Podcast Bring the Mothers Home
Joy Anderson
If you're a purpose-driven female entrepreneur who is passionate about building your own business and fulfilling your mission without sacrificing your family, t...
EducationSelf-ImprovementBusinessEntrepreneurshipKids & FamilyParenting
If you're a purpose-driven female entrepreneur who is passionate about building your own business and fulfilling your mission without sacrificing your family, t...
Available Episodes

5 of 6
  • 5. The Phoenix Journey: What If You Could Write the Ending to Your Own Story?
    What if you could write the ending to your own story? What if you could script your future? What if you could map out what you were experiencing and know what fears and trials were coming up next... and how to overcome them? What if you could finally stop holding yourself back and stop giving up on yourself so you could actually achieve every goal you set out to accomplish... and finally transform into who you're made to be? It was THAT question... and my 10 years of failing to transform into who I was made to be... that led to the ultimate discovery of my life: The Phoenix Journey framework!
    7/8/2023
    47:34
  • 4. If You Don't Learn the Lesson, the Lesson Will Keep Repeating Itself
    On May 26, 2023, I got this idea… this crazy idea… that if proven true… would help me break the chains of an addiction I had been battling for 10 years… would help me overcome the depression that had held me hostage every day of those 10 years… and would finally help me become who I was made to be so I could serve finally this mission… and step into my true identity… the true Joy… And in that fourth story, I'll share how I did indeed prove the framework true, and proved it true for 50 other women as well… and now, I'm bringing that framework to you. It's called: The Phoenix Journey, and it will help you overcome your fears, depression, and self-sabotaging behaviors in just 3 days so you can be in alignment with your mind and body, become who you are made to be, and finally fulfill your mission!
    7/7/2023
    22:35
  • 3. The Real Meaning of "Bring the Mothers Home"
    7/6/2023 
    7/6/2023
    42:27
  • 2. From a Dream to a Nightmare
    7/6/2023 
    7/6/2023
    51:25
  • 1. Living my "Best Life" in the Mountains, Lakes, and Evergreens
    7/6/2023
    7/6/2023
    23:20

About Bring the Mothers Home

If you're a purpose-driven female entrepreneur who is passionate about building your own business and fulfilling your mission without sacrificing your family, then join the Bring the Mothers Home movement... where we'll help you gain clarity, confidence, and courage to rise to your full potential and become who you were made to be! I'm your host Joy Anderson, and this is the Bring the Mothers Home podcast.
