Audible Originals / AT WILL MEDIA
    In a genre-redefining first, Breakthrough bursts onto the singing competition scene with an electrifying, audio-only series that strips away the superficial to reaffirm what matters most: pure talent. The captivating new Audible Original invites listeners on an intimate musical journey where it doesn't matter what you look like or who you know, just how you sound. Based solely on what they hear, expert celebrity judges Kelly Rowland (Destiny's Child, The X Factor) and Sara Bareilles (Waitress, Into the Woods, Girls5eva) coach and evaluate five undiscovered artists as host Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, Blindspotting, The Little Mermaid) leads competitors through a series of high-stakes singing and songwriting challenges for one top spot.As musically gifted as they are artistically unique, each finalist is driven by the same dream: to become music's next must-listen. But to break through, they'll have to dig deep, pushing their vocal, songwriting, and recording chops to their absolute limits while keeping their feet (and emotions) firmly grounded. With Kelly and Sara leading the way, each contestant will discover just how bright their star can shine as they remind each of us that pure talent is never just a shot in the dark.This is an Audible Original, produced by At Will Media.
    5/1/2023
About Breakthrough

In a genre-redefining first, Breakthrough bursts onto the singing competition scene with an electrifying, audio-only series that strips away the superficial to reaffirm what matters most: pure talent. The captivating new Audible Original invites listeners on an intimate musical journey where it doesn't matter what you look like or who you know, just how you sound. Based solely on what they hear, expert celebrity judges Kelly Rowland (Destiny’s Child, The X Factor) and Sara Bareilles (Waitress, Into the Woods, Girls5eva) coach and evaluate five undiscovered artists as host Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, Blindspotting, The Little Mermaid) leads competitors through a series of high-stakes singing and songwriting challenges for one top spot.

As musically gifted as they are artistically unique, each finalist is driven by the same dream: to become music’s next must-listen. But to break through, they’ll have to dig deep, pushing their vocal, songwriting, and recording chops to their absolute limits while keeping their feet (and emotions) firmly grounded. With Kelly and Sara leading the way, each contestant will discover just how bright their star can shine as they remind each of us that pure talent is never just a shot in the dark.

This is an Audible Original, produced by At Will Media.

