The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast

Klatt’s Post-Spring Top 25 Rankings for the 2023 Season
FOX Sports’ lead college football analyst Joel Klatt reveals his post-spring Top 25 rankings for the upcoming college football season. With several top teams still sorting out their QB situations, Joel breaks down why he still has faith in teams like Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama to stay at the top while Michigan finds itself with the luxury of a very experienced returning roster. He also dives into why he is encouraged by what is happening at USC and Clemson but offers caution for a program like Florida State who is coming off a surprising 10-win season. Texas and Oklahoma also find places in his Top 25 as they look to reclaim their spots at the top of the Big 12.
5/15/2023
30:39
Coach Prime’s not wasting time, fixing the expanded CFP schedule & should we be worried about Alabama?
FOX Sports’ lead college football analyst Joel Klatt gives his thoughts on Deion Sanders’ unprecedented roster flip at Colorado and whether Coach Prime has anything to apologize for. He then discusses the transfer of Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner to Alabama and whether this is a sign that we should be worried about the Crimson Tide next season. Joel also reacts to the expanded College Football Playoff schedule and makes his proposal for how to improve it in the future. Finally, Joel gives Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark credit for continuing to think outside the box with his reported interest in playing games in Mexico.
5/8/2023
33:15
NFL Draft Winners and Favorite Picks plus Klatt’s Top 10 Prospects in the 2024 Draft
FOX Sports’ lead college football analyst Joel Klatt is back from covering the Draft in Kansas City. He's ready to declare which teams won the Draft and reveal his favorite picks, which includes an emotional selection by the Dallas Cowboys. Then Joel dives into who should be blamed for Will Levis’ slide out of the First Round. Finally, it is time to look ahead to next year as Klatt ranks his Top 10 Prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft.
5/1/2023
35:49
Peter Schrager’s latest intel heading into the NFL Draft
FOX Sports’ lead college football analyst Joel Klatt is joined by FOX Sports and NFL Network’s Peter Schrager to discuss his latest inside info heading into the NFL Draft. The two discuss how much the S2 Cognitive Test results are playing into teams’ evaluations and the chances that Ohio St QB C.J. Stroud could slide in the draft after his reported low score. They then get into how high and also how low some of the top prospects could go on Thursday night including Georgia DT Jalen Carter and Texas RB Bijan Robinson.
4/26/2023
30:52
Klatt’s Final 2023 NFL Mock Draft and the Coach Prime Effect
FOX Sports’ lead college football analyst Joel Klatt reveals his final Mock Draft ahead of this week’s NFL Draft. Joel weighs in on the controversy surrounding the #2 pick and whether Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud should be selected by the Houston Texans. He also answers the questions of where Florida QB Anthony Richardson will land in the Top 10 and how high Texas RB Bijan Robinson will go. Later in his Mock, Klatt has the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys both picking up offensive weapons and the Kansas City Chiefs finding a way to surround Patrick Mahomes with another dynamic playmaker.Then Joel breaks down the impact of Colorado selling out their nationally televised Spring Game and how the hiring of Deion Sanders has already had a huge effect not only on the team on the field but the university as a whole.
Joel Klatt breaks down the biggest topics in the world of college football. Joel relies on his experience on the field, detailed film analysis and unmatched preparation to give you the most consistent, fair and best analysis in the sport. Each week, Joel dives into his Top 10 teams, answers questions and discusses the biggest storylines in college football.