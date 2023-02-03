Brazuca Sounds #45 - History of Samba in 25 Songs
In episode #45, we tell the history of samba in Brazil over 100 years. From its early days and songwriters like Noel Rosa, Ismael Silva (pictured), and "the singer of the masses", Orlando Silva, to more contemporary samba-makers such as João Nogueira, Candeia, and Zeca Pagodinho. We also play indispensable songs from Cartola, Carlos Cachaça, Adoniran Barnosa, and Bezerra da Silva by discussing the different sub-genres of samba such as Partido Alto, Pagode, Samba-Canção, Samba de Roda, and much more. Also mentioned: Aracy de Almeida, Elizeth Cardoso, Lupicínio Rodrigues, Jamelão, Nelson Sargento, Paulinho da Viola, Beth Carvalho and Fundo de Quintal. Follow our playlist on Spotify to listen to all songs played in full: "Soundtrack: Brazuca Sounds".
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/brazucasounds/message