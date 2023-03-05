Brokers, Bagmen, & Moles takes a fresh look at the FBI's most expensive undercover operation in history. Told through archival audio as well as new and exclusiv... More
Episode 05: The Informant?
Within a week of breaking the story, the press learned that the FBI came to Chicago’s exchanges partly in response to a complaint from a powerful agricultural company called Archer Daniels Midland. While that remains the popular narrative, Anjay’s sources convince him that the government has managed for decades to keep something about this case secret—but what, exactly? In this episode, we learn about the government’s attempts to get T-Bun and Ray Pace to cooperate with the investigation, and Anjay gets in touch with the guy who did.
5/17/2023
35:54
Episode 04: Scapegoats and Fat Cats
Pulitzer prize-winning journalist Bill Crawford broke the news of the undercover investigation in January 1989, when an unnamed source in Washington, D.C. tipped off the Chicago Tribune. The Trib’s initial stories billed the case as a tremendous win for the government, but right away, Crawford questioned if the government had missed its mark—could they perhaps have been gunning for the men in charge of the exchanges? Anjay then speaks with a former trader who worked closely with the longtime Merc boss, Leo Melamed, to learn about the underhanded political dealings that enabled the stunning transformation of this sleepy agricultural exchange—and the systemic corruption that followed.
5/10/2023
43:06
Episode 03: Knock Knock. Who's There?
The ‘80s were a time of tremendous growth on the floor, creating opportunities for guys like boxer Ray Pace. Ray went from working part-time on movie sets to trading for one of the largest brokerage groups at the Merc, ABS Partners. Little did he know, by 1987, he was standing next to an undercover agent. In the grand scheme of things, Ray was a small fish, so Anjay questions if his role with the controversial ABS is what put him on the Feds' radar. The agents say he committed felonies; Ray says he was just doing business the way he was taught. All this leads Anjay to a new idea: Was Ray just a scapegoat, a way for the FBI to cover up its own failure?
5/3/2023
36:50
Episode 02: T-Bun and the G Men
To understand this case, you need to meet the colorful cast of characters at its core: Chicago commodities traders. Meet part-time bookie, possible mob associate, and full-time trader Tony “T-Bun” Bonjourno. He’s a blue collar guy whose dad’s friend helped him get a job on the floor. Once there, T-Bun and his friends live a life beyond their wildest fantasies. T-Bun gives us our first glimpse of the FBI agents’ actions on the floor and tells an incredible story that might just be the answer to why this investigation ended prematurely.
4/26/2023
37:48
Episode 01: The Biggest Small Town in the World
In the 1980s, blue collar kids started making millions at Chicago’s commodities exchanges. This century-old boys' club was one of the best-kept secrets in the world until the FBI showed up and tried to end the party. The FBI investigation put the exchanges on front pages everywhere, but when the Feds packed up, business went back to usual—like they’d never been there. Thirty years later, former-trader-turned-Hollywood exec Anjay Nagpal thinks there's something strange about this case. He taps his Chicago connections and after a few calls, he's already poking holes in the government's long-accepted narrative of the investigation.
Brokers, Bagmen, & Moles takes a fresh look at the FBI's most expensive undercover operation in history. Told through archival audio as well as new and exclusive interviews with the people who were there, this financial thriller features host Anjay Nagpal investigating whether the Feds' 1987 attempt at exposing widespread corruption at Chicago's future exchanges was a huge success... or a massive failure. It all depends who you ask.