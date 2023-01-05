The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast

Coach Prime’s not wasting time, fixing the expanded CFP schedule & should we be worried about Alabama?

FOX Sports’ lead college football analyst Joel Klatt gives his thoughts on Deion Sanders’ unprecedented roster flip at Colorado and whether Coach Prime has anything to apologize for. He then discusses the transfer of Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner to Alabama and whether this is a sign that we should be worried about the Crimson Tide next season. Joel also reacts to the expanded College Football Playoff schedule and makes his proposal for how to improve it in the future. Finally, Joel gives Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark credit for continuing to think outside the box with his reported interest in playing games in Mexico. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices