Breathe: The Stress Less Podcast is dedicated to refreshing your soul with rest and sparking joy, so you can feel God’s love and peace. We'll walk you through s... More
How to Say No to Fear & Yes to God PLUS What's the Difference Between Secular & Biblical Meditation?
We all want to start anew and spring is in the air. But, how do we let go of our fear and say yes to the new things God has for us?
Learn how to let go of roles and responsibilities instead of holding yourself back because of fear.
Plus, with secular meditation so popular in our culture as stress relief tool, what is the difference between secular and biblical meditation?
Soul Care coach Bonnie answers this question and will guide you in a special episode to guide you in biblical meditation so you can say yes to God and say no to fear. Learn scientific tips based on scripture to help ease anxiety.
Learn to:
Set your heart free from fear of uncertain and anxiety using God’s Word
What is the difference between secular and biblical meditation for stress relief
How to slow down to savor God’s peace and presence
Enjoy a guided audio quiet time using the Lectio Divina – “divine reading” method
Scripture: “I run in the path of your commands for you have set my heart free.” Psalm 119:32
Soul Care Tip: This week, Bonnie talks to us about meditation for stress relief
5/2/2023
19:56
Is It Burnout Or Is God Stretching You? 4 Signs to Know the Difference PLUS 4 Mental Health Benefits of Stories #68
How do we know we’ve entered a season of burnout and really need to make some changes – or maybe the Lord is saying it’s time to grow and God’s stretching you in order to grow? Bonnie shares 4 signs to know the difference between pushing through or it’s time to make changes that may be disruptive, but necessary.
Learn how the pick-yourself-up-by-the-boostraps mindset may not be how God is calling you to walk with him in your current season of faith.
Soul Care coach Bonnie will share answers to these questions. Learn scientific tips based on scripture to help ease anxiety.
Learn to:
Understand the difference between burnout and a season of being stretched in order to grow
Identify signs in 4 areas of wellness that signal burnout: emotional, physical, spiritual and social
4 Mental Health Benefits Listening to Stories
How being too strong doesn’t mean you’re more spiritual & hurts you
Breath Prayer: Inhale: When I feel afraid. Exhale: I will trust in you.
Scripture: When I feel afraid, I will trust in YouSoul Care Tip: Listening to stories, Taking a Walk, and Relaxing Benefits of Activating Your Auditory Senses
4/24/2023
20:10
The Antidote to Stress & Fatigue + The Surprising Causes – Plus Raising Stress-Resilient Kids
Ever feel fatigued but not sure why? Most of us don’t run marathons, yet we find ourselves sluggish after a day of sitting at our desks. Guess what causes more fatigue: food deprivation or social isolation?
As people of faith, how can we respond to fatigue and feel renewed with vitality the way God designed for our emotions and bodies?
As parents of faith, how do we raise children to be stress-resilient, so they aren’t fatigued and practice healthy mental health habits?
Soul Care coach Bonnie Gray will share answers to these questions. Learn scientific tips based on scripture to help ease anxiety.
Learn to:
The one key ingredient that will help you to raise your kids to be stress-resilient and protect their mental health well-being
The surprising reason why your body gets fatigued and how to renew your energy levels (and it doesn’t involve the gym)
Create this one rhythm to recover from stress from the work week & kid’s schoolwork
Right brain and left brain anxiety and how God created your body to respond to stress & to recover
Breath Prayer: Inhale: When I pass through the waters. Exhale: You will be with me.
Scripture: When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned; the flames will not set you ablaze.” Is. 43:2Soul Care Tip: Family Adventures, The joy of anticipation, novelty, and power of new experiences
4/17/2023
26:42
Coping with Anxiety from Traumatic Events (like the Nashville Shooting) #66
When the news is so discouraging and traumatic events trigger anxiety, how do we cope? As you scroll through news stories, you are absorbing stress and triggering anxiety.
As people of faith, how can we release the stress and still live in this world? We don’t live in a bubble - where we are Pollyanna and “everything is fine” - yet we don’t want to run around like the “The sky is falling."
Soul Care coach Bonnie answers, “Where is that balance? Where is that godly response & perspective?” This episode will help you to learn scientific tips based on scripture to help ease anxiety.
Learn to:
Why reading the news triggers the body’s stress response
How to practice the power of listening & being present even when you feel fear
3 Ways to respond to discouraging news based on scripture & science to create a shield to guard against anxiety: sharing kindness, helping someone, and smile
How to lower the stress hormone cortisol and release calming hormone serotonin to stop the panic
How do we respond to discouraging news?
Breath Prayer: Inhale: When I pass through the waters. Exhale: You will be with me.
The Power of Gaze
Scripture: “We are hard pressed on every side, but not crushed; perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but not abandoned; struck down, but not destroyed (2 Cor.4:7-9).Soul Care Tip: 5 practices: Show Kindness, Help Someone, Smile, The Gaze, In-Person Get-togethers
4/10/2023
29:04
3 Ways to Break Free from Stress, Worry & Anxiety
Feel weary, but don’t know how to stop worrying? Want to find your joy, but feel exhausted overthinking? Learn how to respond to stress and stop anxiety using three.
Soul care coach Bonnie shares 3 key ways to lower stress hormone cortisol and release calming hormone serotonin to restore God’s peace and calm.
This episode will help you to learn scientific tips based on scripture to help ease anxiety and sleep better.
Learn to:
Replace the lie that triggers anxiety with the truth to set you free
Breath Prayers: How to activate your body’s Rest Response & restore peace to your emotions
Left Brain & Right Brain Science: How to turn off anxiety the way God designed your nervous system to work
Heal burnout using a powerful soul care technique in any situation to stop anxiety right away
Scripture: “Be still, and know that I am God” (Psalm 46:10). Soul Care Tip: UCLA Brain imaging study to show how naming stressors lower anxiety, power of journaling, pursed lip breathing technique.
