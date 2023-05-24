Using Meditation to Change Your Drinking with Rory Kinsella

This week on the podcast I'm talking with Rory Kinsella about his work helping people to change their relationship with alcohol using Vedic meditation. Rory Kinsella is a writer and Vedic Meditation teacher based in Sydney, Australia. A former hard-drinking musician and journalist, he quit alcohol in 2017 and has written widely about his experiences, including in the Sydney Morning Herald. He is the creator of the Wise Monkey Way online program to help people change their relationship with alcohol through meditation, has contributed meditations to apps such as Insight Timer and Meditation Studio and has taught meditation at some of Australia's biggest companies. He teaches an effortless style of meditation using a mantra that allows the mind to move beyond thoughts to a place of stillness within.