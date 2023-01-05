On Broad Ideas, Rachel Bilson is joined by long-time best friend Olivia Allen to talk about sex, mental health, their belief (or lack of) in ghosts, and so much... More
Tammin Sursok & Roxy Manning on Ovulating, Bad One Night Stands, and Slipping on Sperm
Tammin and Roxy, hosts of the Women On Top podcast, join Rachel and Olivia for a conversation ranging from parenting to slipping on sperm. They also discuss ovulating, weird kinks, bad hookups, and much more.
5/1/2023
2:01:18
Madison Beer on The Half of It, Trolls, and The Beatles
Madison Beer talks with Rachel and Olivia about being discovered by Justin Bieber, her journey to stardom, and social media trolls. They also discuss The Beatles, prejudice against good-looking people, and Madison’s new memoir.
Madison Beer’s memoir The Half of It, is on sale from April 25th: https://madisonbeer.lnk.to/TheHalfofIt
4/24/2023
2:01:45
Melinda Clarke on The O.C., Divorce, and the Dalai Lama
Melinda Clarke [Days of Our Lives, The O.C., CSI: Crime Scene Investigation] talks with Olivia and Rachel about The O.C. and Welcome to the OC, bitches!, her divorce, and self-growth. The three also discuss parenting, overcoming trauma, and eye-contact during sex.
4/17/2023
1:49:45
Emily Hampshire on Schitt’s Creek, Murder Houses, and Hypnotherapists
Emily Hampshire [Schitt’s Creek, 12 Monkeys, Snow Cake] talks with Olivia and Rachel about Canadian treats, Are You Afraid of the Dark, and freezing her eggs. They also discuss murder houses, hypnotherapists, and the taboo of female orgasm.
4/10/2023
2:12:00
Pokimane on Internet Stalkers, Beauty Standards, and Inspiring Girl Gamers
Pokimane, the world’s biggest female Twitch streamer, tells Rachel and Olivia about the ins and outs of streaming, internet stalkers, and game recommendations for casuals. They also discuss stalkers in the streamer space, how social media can affect young girls, and reality TV.
