Episode 6 Muddy Waters Later Career
Subscribe monthly to this podcast and be enrolled in opportunities to win free merchandise in supporter drawings to be announced in episodes:https://www.buzzsprout.com/2405236/supportor https://www.givesendgo.com/brownshoesblues 6 MUDDY WATERS Later Career Episode 6 is a continuation of the previous episode about the life and musical career of Blues Master Muddy Waters. This episode is about the later years of his career. Muddy was born in Mississippi and is known as the 'King of Chicago Blues'. The titles of releases on my label Big Guitar Music the songs are taken from in this episode include Rhythm and Western by the Howlers, Big Town Playboy, World Wide Open, and The Screamin' Cat. A music track playlist for this podcast is available on Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple, and YouTube for your listening pleasure. The musicians featured in the tracks on this episode are B E "Frosty" Smith, Bobby "Crow" Field, Chris Searles, Danny Dozier, Gary Clark Jr, Hugh Garraway, Jimmy Barnett, Malcolm "Papa Mali" Welbourne, Mark Hallman, Nick Connolly, Paul Jr, Robert McEntee, Ronnie James, Steve Kilmer, Tommy Conner, and Wes Starr. Omar's Picks for further study of copyrighted music not used in Episode 6 are Can't Get No Gridin', Chess Records, Muddy Mississippi Waters Live, Blue Sky Records, and One More Mile, MCA/Chess Records.Visit my website for more info www.omarandthehowlers.comThank you to Matthew Garza (Upwork.com) for his work mastering this podcast.