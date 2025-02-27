Brothers FM podcast - GABBA president Kyler Mosley

Host Russ Loyd talks with GABBA, The Georgia ABB Association, president Kyler Mosley about the upcoming Dickey Betts tribute show in Macon this weekend. Kyler talks about the Idlewild South farm, the Macon City Auditorium and Dickey Betts. Including a discussion on the, mostly unknown, 3rd verse to Ramblin' Man.Kyler is a true Macon music encyclopedia and this interview just scratches the surface of his historical knowledge.