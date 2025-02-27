Powered by RND
Brothers FM

Podcast Brothers FM
Brothers FM
A podcast dedicated to the story and history of Allman Brothers Band, their extended musical family and their music. Gov't Mule, Warren Haynes, Tedeschi Trucks ...
Music

Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • Brothers FM podcast - Macon music historian Jamie Weatherford
    Co founder of Rock Candy Tours in Macon, GA, Jamie Weatherford is a wealth of knowledge about the history of music in middle Georgia and shares a few of the amazing and influential stories about the Macon City Auditorium and Macon's music history.
    --------  
    27:04
  • Brothers FM podcast - GABBA president Kyler Mosley
    Host Russ Loyd talks with GABBA, The Georgia ABB Association, president Kyler Mosley about the upcoming Dickey Betts tribute show in Macon this weekend. Kyler talks about the Idlewild South farm, the Macon City Auditorium and Dickey Betts. Including a discussion on the, mostly unknown, 3rd verse to Ramblin' Man.Kyler is a true Macon music encyclopedia and this interview just scratches the surface of his historical knowledge.
    --------  
    25:44
  • Brothers FM podcast announcement
    Announcing a podcast dedicated to the Allman Brothers Band, their extended musical family and their music.
    --------  
    0:35

About Brothers FM

Podcast website

