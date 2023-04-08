Du Liang, a film producer / "I see what a big market we have. Russians and Chinese have."

He is engaged in the release of Russian films in the Chinese market. Du Liang told Olga Bubnova, a TV BRICS correspondent, about the work of producers and marketers in promoting Russian films, why Moving Up was a success in China, but the film with Jackie Chan was not, and explained what it is required to do to win the hearts of Chinese viewers.