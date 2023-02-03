Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Brazuca Sounds in the App
Listen to Brazuca Sounds in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsMusic
Brazuca Sounds

Brazuca Sounds

Podcast Brazuca Sounds
Podcast Brazuca Sounds

Brazuca Sounds

Leandro Vignoli
add
A podcast about Brazilian music of all styles, decades, and genres hosted by Leandro Vignoli. Follow updates on Instagram: @brazucasounds. Playlist with all... More
Music
A podcast about Brazilian music of all styles, decades, and genres hosted by Leandro Vignoli. Follow updates on Instagram: @brazucasounds. Playlist with all... More

Available Episodes

5 of 49
  • Brazuca Sounds #49 - New Sounds of Brazil
    In episode #49, we introduce a new wave of Brazilian music by presenting albums released in 2023 by Iara Rennó (pictured), Rodrigo Campos, and Bike. They all come out of São Paulo, summarizing a great variety of different genres, styles, and sounds historically being produced by the big city. Then we also quickly review the latest work by artists such as Glue Trip (Paraíba), Bala Desejo (Rio de Janeiro), Rafael Martini (Minas Gerais), Lucas Santanna (Bahia), and Criolo (São Paulo). Follow our playlist on Spotify "Soundtrack: Brazuca Sounds".  --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/brazucasounds/message
    5/16/2023
    32:44
  • Brazuca Sounds #48 - Brazilian Soul, Funk & Disco
    In episode #48, we expand on the Brazilian soul and funk from Episode #11 and Episode #12 . We put together a list of great albums influenced by soul and funk blended with the Brazuca touch of regional rhythms. Among the artists discussed are Som Nosso de Cada Dia, União Black, Zeca do Trombone e Roberto Sax, obscure jams by Franko Xavier, Abaeté and Don Beto, and megahits such as "Black Coco" and "Olhos Coloridos". We finished our podcast by celebrating albums released by funk icons Cassiano and Wilson Simonal. Follow our playlist on Spotify "Soundtrack: Brazuca Sounds".  --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/brazucasounds/message
    4/21/2023
    38:16
  • Brazuca Sounds #47 - João Donato - Quem é Quem (1973)
    In episode #47 we celebrate the album "Quem é Quem" by João Donato, released 50 years ago in September 1973. After a terrible divorce, Donato left the United States after 12 years and put together a great group of musicians, songwriters, and producers. A master on the piano (and accordion), "Quem é Quem" also shows João Donato singing for the first time, and playing the Fender Rhodes, encouraged by producer Marcos Valle. A commercial failure upon its release by the record label Odeon, the album gained a cult status over the years. Follow our playlist on Spotify: "Soundtrack: Brazuca Sounds". --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/brazucasounds/message
    3/28/2023
    35:21
  • Brazuca Sounds #46 - Brazilian Carnaval: Explained
    In episode #46, we talk about Samba-Enredo, a sub-genre of modern samba made specifically for Carnaval. "Samba-enredo" translates literally as samba-theme, played by a samba school to narrate a historical event in a lyrical form. Over the years, however, many of those songs became popular beyond the Carnaval parade in February, even being recorded by famous artists. We introduce you to some of these songs such as "Liberdade, Liberdade", "Festa Para um Rei Negro", "É Hoje", and artists such as Martinho da Vila, Originais do Samba, Simone, Marisa Monte. Among the most popular samba schools are Mangueira, Portela, Salgueiro, Império Serrano, and each group has 70 minutes to present by crossing a 530 metres avenue called the Sambadrome. The drumming section (bateria) of every samba school is composed of around 250-300 musicians playing a variety of percussive instruments.  Follow our playlist on Spotify to listen to all songs played in full:  "Soundtrack: Brazuca Sounds". --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/brazucasounds/message
    3/2/2023
    29:12
  • Brazuca Sounds #45 - History of Samba in 25 Songs
    In episode #45, we tell the history of samba in Brazil over 100 years. From its early days and songwriters like Noel Rosa, Ismael Silva (pictured), and "the singer of the masses", Orlando Silva, to more contemporary samba-makers such as João Nogueira, Candeia, and Zeca Pagodinho. We also play indispensable songs from Cartola, Carlos Cachaça, Adoniran Barnosa, and Bezerra da Silva by discussing the different sub-genres of samba such as Partido Alto, Pagode, Samba-Canção, Samba de Roda, and much more. Also mentioned: Aracy de Almeida, Elizeth Cardoso, Lupicínio Rodrigues, Jamelão, Nelson Sargento, Paulinho da Viola, Beth Carvalho and Fundo de Quintal. Follow our playlist on Spotify to listen to all songs played in full:  "Soundtrack: Brazuca Sounds". --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/brazucasounds/message
    2/23/2023
    55:38

More Music podcasts

About Brazuca Sounds

A podcast about Brazilian music of all styles, decades, and genres hosted by Leandro Vignoli. Follow updates on Instagram: @brazucasounds. Playlist with all Brazilian songs ever played: Soundtrack Brazuca https://spoti.fi/3raUs7k
Podcast website

Listen to Brazuca Sounds, Hack The Planet, Drum & Bass Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Brazuca Sounds

Brazuca Sounds

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store