Du Liang, a film producer / "I see what a big market we have. Russians and Chinese have."
He is engaged in the release of Russian films in the Chinese market. Du Liang told Olga Bubnova, a TV BRICS correspondent, about the work of producers and marketers in promoting Russian films, why Moving Up was a success in China, but the film with Jackie Chan was not, and explained what it is required to do to win the hearts of Chinese viewers.
8/4/2023
15:57
Nikolay Tsiskaridze: "There are only three schools of classical ballet in the world / in St Petersburg, in Moscow and in Paris. That's all!"
Nikolay Tsiskaridze, people's artist of Russia, told Olga Bubnova, a TV BRICS correspondent, about the development of ballet schools in Russia, what other regions of Russia will become ballet centers, and what are the relations with foreign ballet universities.
7/21/2023
10:14
Oleg Roy, writer / "God blessed me to wield a pen, and all the rest is nothing but exercises"
Why does the writer quarrel with the characters of his books? How to learn to understand women? And how many hours do you need to sleep to write best-sellers? Oleg Roy has told about these and many other things to the tvbrics.com reporter Olga Bubnova.
7/7/2023
15:46
Mike Nicholas Sango, ambassador of Zimbabwe / «We are at the very beginning of our great joint way»
Mike Nicholas Sango is a diplomat, brigadier general, who was appointed Zimbabwe's ambassador to the Russian Federation in July 2015. He was born on the 5 of December, 1955 in Zimbabwe. Mike Nicholas Sango holds a Masters in International Relations from University of Zimbabwe and a Masters in Business Administration from the Zimbabwe Open University.
Sango was attested in the army and held various high-level posts such as military adviser in Zimbabwe’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations.
Mike Nicholas Sango gave an interview to TV BRICS correspondent Svetlana Kukava.
6/23/2023
18:10
Jacob Francis Mudenda, Speaker of Parliament of Zimbabwe / "The Presidents of Russia and Zimbabwe have warm and friendly relations"
How strong is the climatic difference between Moscow and the capital of Zimbabwe? What do Russian residents know about the cultural life of Zimbabwe? How many of Russian travellers come to the country? What are the most popular sights in Zimbabwe?Jacob Francis Mudenda, Speaker of Parliament of Zimbabwe, spoke about this in an interview with Daria Ivankova.
