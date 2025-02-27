Brothers FM podcast - Macon music historian Jamie Weatherford
Co founder of Rock Candy Tours in Macon, GA, Jamie Weatherford is a wealth of knowledge about the history of music in middle Georgia and shares a few of the amazing and influential stories about the Macon City Auditorium and Macon's music history.
27:04
Brothers FM podcast - GABBA president Kyler Mosley
Host Russ Loyd talks with GABBA, The Georgia ABB Association, president Kyler Mosley about the upcoming Dickey Betts tribute show in Macon this weekend. Kyler talks about the Idlewild South farm, the Macon City Auditorium and Dickey Betts. Including a discussion on the, mostly unknown, 3rd verse to Ramblin' Man.Kyler is a true Macon music encyclopedia and this interview just scratches the surface of his historical knowledge.
25:44
Brothers FM podcast announcement
A podcast dedicated to the story and history of Allman Brothers Band, their extended musical family and their music. Gov't Mule, Warren Haynes, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi, Duane Betts, Devon Allman, Chuck Leavell and many more.