Breakdown: The Trump Indictment

S10 Ep. 0: The Trump Indictment - Coming Wednesday

The barricades around the Fulton County courthouse are up. Intersections are blocked off and officials in Atlanta have been warned to get ready. For more than a year, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and its award-winning podcast Breakdown closely followed the special grand jury that accumulated evidence against former president Donald Trump and his allies for what happened in Georgia follow the 2020 election. Breakdown will turn a new page on Wednesday when we release the premiere episode of Season 10: The Trump Indictment, which will focus on the criminal case. Any day now, we are expecting a racketeering indictment against the former president, who is leading all of his GOP contenders in race for the 2024 nomination. Overseeing the case is Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. She is an experienced prosecutor who used the state's racketeering law to convict teachers and educators in one of the most widespread test-cheating scandals in U.S. history. She has also recruited one of the country's top experts on RICO to join her office and who will almost certainly draft the Trump indictment. Very soon we expect to see Willis' version of events. So to hear our in-depth report of this historic case, please follow Breakdown on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcasting platform.