Breathe: The Stress Less Podcast

How to Say No to Fear & Yes to God PLUS What's the Difference Between Secular & Biblical Meditation?

We all want to start anew and spring is in the air. But, how do we let go of our fear and say yes to the new things God has for us? Learn how to let go of roles and responsibilities instead of holding yourself back because of fear. Plus, with secular meditation so popular in our culture as stress relief tool, what is the difference between secular and biblical meditation? Soul Care coach Bonnie answers this question and will guide you in a special episode to guide you in biblical meditation so you can say yes to God and say no to fear. Learn scientific tips based on scripture to help ease anxiety. Learn to: Set your heart free from fear of uncertain and anxiety using God's Word What is the difference between secular and biblical meditation for stress relief How to slow down to savor God's peace and presence Enjoy a guided audio quiet time using the Lectio Divina – "divine reading" method Scripture: "I run in the path of your commands for you have set my heart free." Psalm 119:32 Soul Care Tip: This week, Bonnie talks to us about meditation for stress relief