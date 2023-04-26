Brianna is the bestselling author of the books 101 Essays The Will Change The Way You Think, The Mountain Is You, Salt Water, Ceremony, When You're Ready, This ... More
Self-Confidence Is Not Found, It’s Built
Brianna Wiest discusses the construction of self-confidence in the latest episode of her podcast, "Self-Confidence Is Not Found, It's Built." Wiest puts the spotlight on the essential role of action in overcoming fear and self-doubt. Instead of waiting for perfect moments or external validation, she highlights the importance of taking small, consistent steps towards our goals. Through her insightful conversation, Wiest guides listeners on how to be architects of their self-belief and to build a resilient mindset.
7 Ways You’re "Upper Limiting" Your Own Life
Brianna Wiest discusses the concept of "joy extinguishers" and how they limit our ability to experience positivity and growth in our lives. She introduces the idea of an "upper limit," which is the amount of positive feeling we are comfortable with having in our lives, and explains how becoming aware of and expanding our upper limit is crucial for personal development and creating the life we want. Through her insights and references to Gay Hendrix's book, "The Big Leap," Brianna provides practical ways to recognize and overcome the unconscious patterns that hold us back from reaching our full potential.
