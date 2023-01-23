Hi everyone, I’m Jason Curry President of TBHC Foster Care and Adoption. I am excited about our podcast called Bringing Kids Home. It is a monthly show that hel... More
Our guests today are Mark & Chelsea Reidland. The Reidland’s have lived in Fort Worth for 17 years. Their family consists of 6 children: 3 were added through adoption, and 3 are biological. They are in the golden age of parenting where all of their children are fairly self-sufficient. On top of parenting, they also help run a faith-based organization that equips, inspires, and recruits foster or adoptive families. The Reidland’s story is about learning to be faithful and just doing what God has asked of us at the risk of our comfort and preferences. They would love to encourage others to take the journey of helping vulnerable kids and families.
Our guests today are James and Tiffany Burns. James grew up in Florida and moved to East Texas when he was 12 while Tiffany was raised in Arlington Texas. Since 2020, they have lived on our Waxahachie campus as a foster family. They have 2 preteen boys and have almost always had the max number of foster kids in their home. Tiffany has always homeschooled the children and this year they are challenging themselves to play outside for 1000 hours. The Burns have seen the hand of God through their entire fostering journey as well as what support from other Christ-followers can do. They are passionate about foster care and the need for churches to step up and surround foster families.
Our guests today are David and Heather Poole. They both grew up in the DFW area, David in Ferris and Heather in Mesquite. For the last 15 years, they have been in the small town of Palmer, Texas. They have a beautiful blended family that includes step, half, bio and foster siblings and hopefully someday adopted! David’s photographic memory and the ability to never forget a face allows him to be a great communicator. Heather’s background helps her relate to our foster children, which inspires them to take “God’s next step for us is to go even more out of our comfort zone into sharing about foster care, advocating and even recruiting with in local churches.” The Poole’s story started because of one question: “Why would we need to experience the Great Comforter if our lives are already comfortable?”
Our guest today is Doug and Holly Yount. They both grew up in East Texas, Doug in Carthage and Holly in Jacksonville. Since 2021, they have lived in Granbury. Both have served the general public, Doug as a police officer, and Holly loves to teach. They have 3 children, a son, and twin daughters. Evan (23) and the twins, Andi and Alex recently turned 18. Andi and Alex are the first set of twins that were adopted through TBHC’s Private Infant Program. Holly has a history of twins that run on her side of the family, so you could say God had prepared their family for this adoption. The Yount’s story shows the ‘perfect picture of God’s love for us.’ They join the podcast today because “there are so many children who need the love of a parent dedicated to raising them… What better way to demonstrate God’s love?”
Our guests today are Amber Mullenax, our Adoption Case Manager, and Dana Holt, our Regional Foster Care and Adoption Director, who is stationed in Odessa. We have a super interesting and touching story to share today.
Amber has been with TBHC since November 2021. She came with the personal experience of being a birth mother herself. Dana became acquainted with Amber shortly after the adoption was completed.
She joins the podcast to share her passion for reaching birth moms who feel that they have no options.
Hi everyone, I’m Jason Curry President of TBHC Foster Care and Adoption. I am excited about our podcast called Bringing Kids Home. It is a monthly show that helps tell stories of adoption and foster care and get the word out so more people know how to support children in need.
