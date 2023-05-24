The Alcohol Minimalist podcast is dedicated to helping habit drinkers and adult children of alcoholics to change their drinking habits and create a peaceful rel... More
Using Meditation to Change Your Drinking with Rory Kinsella
This week on the podcast I'm talking with Rory Kinsella about his work helping people to change their relationship with alcohol using Vedic meditation. Rory Kinsella is a writer and Vedic Meditation teacher based in Sydney, Australia. A former hard-drinking musician and journalist, he quit alcohol in 2017 and has written widely about his experiences, including in the Sydney Morning Herald. He is the creator of the Wise Monkey Way online program to help people change their relationship with alcohol through meditation, has contributed meditations to apps such as Insight Timer and Meditation Studio and has taught meditation at some of Australia's biggest companies.He teaches an effortless style of meditation using a mantra that allows the mind to move beyond thoughts to a place of stillness within.
6/21/2023
49:42
Another Hangover? Why Can't I EVER Learn?
This week on the podcast I'm talking about our thoughts around mistakes and misteps and why self-compassion is hard for some of us.
6/14/2023
26:57
Is What You're Doing Good Enough to Change Your Drinking Habits?
This week on the podcast we're tackling the idea of "what's enough" to change your drinking. Here's a hint: Whatever you're doing...it's enough.
6/7/2023
25:29
Chasing the "Buzz" of Alcohol
This week on the podcast I'm talking about chasing the "buzz" with alcohol. I'm covering what happens in our brains when alcohol impacts our neurochemistry and how it works to create the buzz that we feel. I'm also covering tolerance, the biphasic effect of alcohol and when the negative consequences increase.
5/31/2023
29:16
Identifying as an Alcohol Minimalist
This week on the podcast I'm talking about identifying as an alcohol minimalist. If you want to create sustainable change in your life,it's more than just focusing on changing your behavior. To become someone who desires alcohol less, you have to change your thinking around alcohol and about who you are as a drinker.
The Alcohol Minimalist podcast is dedicated to helping habit drinkers and adult children of alcoholics to change their drinking habits and create a peaceful relationship with alcohol: past, present and future.
We are proof positive that you can break unbreakable habits and create a peaceful relationship with alcohol.
Becoming an alcohol minimalist means:
Choosing how to include alcohol in our lives following low-risk guidelines.
Freedom from anxiety around alcohol use.
Less alcohol without feeling deprived.
Using the power of our own brains to overcome our past patterns and choose peace.
The Alcohol Minimalist Podcast explores the science behind alcohol and analyzes physical and mental wellness to empower choice. You have the power to change your relationship with alcohol, you are not sick, broken and it's not your genes!
This show is intended for educational purposes and does not constitute medical advice. If you are physically dependent on alcohol, please seek medical help to reduce your drinking.