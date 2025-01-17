Episode 3 Jimmy Reed

Episode 3 is about the life and musical career of Blues Master Jimmy Reed. A native of the Mississippi Delta, Reed has had a huge impact on my career. The titles of my releases the songs are taken from in this episode include Too Much is Not Enough and Too Raw for Radio on my label Big Guitar Music. The tracks from On the Jimmy Reed Highway were recorded on Ruf Records and used with permission. The musicians featured in the tracks on this episode are Barry Bihm, Bruce Jones, Derek O'Brien, Gary Clark, Jr., Gary Primich, Jake Dykes, Jay Moeller, Jimmie Vaughan, Jon Hahn, Kim Wilson, Lou Ann Barton, Richie Price, Ronnie James, and Wes Starr. I am on vocals and guitar (except for On the Jimmy Reed Highway). Omar's Picks for further study of copyrighted music not used in Episode 3 are More of the Best of Jimmy Reed on Vee Jay Records and Jimmy Rocks on Bear Family Records. Special thanks to Thomas Ruf from Ruf Records for granting permission to use tracks from On the Jimmy Reed Highway.Visit my website for more info www.omarandthehowlers.com Thank you to Matthew Garza (Upwork.com) for his work mastering this podcast.