It starts with a thermostat fight over sixty eight degrees versus seventy two, T Bigl'n and Chud picking a petty hill before the real conversation even begins. The actual topic is male isolation and friendship, and their guest brings real data to the table along with his own experience navigating fewer close friends as he got older. T argues losing touch is an attrition problem, something you schedule around before it costs you, while Chud insists it's about the moments you let slip, like never calling his friend Marcus during a divorce. They also dig into how men bond sideways through shared tasks like trucks and lifts, and what that quietly offloads onto a marriage. Chud gives the episode its best line, telling listeners to just "say 'I miss you' out loud to someone who'll find it weird." T Bigl'n won the argument. Chud won the room. This episode released August 4, 2026. Follow the show and tell us if Chud was actually right this time.

It starts over forty dollars T says Chud owes him for an oil change, and neither brother lets it go easy. The real topic is a solo contractor they call Receipts, a guest who built his business alone over ten years while raising three kids by himself, including one night his youngest asked if he was leaving too. The brothers split hard on the Lindsay Clancy trial, arguing what's actually been tested versus what's just being repeated, then split again on single-dad versus single-mom households, T leaning on his own five kids as proof, Chud pulling in outside data and admitting his real fear as a father of two daughters. Chud gets the line worth remembering: "It's called labor, T!" Listeners walk away with one plain household fix worth trying. T Bigl'n won the argument. Chud won the room. Released August 21, 2026. Follow Brother Wars to catch the rematch over Chud's mother joining the show.

The episode starts with the thermostat at sixty eight and both brothers acting like that number is a personal attack. The real subject is how Canada pulls its weight in North America, with guest Chud explaining the life he built after moving north and what it cost him to leave home. T Bigl'n presses the economic scorecard in hard numbers, while Chud keeps reaching for lived experience and local trade offs, and the gap between them never closes. A listener walks away knowing where the money actually moves, how it feels when that math lands inside a family, and why “I do inflation math on everything” is not just a joke. T Bigl'n has the sharper argument and keeps his voice level, Chud gets the line you remember and the pauses you hear, and the guest is treated like a man under cross examination, not a punchline. T Bigl'n won the argument. Chud won the room. Released August 26, 2026. Tell us which brother you think actually changed your mind.

About Brother Wars

About Brother Wars

About Brother Wars