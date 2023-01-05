Madison Beer on The Half of It, Trolls, and The Beatles

Madison Beer talks with Rachel and Olivia about being discovered by Justin Bieber, her journey to stardom, and social media trolls. They also discuss The Beatles, prejudice against good-looking people, and Madison's new memoir. Madison Beer's memoir The Half of It, is on sale from April 25th: https://madisonbeer.lnk.to/TheHalfofIt