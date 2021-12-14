Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Words To Win By
Wonder Media Network
Words To Win By* takes listeners on a journey around the globe with renowned communications researcher and campaign advisor Anat Shenker-Osorio as she unpacks r... More
NewsPolitics
Available Episodes

5 of 19
  • BONUS: Teaching Texas: Chapter 1: Under God
    Introducing Wonder Media Network's latest audio documentary, Teaching Texas. In 1961, Norma and Mel Gabler were a quiet couple living in Longview, Texas. One day, they noticed some factual errors in one of their sons’ textbooks. What began as a small complaint morphed into a multi-decade crusade to shape what children of Texas ​​— and therefore the country — read in their textbooks. In an election year with raging debates around education, this audio documentary charts how Texas dictated American education over the last sixty years and examines how the fight over our childrens’ classroom has only intensified today.WMN on Twitter: @wmnmedia Grace Lynch on Twitter: @gracelynch08
    11/29/2022
    35:56
  • Changing the Narrative About First Nations - Australia
    Starting in 2019, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander advocates began an ambitious two year effort to flip the script on sovereignty, self-determination and justice for First Nations. Now, after comprehensive communications training and robust messaging research, campaigners are making new gains on land rights and tackling damage to the climate.Learn more about the show at WordsToWinBy-Pod.comFollow Anat on TwitterFollow Wonder Media NetworkWebsiteInstagramTwitter
    12/28/2021
    32:01
  • Flipping the Senate through Georgia Runoffs - United States
    In 2020, Georgia selected a Democrat for president for the first time since 1992. But the organizers who made this happen, having registered 800,000 new voters, had an arguably more daunting task ahead: winning two Senate runoff elections two months later. With unwavering commitment to Black, Latino and Asian American communities, organizers deployed best practices in voter mobilization across mediums to win both races and flip the balance of power in Congress.Learn more about the show at WordsToWinBy-Pod.comFollow Anat on TwitterFollow Wonder Media NetworkWebsiteInstagramTwitter
    12/21/2021
    37:53
  • Legalizing Abortion - Argentina
    At 4 a.m. on December 30th 2020, as crowds gathered in front of Congress awaiting the final vote, Argentina legalized abortion. This realized the hopes and validated the hard work of organizers and lawyers, politicians and medical providers, veteran feminist leaders and newly engaged teenage activists. Learn more about the show at WordsToWinBy-Pod.comFollow Anat on TwitterFollow Wonder Media NetworkWebsiteInstagramTwitter
    12/14/2021
    34:07
  • Legalizando el aborto - Argentina
    A las 4 de la mañana del 30 de diciembre del 2020, mientras las multitudes estaban reunidas al frente del Congreso esperando el voto final, Argentina legalizó el aborto. Se hicieron realidad las expectativas y se validó el trabajo arduo de las organizadoras y abogadas, políticos y proveedores de atención médica, líderes feministas veteranas y activistas adolescentes recientemente comprometidas.Aprende mas sobre el podcast en WordsToWinBy-Pod.comSigue Anat en TwitterSigue Wonder Media NetworkWebsiteInstagramTwitter
    12/14/2021
    37:45

About Words To Win By

Words To Win By* takes listeners on a journey around the globe with renowned communications researcher and campaign advisor Anat Shenker-Osorio as she unpacks real-world narrative shifts that led to real-world victories. *Formerly called Brave New Words
Podcast website

