Raquel, You Should Have Sat There And Ate Your Salad

While Aaron's away, Kaya and Kendrick will play. Rachel is turned back to Raquel Leviss simply because she chose the absolute wrong messenger in Bethenney Frankel to have her first sit down with. Kaya and Kendrick explains why they were going to let her go calmly into the night but now have to get her delulu self together. In more Bravolebritea we chat Phaedra Parks on Married to Medicine and the return of Kandi and the Gang. We move on to one petty point of RHOA and why RHONY just keeps getting better. Kendrick (Reality & Comics Too) https://www.instagram.com/realitycomicstoo/?hl=en https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/reality-comics-too/id1525311067