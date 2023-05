Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Premiere Recap, ‘Queen to Be’

On this podcast, the Dark Walk Crew of Kirsten MacInnis (@kirstensaidwhat), Geneva Guadalupe (@peaceloveGen), Sarah Carradine (@sarahcarradine) and Sasha Joseph (@funsize_04) recap the the series premiere. The post Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Premiere Recap, ‘Queen to Be’ appeared first on PostShowRecaps.com.