Reframe Love: David & Heather

Our guests today are David and Heather Poole. They both grew up in the DFW area, David in Ferris and Heather in Mesquite. For the last 15 years, they have been in the small town of Palmer, Texas. They have a beautiful blended family that includes step, half, bio and foster siblings and hopefully someday adopted! David's photographic memory and the ability to never forget a face allows him to be a great communicator. Heather's background helps her relate to our foster children, which inspires them to take "God's next step for us is to go even more out of our comfort zone into sharing about foster care, advocating and even recruiting with in local churches." The Poole's story started because of one question: "Why would we need to experience the Great Comforter if our lives are already comfortable?"