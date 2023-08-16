We're just two black people who love reality TV. Listen to us talk about our favorite shows, pop culture, and most likely -- food.
Rachel's Controversial Interview with Bethenny, Kenya Moore Spills All on Carlos King's Podcast, Plus.. RHOA Reunion Trailer, and RHONY Recap
Let's talk about what Lala Kent had to say about Rachel's controversial interview with Bethenny Frankel. Then we use Lisa Nicole's Buddy Pass to fly over to Atlanta and discuss the tea Kenya spilled on Carlos King's podcast. KIDDING.. but we will be discussing comfortably from home with our Snuggie's on!
Afterwards we get into the RHOA Reunion trailer, rate those reunion looks, and give a RHONY recap that will have you cracking up.
ENJOY Potstirrers!
8/26/2023
1:45:52
Kaya and Aaron’s Renaissance Experience.. Plus, Jersey Shore FR and Teen Mom: Next Chapter Recap
Fresh off the heels of the Beyoncè concert, Kaya and Aaron give the Black Excellence award to exactly who you think they will. They then recount the tour that has left them awe inspired before heading to the shore to touch on this filler episode of Jersey Shore family vacation. Speaking of MTV, Aaron has a LOT to say about Teen Mom’s latest season and storylines. We end the episode with a spoiler-filled recap of The Upshaws! Thank you Beyoncè!
8/23/2023
1:00:54
Raquel, You Should Have Sat There And Ate Your Salad
While Aaron’s away, Kaya and Kendrick will play.
Rachel is turned back to Raquel Leviss simply because she chose the absolute wrong messenger in Bethenney Frankel to have her first sit down with. Kaya and Kendrick explains why they were going to let her go calmly into the night but now have to get her delulu self together.
In more Bravolebritea we chat Phaedra Parks on Married to Medicine and the return of Kandi and the Gang.
We move on to one petty point of RHOA and why RHONY just keeps getting better.
Kendrick (Reality & Comics Too)
8/19/2023
1:04:40
Polly is in her pocket w/ Ryan Bailey
After our epic appearance on So Bad It's Good with Ryan Bailey the bad boy of podcasting is back to talk….. everything. From reality behind the reality to jersey shore and even the Mattel cinematic universe — we can’t stress how chaotic this episode is. Oh…. He also still hasn’t watched Married To Medicine but we love him anyway.
8/16/2023
1:22:41
You’ll never guess who got a BBL feat. @IGFAMOUSBYDANA
Instafamous MedSpa extraordinaire Dana Omari join Kaya and Aaron where she talks about her extensive and impressive professional background.
Some of the things we chat include:
- Mythbusting Ozempic
- Her iconic beef with a well known Colombian-American singer-songwriter
- The best plastic surgeons in the nation
- Bravo, Bravo and more Bravo
And to add the icing on the cake she was gracious enough to let us ask about some of our favs and the procedures they’ve had done. This episode will leave you feeling ten times better about yourself.
Follow her here:
https://www.instagram.com/igfamousbydana/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=53827e72-c00a-490b-920d-83ae5f80bb65
