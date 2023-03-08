Breakdown: The Trump Indictment

True crime investigations from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Veteran legal affairs journalist Bill Rankin takes you inside the courtroom to break down the s...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 129
S10 Ep.2: The Enterprise
At the end of a very long day, a Fulton County grand jury returned a 97-page, 41-count indictment against former President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies.
Episode 2 – “The Enterprise” – of Season 10 – “The Trump Indictment” of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast takes a look at the sweeping racketeering indictment and who is charged.
Some of the defendants are extremely well known, such as a former mayor of New York and a former White House chief of staff. But a few others – such as an Atlanta bail bondsman and a Republican strategist – were not on most legal experts’ radar.
This Breakdown episode also looks ahead at what is to come – the surrender of Trump and his 18 co-defendants to Fulton County authorities in the days ahead and possible legal strategies that will come into play.
Follow the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcasting platform.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
8/15/2023
23:19
S10 Ep.1: How We Got Here
The first episode of the new season of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast will catch listeners up on how Fulton County prosecutors have accumulated evidence against Donald Trump and his allies.
‘How We Got Here’ of Breakdown’s Season 10 – ‘The Trump Indictment’ – also looks ahead as to what kind of indictment a seated grand jury could hand up in the days ahead. It is widely expected that District Attorney Fani Willis will ask the panel to issue a racketeering indictment against Trump and others for alleged criminal interference with the 2020 presidential election.
All signs point to charges being brought very soon. Orange barricades have been installed around the Fulton courthouse. Intersections have been blocked off. And local officials have been warned to get ready.
Follow the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcasting platform.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
8/9/2023
42:16
S10 Ep. 0: The Trump Indictment - Coming Wednesday
The barricades around the Fulton County courthouse are up. Intersections are blocked off and officials in Atlanta have been warned to get ready.
For more than a year, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and its award-winning podcast Breakdown closely followed the special grand jury that accumulated evidence against former president Donald Trump and his allies for what happened in Georgia follow the 2020 election.
Breakdown will turn a new page on Wednesday when we release the premiere episode of Season 10: The Trump Indictment, which will focus on the criminal case.
Any day now, we are expecting a racketeering indictment against the former president, who is leading all of his GOP contenders in race for the 2024 nomination.
Overseeing the case is Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. She is an experienced prosecutor who used the state’s racketeering law to convict teachers and educators in one of the most widespread test-cheating scandals in U.S. history. She has also recruited one of the country’s top experts on RICO to join her office and who will almost certainly draft the Trump indictment.
Very soon we expect to see Willis’ version of events.
So to hear our in-depth report of this historic case, please follow Breakdown on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcasting platform.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
8/8/2023
2:06
S9 Ep. 31: What’s next?
In the final episode of this season’s “Breakdown” podcast by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, hosts Bill Rankin and Tamar Hallerman examine the recent federal indictment against former President Donald Trump in Washington and look ahead to what is about to happen in Fulton County.
Episode 31 notes how much of what the podcast previously reported as to what happened in Georgia after the 2020 presidential election is part of the indictment obtained by special counsel Jack Smith.
And the episode explains how the upcoming indictment in Fulton could be, in the long run, more consequential than the classified documents case in South Florida and the election interference case in Washington. That’s because if Trump is convicted in one or both of them, he could try to pardon himself if he is reelected to the presidency or he could be pardoned if another GOP contender is voted into the White House. That would not apply to the case being brought in Georgia.
You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcasting platform.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
8/3/2023
35:31
S9 Ep. 30: We’re Still Waiting
The latest Breakdown episode catches listeners up on developments since former President Donald Trump was indicted in Miami in the classified documents case.
A day after that indictment was unsealed, Trump returned to Georgia to address a gathering of the state Republican Party. He used the occasion to insult Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and repeat his false claims about the 2020 presidential election.
A few days later, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger issued a challenge to the former president, suggesting they have a debate about what really occurred in Georgia.
Episode 30, “We’re Still Waiting,” of Breakdown’s Season 9, “The Trump Grand Jury,” explores disclosures involving data firms the Trump campaign hired after the 2020 election and the slate of “alternate” Georgia GOP electors who cast Electoral College votes for Trump.
The episode also provides a final update on Breakdown’s popular Season 2, “Death in a Hot Car – Mistake or Murder?” That is the sensational case where Justin Ross Harris left his 22-month-old son Cooper to die in his hot SUV.
You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcasting platform.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
True crime investigations from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Veteran legal affairs journalist Bill Rankin takes you inside the courtroom to break down the story and the criminal justice system. This award-winning series investigates Georgia’s most important cases with fact-based reporting. Season 10 will focus on the historic indictment of former President Donald Trump in Fulton County, Georgia, led by District Attorney Fani Willis. Co-hosted by senior reporter Tamar Hallerman and editor Shannon McCaffrey. Learn more about our reporting at ajc.com/breakdown.