening pleasure. The musicians featured in the tracks on this episode are Bobby “Crow” Field, Bruce Jones, Danny Dozier, Gene Brandon, Gerry “Phareaux” Felton, Hugh Garraway, Jimmy Barnett, and Tommy Conner. Omar’s Picks for further study of copyrighted music not used in Episode 5 are Muddy Waters: His       Best from 1947 to 1955 on MCA Records, formerly Chess Records, Muddy Waters: His Best from     1956 to 1964, also released by MCA Records, and King of the Electric Blues on Sony Records.Visit my website for more info  www.omarandthehowlers.comThank you to Matthew Garza (Upwork.com) for his work mastering this podcast.Support the show
    38:28
  Episode 4 John Lee Hooker
    Send us a textSubscribe monthly to this podcast and be enrolled in opportunities to win free merchandise in supporter drawings announced in episodes:https://www.buzzsprout.com/2405236/support Episode 4 is about the life and musical career of Blues Master John Lee Hooker.  A native of Mississippi, Hooker is known as ‘King of the Boogie’.  He has been the major influence on my love for boogie-style music. The titles of releases on my label Big Guitar Music the songs are taken from in this episode include Boogie Man, Classic Live Performances of the 1990s vol.1, What’s Buggin’ You?, Muddy Springs Road, and Big Town Playboy. The musicians featured in the tracks on this episode are Chris Duarte, Derek O’Brien, Eve Monsees, Gary Primich, George Rains, George Reiff, Gerry “Phareaux” Felton, James Cotton, Jason Crisp, Malcolm “Papa Mali” Welbourne, Mike Buck, Nico Leophonte, Paul Junior, Rich Chilleri, Ronnie James, and Wes Starr.  I am on vocals and guitar (except on “Lone Star Boogie” and “Boogie Man”). Omar’s Picks for further study of copyrighted music not used in Episode 4 the Legendary Modern Recordings from 1945 to 1954, The Ultimate Collection, 1948 to 1990, and Alone on Rhino Records, the first concert and the second concert. Visit my website for more info  www.omarandthehowlers.com Thank you to Matthew Garza (Upwork.com) for his work mastering this podcast.Support the show
    47:19
  Episode 3 Jimmy Reed
    Send us a textSubscribe monthly to this podcast and be enrolled in opportunities to win free merchandise in supporter drawings to be announced in episodes:https://www.buzzsprout.com/2405236/supportEpisode 3 is about the life and musical career of Blues Master Jimmy Reed.  A native of the Mississippi Delta, Reed has had a huge impact on my career. The titles of my releases the songs are taken from in this episode include Too Much is Not Enough and Too Raw for Radio on my label Big Guitar Music.  The tracks from On the Jimmy Reed Highway were recorded on Ruf Records and used with permission. The musicians featured in the tracks on this episode are Barry Bihm, Bruce Jones, Derek O’Brien, Gary Clark, Jr., Gary Primich, Jake Dykes, Jay Moeller, Jimmie Vaughan, Jon Hahn, Kim Wilson, Lou Ann Barton, Richie Price, Ronnie James, and Wes Starr.  I am on vocals and guitar (except for On the Jimmy Reed Highway). Omar’s Picks for further study of copyrighted music not used in Episode 3 are More of the Best of Jimmy Reed on Vee Jay Records and Jimmy Rocks on Bear Family Records. Special thanks to Thomas Ruf from Ruf Records for granting permission to use tracks from On the Jimmy Reed Highway.Visit my website for more info  www.omarandthehowlers.com Thank you to Matthew Garza (Upwork.com) for his work mastering this podcast.Support the show
    44:36
  Episode 2 Howlin' Wolf
    Send us a textSubscribe monthly to this podcast and be enrolled in opportunities to win free merchandise in supporter drawings to be announced in episodes: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2405236/supportEpisode 2 is about the life and musical career of Blues Master Chester Burnett, also known as Howlin’ Wolf.  A Mississippi native, Howlin’ Wolf has been a tremendous influence on my career. The titles of my releases the songs are taken from in this episode include Courts of Lu Lu  and What’s Buggin’ You?  on my label Big Guitar Music. The tracks used from Runnin’ with the Wolf are from Provogue Records and used with permission. The musicians featured in the tracks on this episode are Bruce Jones, Casper Rawls, Derek O’Brien, Eve Monsees, Gene Brandon, Jason Crisp, Mark “Kaz” Kazanoff, Mike Buck, Nick Connolly, Nico Leophonte, Ronnie James, Ted Roddy, and Wes Starr. I am on vocals, guitar, and harmonica. Omar’s Picks for further study of copyrighted music not used in Episode 2 are Moaning in the Moonlight on Hallmark Records, tracks “Smokestack Lightnin’” and “I Asked for Water, She Gave Me Gasoline.” Howlin’ Wolf on Hallmark Records track “Howlin’ for My Baby/Howlin’ for My Darlin’.”  The London Howlin’ Wolf Sessions on Chess Records, track “The Red Rooster.” Special thanks to Ed and Simone Van Zijl at Provogue Records for granting permission to use tracks from Runnin’ with the Wolf.Visit my website for more info  www.omarandthehowlers.com Thank you to Matthew Garza (Upwork.com) for his work mastering this podcast. Support the show
    47:02

About Brown Shoes Blues

Omar Dykes from Omar and the Howlers created this podcast to educate fans about the Blues Masters, entertain the audience with personal stories about their influence on his career, and to emphasize the genre of the blues.
